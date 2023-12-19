7 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in North Carolina

JillLang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina, with its diverse landscapes ranging from the Appalachian Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean beaches, is not just a state of natural beauty but also a region that offers affordable and safe living options.

If you are retired or retiring, the AARP reported earlier this year, U.S. Census Bureau data found that a rising number of retirees and retired couples are moving to other states to find cheaper housing. One of the most popular destinations is North Carolina, which ranked second behind only Florida in the Census Bureau analysis.

If you’re considering a move to the Tar Heel State, here are seven cities that stand out for their safety and cost-effectiveness.

1. Holly Springs

Safety: Consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in North Carolina, Holly Springs boasts a low crime rate that makes it ideal for families and retirees.

Affordability: The city offers a reasonable cost of living, with housing prices below the national average. It’s a great spot for those seeking a suburban feel without the hefty price tag.

According to Property Hub’s article on North Carolina’s safest cities, “Out of 373 property crimes committed in 2021, there were 30 burglaries, 315 thefts, and 7 motor vehicle thefts. The median home price in Holly Springs is $269,500.” Not a bad price to pay for low crime rate, and a more relaxing walk around the block.

Investing for Everyone

2. Rolesville

Safety: Rolesville, a growing town in Wake County, is recognized for its safe neighborhoods and strong sense of community.

Affordability: Despite its proximity to Raleigh, Rolesville offers a more affordable living option with a variety of housing choices to fit different budgets.

According to Raleigh Realty, “Rolesville is the safest city in North Carolina, with a population of 10,050 people and a crime rate of 451 per 100,000 – 83% lower than the state average.”

3. Fuquay-Varina

Safety: This small town near Raleigh is known for its safe neighborhoods and community-focused atmosphere and a violent crime rate of 0.9.

Affordability: Fuquay-Varina offers a cost of living that is competitive with larger cities in the area, making it an appealing choice for those working in the Raleigh-Durham area with a median household income of $80,000.

4. Concord

Safety: With its small-town charm, Concord is a city where safety is a priority, and community policing efforts are evident and only has a violent crime rate 0.8.

Affordability: The city is known for its affordable housing market and lower-than-average cost of living, especially when compared to the nearby Charlotte metropolitan area and a median household income of $78,000.

5. Kernersville

Safety: Positioned between Winston-Salem and Greensboro, Kernersville is a safe haven with a family-friendly vibe.

Affordability: The town offers a cost of living that is below the national average, making it a wise choice for those looking for economic stability without sacrificing quality of life.

6. Garner

Safety: Garner’s commitment to public safety and community engagement makes it one of the safest cities in the region.

Investing for Everyone

Affordability: Just a short drive from Raleigh, Garner presents a more affordable alternative to the capital city, with plenty of budget-friendly housing options.

7. Thomasville

Safety: Known for its low crime rate and peaceful neighborhoods, Thomasville is a quintessential safe, small Southern town.

Affordability: The cost of living in Thomasville is considerably lower than the national average, particularly in terms of housing and utilities.

Living in North Carolina doesn’t have to break the bank, nor does it mean sacrificing safety and community. These seven cities exemplify the best of what North Carolina has to offer in terms of affordability and security, making them ideal for anyone looking to call the Tar Heel State home. Whether you’re a young professional, a growing family, or a retiree, North Carolina has a place for you that’s both safe and economically sound.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates