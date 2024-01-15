Best Place In Every State For Middle Class Homeowners

As middle-class families navigate the complex landscape of homeownership in the United States, finding the right location that balances affordability with quality of life is crucial. With varying economic climates across states, the challenge often lies in identifying cities that offer sustainable living costs without compromising on the amenities that make a place feel like home.

A recent study conducted by NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com analyzed Census data to find the average yearly housing costs in each state as a proportion of median income to find out which states are the most expensive for homeowners, along with using data from Census.gov to find median household income in each city. Feeding this data to ChatGPT, it then used specific criteria to calculate the city for middle-class homeowners. According to ChatGPT, here’s the criteria ChatGPT used combing multiple surveys and data:

Affordability: The primary factor was the affordability of housing relative to the median income in the state. Cities were selected based on a favorable balance between average homeowner costs and median household income, ensuring that housing expenses were not overly burdensome for middle-class families. Economic Health: The overall economic health of the city was considered, including job market strength, unemployment rates, and economic diversity. Cities with stable economies tend to offer better job security and growth opportunities, important factors for middle-class homeowners. Quality of Life: This includes access to good schools, healthcare facilities, safety, and community amenities. Cities that offer a high quality of life are generally more attractive to middle-class families. Future Growth Potential: Cities that show signs of positive growth or development were favored, as this often leads to better future property values and quality of living. Geographical Diversity: Effort was made to choose cities that represent the geographical and cultural diversity within the state, providing a broader perspective on the options available. Local Insights: Where available, local insights and reputations of cities were also taken into account. This includes aspects like community vibe, reputation for being family-friendly, and other intangible factors that might appeal to middle-class homeowners.

Deciding what is middle-class is dependent on lots of different factors and up for debate. We asked finance expert Jake Claver that told GOBankingRates a middle-class income would be in the $50,000 to $150,000 range. However, these figures can significantly differ in high-cost areas like New York City or San Francisco.

This guide explores the best cities in each state for these middle-class homeowners, considering key factors such as average annual homeowner costs, median household income, and the percentage of income spent on housing. From bustling metropolises to serene suburban towns, we delve into the unique qualities that make each city an ideal haven for the middle class, ensuring that you make an informed decision about where to plant your roots.

1. California: Irvine State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $24,252

$24,252 City median household income: $122,948

$122,948 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 28.84% Irvine offers a blend of suburban tranquility, top-rated schools, and proximity to urban amenities. It’s on the higher living costs side of the middle-class, more for people teetering almost to the the upper-class, but its strong job market in tech and education sectors makes it a viable option for middle-class families.

2. New York: Rochester State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $18,636

$18,636 City median household income: $40,083

$40,083 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.80% Rochester presents a more affordable alternative within New York, boasting a rich cultural heritage, thriving arts scene, and a lower cost of living compared to NYC, aligning well with middle-class incomes.

3. New Jersey: Princeton State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $22,200

$22,200 City median household income: $99,703

$99,703 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.75% Princeton is not just about the prestigious university; it’s a city with a small-town feel, excellent schools, and a community-focused lifestyle, making it suitable for middle-class homeowners.

4. Hawaii: Mililani State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $21,732

$21,732 City median household income: $108,192

$108,192 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.69% Mililani offers a peaceful, family-friendly environment away from the tourist hustle. With its high median income, I’d recommend you are more in the upper middle-class, but if it works for you Mililani can be very accommodating for middle-class families looking for stability and community.

5. Connecticut: Middletown State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $20,460

$20,460 City median household income: $75,120

$75,120 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.48% Middletown, with its blend of urban and rural elements, offers a balanced lifestyle. The city’s growing economic sectors provide ample opportunities for middle-class homeowners.

6. Massachusetts: Worcester State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $21,528

$21,528 City median household income: $56,746

$56,746 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.18% Worcester is an emerging hub for biotech and healthcare, providing a cost-effective alternative to Boston with its vibrant cultural scene and growing job market.

7. Rhode Island: Warwick State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,556

$17,556 City median household income: $81,009

$81,009 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 23.57% Warwick’s coastal charm and proximity to Providence make it an appealing choice for families. Its diverse economy helps balance the cost of living with median incomes.

8. Oregon: Bend State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $16,008

$16,008 City median household income: $82,671

$82,671 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.84% Bend is known for its outdoor activities and quality of life. The city’s growing tech sector and entrepreneurial spirit make it a fitting choice for middle-class homeowners.

9. Washington: Spokane State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $18,816

$18,816 City median household income: $62,287

$62,287 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.83% Spokane offers a balance of urban amenities and natural beauty. The city’s cost of living is more affordable compared to Seattle, making it suitable for middle-class families.

10. Nevada: Reno State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $14,784

$14,784 City median household income: $67,557

$67,557 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.51% Reno is not just the “Biggest Little City in the World”; it’s also a growing economic center with a reasonable cost of living, aligning well with middle-class budgets.

11. Colorado: Fort Collins State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,952

$17,952 City median household income: $78,977

$78,977 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.39% Fort Collins, known for its vibrant craft beer scene and outdoor activities, offers a high quality of life with a strong educational and tech job market, fitting for middle-class homeowners.

12. Maryland: Frederick State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $20,268

$20,268 City median household income: $82,563

$82,563 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.17% Frederick combines historic charm with modern living. Its proximity to Washington D.C. and Baltimore makes it an attractive location for middle-class families, balancing costs with incomes.

13. Virginia: Charlottesville State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,748

$17,748 City median household income: $67,177

$67,177 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.02% Charlottesville, known for its historical significance and the University of Virginia, offers a thriving cultural and educational environment, making it a desirable location for middle-class families.

14. Illinois: Naperville State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,360

$15,360 City median household income: $135,772

$135,772 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 21.17% Definitely on the higher side for the middle-class, Naperville, with its excellent schools and family-friendly amenities, is a suburb of Chicago that offers a high-quality lifestyle for middle-class homeowners.

15. Georgia: Savannah State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,536

$13,536 City median household income: $49,832

$49,832 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.82% Savannah’s historic charm, cultural richness, and growing economy make it a desirable city for middle-class homeowners seeking a balance between cost and lifestyle, with its median household income being on the much lower side.

16. Florida: Gainesville State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,792

$12,792 City median household income: $51,755

$51,755 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.71% Gainesville, home to the University of Florida, offers a blend of educational opportunities, a strong job market, and a cost of living that’s manageable for the middle class.

17. New Hampshire: Nashua State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,172

$17,172 City median household income: $88,766

$88,766 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.58% Nashua, located near Boston, provides a high quality of life with a thriving job market, good schools, and a housing market that aligns with middle-class incomes.

18. Texas: Plano State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,716

$13,716 City median household income: $99,729

$99,729 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.37% Plano’s robust economy, particularly in tech, and its family-friendly environment make it a popular destination for middle-class homeowners in Texas. Though it may be on the higher side, it’s a great place to be out of the big cities of Texas, perfect for families.

19. Vermont: Burlington State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,716

$13,716 City median household income: $64,931

$64,931 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.27% Burlington’s vibrant arts scene, progressive community, and scenic beauty offer an attractive lifestyle for middle-class families, with a balance between income and living expenses.

20. Arizona: Flagstaff State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,224

$13,224 City median household income: $61,888

$61,888 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.06% Flagstaff, known for its proximity to natural wonders and a growing economy, provides a viable option for middle-class homeowners looking for affordability and quality of life.

21. North Carolina: Asheville State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,988

$11,988 City median household income: $58,193

$58,193 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.81% Asheville’s artistic community, outdoor activities, and growing economy make it an increasingly popular choice for middle-class families, offering a reasonable cost of living.

