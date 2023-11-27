Advertiser Disclosure
7 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in the South

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Downtown Huntsville, Alabama on a sunny day.
traveler1116 / iStock.com

The Southern United States is known for its rich culture, warm hospitality, and, importantly, its affordable cost of living. But it’s not all about the costs and culture when looking at options for a move — we also want to feel safe and sound walking around our neighborhoods on those warm Southern night. When considering safety and affordability, several cities stand out. Here are seven of the safest and cheapest cities to live in the South:

1. Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville is not just affordable but also boasts a growing job market, thanks to its aerospace and defense industries. The city has a low cost of living, coupled with a relatively low crime rate, making it an ideal place for families and professionals.

2. Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville offers a unique blend of affordability and safety, along with the natural beauty of the Smoky Mountains. Its vibrant community, diverse economy, and low cost of living make it an attractive option for those seeking a balance between urban and outdoor lifestyles.

3. Lexington, Kentucky

Known for its horse farms and bourbon, Lexington has more to offer than just equine and spirits. It’s a city with affordable housing, low crime rates, and a strong sense of community. Its thriving arts scene and historic architecture add to its charm.

4. Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville is a small city that packs a big punch with its low cost of living and high quality of life. It has a burgeoning downtown area, beautiful parks, and a low crime rate. Greenville is ideal for those who love a close-knit community feel.

5. Fayetteville, Arkansas

Home to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is a college town with a low cost of living and a strong sense of community. It’s known for its natural beauty, with plenty of outdoor activities available, and it has one of the lowest crime rates in the region.

6. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

This city is a hidden gem in the South. It offers affordable housing, a growing job market, and a rich cultural heritage. The city’s commitment to arts and innovation, combined with a relatively low crime rate, makes it a great place to live and work.

7. Augusta, Georgia

Best known for hosting The Masters golf tournament, Augusta offers much more. It’s not only affordable but also rich in history and Southern charm. The city has a low cost of living, reasonable real estate prices, and a decent safety record.

Living in the South doesn’t have to mean sacrificing safety for affordability. These cities offer the best of both worlds, along with a quality of life that’s hard to beat. Whether you’re a young professional, a family, or a retiree, these Southern cities provide a secure and cost-effective environment to call home.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

