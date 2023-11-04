Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Dave Ramsey Believes Renters Insurance Is Dirt Cheap — Here’s Why You Should Buy Coverage

4 min Read
By Ashley Donohoe
©Dave Ramsey

With housing costs increasing, you might be looking for ways to cut your monthly expenses. But if you’re a renter, the financial expert Dave Ramsey warns against sacrificing one important type of coverage and potentially ending up with high, unexpected expenses later.

In an August post on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, “Renter’s insurance coverage is dirt cheap. If you’re currently renting, take care of this today! There’s no excuse for not having this in place before you go to bed tonight!”

Here are five reasons why Ramsey advises that you buy this coverage.

1. Your Personal Belongings Will Be Protected

The main benefit of having rental insurance coverage is that your possessions will be protected in case there’s a fire, robbery or some other disaster at your apartment or home. Depending on your policy, you may receive the replacement cost or actual cash value for your damaged items, up to the coverage limit set. The protection usually extends to when you’re traveling with personal items, too.

Investing for Everyone

Unfortunately, some people believe their landlord is responsible for paying for replacing lost items. However, their coverage is usually just for the building itself. This surprise can lead to severe financial hardship.

In his post, Ramsey recounted when he rented a property to a family and the property burned down. Lacking rental insurance, the family asked when they’d receive an insurance check from him for their destroyed items. He explained, “Telling them that my landlord’s policy didn’t cover any of their belongings was one of the worst conversations of my life.”

2. It Can Help in a Lawsuit

In a YouTube video, Ramsey noted that rental insurance policies usually provide some level of personal liability coverage. This is important in case someone visits your home, has an accident and then tries to sue you. It can also provide protection in case someone in your household damages another person’s property or your pet bites a neighbor.

You can shop around for a renters insurance policy with high personal liability limit options. It might save you significantly if you end up in legal trouble. Just make sure to review the policy’s exclusions, which often include things like intentional incidents or damage to business property.

Investing for Everyone

3. It Can Cover Relocation-Related Costs

If your rental gets destroyed, you’ll need to find somewhere else to live until the property is restored. Not only is this inconvenient, but the costs can add up quickly.

A post on the Ramsey Solutions site highlighted how rental insurance could cover relocation costs, including your temporary housing and even meals at restaurants. It can also cover a storage unit for your items and required paid parking expenses.

4. It Probably Won’t Break Your Budget

As Ramsey emphasized before, the cost of renters insurance is so low that it’s simply worth having. He estimated that the average policy would cost under $300 per year. However, your location, coverage options, claims history and credit all play a role in the premiums.

Since the insurance is widely available, you can easily get quotes from multiple providers and find the best deal. Don’t forget to look into cost-saving options such as bundling with your car insurance, picking a higher deductible and taking advantage of loyalty discounts.

5. You May Have No Choice

Even if you don’t mind forgoing the financial protection, avoiding rental insurance may not be an option. Potential landlords might refuse to approve your lease application unless you show proof of the coverage. That’s usually because they want to limit their liability.

Investing for Everyone

For example, an uninsured tenant might try to sue them for lost personal property, or the landlord might have to file a claim against their own policy in some cases. Some landlords may also simply prefer renting to those with coverage because it shows financial responsibility.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Housing Market 2023: 10 Cities Where Homes Are Selling Faster Than Last Year

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 10 Cities Where Homes Are Selling Faster Than Last Year

November 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: The 3 Ways To Make Money Investing in Real Estate

Real Estate

Jaspreet Singh: The 3 Ways To Make Money Investing in Real Estate

November 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Money Expert Barbara Corcoran: Do These 3 Things If You’re Buying a Home Now

Real Estate

Money Expert Barbara Corcoran: Do These 3 Things If You're Buying a Home Now

November 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Baby Boomers Transfer Property to Children To Secure Generational Wealth

Real Estate

Baby Boomers Transfer Property to Children To Secure Generational Wealth

November 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Look at 3 Things To See How Big of a Home You Can Afford

Real Estate

Jaspreet Singh: Look at 3 Things To See How Big of a Home You Can Afford

November 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

In Less Than a Decade, You’ll Wish You Bought a Home in These 14 Metros

Real Estate

In Less Than a Decade, You'll Wish You Bought a Home in These 14 Metros

November 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

If Your Home Value Is Dropping, Do These 10 Things Now

Real Estate

If Your Home Value Is Dropping, Do These 10 Things Now

November 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Real Estate: If You Buy a Home in One of These Cities Now, You Won’t Turn a Profit for Over 20 Years

Real Estate

Real Estate: If You Buy a Home in One of These Cities Now, You Won't Turn a Profit for Over 20 Years

November 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Investor: These Are 8 Must-Haves Before I Invest in a Property

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Investor: These Are 8 Must-Haves Before I Invest in a Property

November 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Much You’ll Pay for the Cheapest Homes in the 25 Most Expensive ZIP Codes

Real Estate

How Much You'll Pay for the Cheapest Homes in the 25 Most Expensive ZIP Codes

November 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Why This Washington City Costs More To Live In Than Most Any Other Place in the US

Real Estate

Why This Washington City Costs More To Live In Than Most Any Other Place in the US

November 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Money Traps To Avoid When Investing in Property

Real Estate

10 Money Traps To Avoid When Investing in Property

October 31, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Buy a House If You Need To Pay These 7 Costs

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Don't Buy a House If You Need To Pay These 7 Costs

October 31, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to ‘Chaos’ — Here’s What You Need To Know

Real Estate

Kevin O'Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to 'Chaos' -- Here's What You Need To Know

November 01, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US -- 5 Are in Florida

October 31, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Much House Could $500K Buy in the 80s vs. Today

Real Estate

How Much House Could $500K Buy in the 80s vs. Today

October 31, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!