22. Alaska: Anchorage State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,840

$15,840 City median household income: $88,871

$88,871 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.73% Anchorage, with its unique Alaskan lifestyle and strong job market in energy and healthcare, offers a feasible option for middle-class homeowners despite its remote location and high taxing on average items.

23. Utah: St. George State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,540

$15,540 City median household income: $65,040

$65,040 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.64% St. George is known for its scenic beauty, mild climate, and growing economy, particularly in healthcare and education, making it an attractive spot for middle-class homeowners.

24. Delaware: Dover State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,980

$13,980 City median household income: $69,434

$69,434 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.22% Dover offers a blend of historical charm and modern amenities. Its reasonable cost of living and community-oriented environment make it a viable option for middle-class homeowners.

25. Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,852

$12,852 City median household income: $54,306

$54,306 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.02% Pittsburgh, with its revitalized economy and rich cultural scene, presents an affordable urban living option. The city’s focus on education and healthcare industries supports middle-class incomes.

26. Minnesota: Rochester State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $14,700

$14,700 City median household income: $80,865

$80,865 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.92% Rochester, home to the Mayo Clinic, offers a strong healthcare job market. Its affordable housing and high quality of life make it a great choice for middle-class families.

27. Maine: Portland State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,916

$11,916 City median household income: $78,476

$78,476 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.86% Portland’s seaside charm and growing economy in the arts, education, and healthcare sectors make it an appealing city for middle-class homeowners looking for a balance between lifestyle and affordability.

28. Idaho: Boise State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,856

$11,856 City median household income: $76,402

$76,402 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.71% Boise offers a mix of urban and outdoor lifestyles, with a growing tech sector. Its relatively low cost of living makes it attractive to middle-class families.

29. Wisconsin: Madison State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,528

$12,528 City median household income: $77,519

$77,519 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.68% Madison combines a vibrant cultural scene with a strong educational and healthcare job market. This city is an ideal choice for middle-class homeowners seeking a balanced lifestyle.

30. Tennessee: Knoxville State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,920

$10,920 City median household income: $60,862

$60,862 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.66% Knoxville’s blend of urban amenities and natural beauty, along with its growing job market, makes it an affordable and attractive option for middle-class homeowners.

31. Montana: Bozeman State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,280

$11,280 City median household income: $67,354

$67,354 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.63% Bozeman, known for its outdoor recreation opportunities and a burgeoning tech sector, offers a high quality of life that aligns well with the incomes of middle-class families.

32. Missouri: Columbia State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,280

$11,280 City median household income: $57,463

$57,463 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.48% Columbia, home to the University of Missouri, offers affordable living with a strong education and healthcare sector, making it a favorable place for middle-class families.

33. Ohio: Columbus State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,424

$11,424 City median household income: $58,575

$58,575 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.44% Columbus’s thriving job market in education, healthcare, and tech, combined with its affordable cost of living, makes it an attractive city for middle-class homeowners.

34. South Carolina: Greenville State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,668

$10,668 City median household income: $60,388

$60,388 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.32% Greenville’s downtown revitalization and strong job market in manufacturing and tech make it a great place for middle-class families seeking affordability and quality of life.

35. Louisiana: Baton Rouge State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,756

$9,756 City median household income: $46,282

$46,282 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.21% Baton Rouge, with its cultural richness and strong educational institutions, offers a cost-effective option for middle-class homeowners, balancing southern charm with economic opportunities. One of the cheapest median household incomes on our list.

36. New Mexico: Albuquerque State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,720

$9,720 City median household income: $56,366

$56,366 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.99% Albuquerque offers a unique blend of cultural heritage, natural beauty, and growing sectors like technology and film. It’s an affordable and attractive city for middle-class homeowners seeking a high quality of life.

37. Kansas: Overland Park State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,592

$11,592 City median household income: $92,769

$92,769 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.97% Overland Park is known for its family-friendly environment, excellent schools, and robust job market. It’s a top choice for middle-class families looking for a balance between urban and suburban living, but one of the more expensive places to live if you’re middle-class.

