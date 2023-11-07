Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Dave Ramsey: Should You Buy a Home in Cash?

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
House by the pool
Digital Marketing Agency NTWRK / Unsplash

If you’re in the market to buy a home and you have the means, you might wonder if it makes sense to purchase a home in cash. Dave Ramsey recently tackled this question during an episode of The Ramsey Show. One of his more controversial stances is his advocacy for buying a home with 100% cash. Is this the right move for you? Here’s what Ramsey had to say about the topic.

Understanding Ramsey’s Philosophy

Ramsey’s philosophy stems from a deep-seated aversion to debt. He argues that the freedom you gain from not owing anyone is worth more than the leverage you could achieve by investing with borrowed money. This philosophy is rooted in a conservative financial approach, prioritizing stability and low risk over potential high returns that come with high risks.

“I don’t borrow money, but I don’t yell at people for taking out a 15-year fixed mortgage where the payment is no more than 1/4 of your take-home pay,” said Ramsey during an episode of The Ramsey Show. “Philosophically, I don’t borrow money, so it’s not an option for me.”

Investing for Everyone

The Benefits of Paying Cash for a House

 There are many pros when it comes to a cash purchase:

  • No mortgage stress. One of the most compelling arguments for paying cash is the elimination of mortgage stress. Owning your home outright means no monthly payments, no interest accrual, and no risk of foreclosure if financial hardship strikes.
  • More bargaining power. Cash buyers often have more leverage in negotiations. Sellers may prefer the simplicity and speed of a cash transaction, which can lead to a lower purchase price or other favorable terms.
  • Saving on interest. Even at low rates, interest on a home loan can add up to a significant amount over the years. By paying in cash, you avoid these costs completely.

The Cons of an All-Cash Purchase

Unfortunately, there are also cons when purchasing a home with cash:

  • Tying up resources. Buying a home in cash means a large portion of your wealth is tied up in one asset. This can be problematic if you need liquidity for emergencies or other investment opportunities.
  • Missed investment returns. The money used to pay for a house in cash could potentially generate more wealth if invested in the stock market or other investments with higher returns than the current mortgage interest rates.
  • Reduced financial flexibility. With less cash on hand, you may have less financial flexibility to handle other important aspects of your financial plan, like retirement savings or college funds for your children.
Investing for Everyone

Should You Follow Dave Ramsey’s Advice?

The decision to buy a home in cash should not be taken lightly. Here are some factors to consider:

  • Financial position. If you’re in a position where you can comfortably afford to buy a home in cash without jeopardizing your other financial goals and emergency fund, it might be a move to consider.
  • Market conditions. Sometimes the housing market can be in favor of cash buyers, and other times, the benefits of leveraging with a mortgage can outweigh the benefits of paying cash.
  • Personal philosophy. If you have a strong aversion to debt and value the peace of mind that comes with owning your home outright, Ramsey’s advice may resonate with you.

The Takeaway

Buying a home with cash is a personal decision that should align with your financial situation and goals. While Ramsey’s guidance is to avoid debt, it’s crucial to assess your unique circumstances and perhaps consult with a financial advisor. Remember, there is no one-size-fits-all answer in personal finance, and the best decision is one that supports your financial well-being and peace of mind.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Cabins vs. Condos: Which Vacation Property is Right for Your Portfolio?

Real Estate

Cabins vs. Condos: Which Vacation Property is Right for Your Portfolio?

November 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 10 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 10 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

November 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: 10 Most Popular Destinations for American Homebuyers

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: 10 Most Popular Destinations for American Homebuyers

November 06, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: 4 Worst Pieces of Homebuying Advice I Heard in 2023

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: 4 Worst Pieces of Homebuying Advice I Heard in 2023

November 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Cities Where It’s Cheaper To Rent Than Buy a Home in 2023

Real Estate

10 Cities Where It's Cheaper To Rent Than Buy a Home in 2023

November 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

Real Estate

The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

November 05, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

25 Places Where the Average Person Cannot Afford Rent

Real Estate

25 Places Where the Average Person Cannot Afford Rent

November 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 7 Tips for Buying Property in Europe

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 7 Tips for Buying Property in Europe

November 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Become a Real Estate Tycoon: 15 Lessons From Arnold Schwarzenegger and Other Celebrity Investors

Real Estate

Become a Real Estate Tycoon: 15 Lessons From Arnold Schwarzenegger and Other Celebrity Investors

November 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Biden Unveils Plan To Increase US Homeownership — How It Benefits Low-to-Middle-Income Families Looking To Build Generational Wealth

Real Estate

Biden Unveils Plan To Increase US Homeownership -- How It Benefits Low-to-Middle-Income Families Looking To Build Generational Wealth

November 04, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 US Cities Where Homebuyers Are Forking Over the Largest Down Payments

Real Estate

5 US Cities Where Homebuyers Are Forking Over the Largest Down Payments

November 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Believes Renters Insurance Is Dirt Cheap — Here’s Why You Should Buy Coverage

Real Estate

Dave Ramsey Believes Renters Insurance Is Dirt Cheap -- Here's Why You Should Buy Coverage

November 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Boost Curb Appeal and Sell Your Home Fast Using These 5 Ideas Under $100

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Boost Curb Appeal and Sell Your Home Fast Using These 5 Ideas Under $100

November 02, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Money Expert Ramit Sethi: Answer These 5 Questions To Determine If You’re Ready To Buy a Home

Real Estate

Money Expert Ramit Sethi: Answer These 5 Questions To Determine If You're Ready To Buy a Home

November 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2024: 4 Florida Locations Buyers Should Keep Eyes on As Expert Predicts Mortgages Will Hover at 8%

Real Estate

Housing Market 2024: 4 Florida Locations Buyers Should Keep Eyes on As Expert Predicts Mortgages Will Hover at 8%

November 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

27 Craziest Things That Kill Your Home’s Value

Real Estate

27 Craziest Things That Kill Your Home's Value

November 03, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!