38. Nebraska: Lincoln State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,928

$11,928 City median household income: $65,508

$65,508 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.90% Lincoln combines a low cost of living with a vibrant cultural scene and strong educational institutions. It’s an appealing option for middle-class families seeking stability and community.

39. Michigan: Ann Arbor State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,184

$11,184 City median household income: $73,276

$73,276 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.70% Ann Arbor, home to the University of Michigan, offers a thriving arts and cultural scene. Its strong educational and healthcare sectors support a balanced lifestyle for middle-class homeowners.

40. Kentucky: Lexington State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,744

$9,744 City median household income: $61,526

$61,526 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.57% Lexington, known for its horse culture and beautiful landscapes, also boasts a growing economy and affordable living, making it an excellent choice for middle-class families.

41. Indiana: Carmel State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,716

$10,716 City median household income: $132,859

$132,859 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.30% One of the highest median incomes on our list, Carmel is recognized for its high quality of life, excellent schools, and strong economic development. It’s a suburb of Indianapolis that offers a fantastic balance for middle-class families.

42. Wyoming: Cheyenne State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,700

$11,700 City median household income: $71,550

$71,550 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.21% Cheyenne offers a unique western experience with a solid job market and affordable housing. It’s a great place for middle-class homeowners seeking a blend of city and country living.

43. Oklahoma: Edmond State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,780

$9,780 City median household income: $87,591

$87,591 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.17% Edmond is known for its family-friendly atmosphere, excellent schools, and thriving small business scene. It’s an attractive city for middle-class homeowners in Oklahoma.

44. Alabama: Huntsville State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,396

$9,396 City median household income: $67,874

$67,874 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.10% Huntsville, with its growing aerospace and tech industries, offers a high quality of life at an affordable cost. It’s an ideal city for middle-class families looking for economic opportunity and community.

45. Iowa: Cedar Rapids State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,968

$10,968 City median household income: $66,895

$66,895 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.76% Cedar Rapids is a hub of arts and culture with a robust job market in manufacturing and technology. It’s a city that offers a comfortable lifestyle for middle-class homeowners.

46. Mississippi: Biloxi State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $8,172

$8,172 City median household income: $55,775

$55,775 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.64% Biloxi, with its beautiful Gulf Coast beaches and growing tourism industry, provides affordable living and a relaxed lifestyle, suitable for middle-class families.

47. Arkansas: Fayetteville State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $8,616

$8,616 City median household income: $56,881

$56,881 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.53% Fayetteville combines a vibrant community with a strong educational presence, courtesy of the University of Arkansas. It’s an ideal location for middle-class families, offering a blend of cultural activities and affordable living.

48. South Dakota: Sioux Falls State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,536

$10,536 City median household income: $71,785

$71,785 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.48% Sioux Falls is known for its booming healthcare and finance sectors, paired with a low cost of living. It’s a great city for middle-class homeowners looking for economic opportunities and a strong sense of community.

49. North Dakota: Fargo State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,608

$10,608 City median household income: $64,432

$64,432 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 15.57% Fargo offers a dynamic mix of cultural amenities and a growing economy, especially in education and healthcare. Its affordable living costs make it an attractive destination for middle-class families.

50. West Virginia: Morgantown State average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $6,996

$6,996 City median household income: $41,103

$41,103 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 13.75% Morgantown, home to West Virginia University, offers a lively college town atmosphere with affordable housing. It’s a great option for middle-class homeowners seeking a balance between rural charm and urban amenities.

Each city was selected based on its balance of affordable housing costs, median household income, and the quality of life it offers, making them ideal choices for middle-class families looking to maximize their resources and enjoy a comfortable lifestyle.

Data for state average annual income, as well as annual homeowner cost % of median income is sourced from NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com and is accurate as of Aug. 1, 2023. Data for city median household income is sourced from Census.gov. ChatGPT used data from both to calculate the best place for middle-class homeowners in every state.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

