Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Dave Ramsey: ‘It’s a Really Weird Time To Buy’ a Home — Here’s Why You Still Should

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
House keys on house shaped keychain with a red ribbon and christmas ornaments on blue background.
MarsBars / Getty Images

Financial guru and host Dave Ramsey told a caller on his namesake show that while now “is a really weird time to buy a home,” they still should.

On the Dec. 11, 2023 episode of his podcast, Ramsey was asked by a caller whether they should buy a home now or wait for mortgage rates to come down.

George Kamel, Ramsey’s co-host, called it a “classic conundrum,” and akin to timing the stock market. Kamel said, “The best time to invest in the stock market is when you have the money to invest, versus trying to figure out if it’s going to go down or up.”

Ramsey agreed, stating that people can always buy now and refinance later. “It’s a really weird time to buy, but there’s nothing wrong with buying right now,” he said. “If you wait two years, prices are going to be more. And if you buy now at a higher rate and the rates come down, just refinance. So marry the house, date the rate.”

He added that “you’re not married to the mortgage, you’re married to the house,” and if you keep on waiting for prices to go down, you might wait long. His rationale is that the rate is temporary, it’s not a permanent decision and no one has to keep a mortgage. Refinancing is also an option when rates go down.

Investing for Everyone

The combination of high prices, low inventory and high interest rates has left many potential homebuyers on the sidelines. After hovering around an eye-popping 8% for several weeks, as of Dec. 14, 2023, the average 30-year mortgage rate fell below 7% for the first time since August 2023, according to Freddie Mac data.

Although it stood at 6.95%, it’s still higher than the corresponding weeks in previous years. According to Freddie Mac, interest rates in the same week were 6.31% in 2022; 3.12% in 2021; and a substantially lower 2.70% in 2020.

Realtor.com economist Jiayi Xu noted that while mortgage rates have mirrored the easing in longer-term rates, their levels remain elevated. “Notably, approximately two-thirds of outstanding mortgages feature rates below 4%, and over 90% have rates lower than 6%,” said Xu.

The disparity between today’s higher market mortgage rates and the lower rates that existing homeowners benefit from on their current mortgages, commonly referred to as the lock-in effect, is expected to play a role in maintaining low inventory levels.

“As home shoppers compete over the still-limited inventory, prices are expected to stay elevated, maintaining affordability as a top concern,” added Xu.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Real Estate Investing

Related Content

Kevin O’Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to ‘Chaos’ — Here’s What You Need To Know

Real Estate

Kevin O'Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to 'Chaos' -- Here's What You Need To Know

December 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Most Affordable Towns To Live In If You Like a Snowy Christmas

Real Estate

7 Most Affordable Towns To Live In If You Like a Snowy Christmas

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

34 ZIP Codes Where Houses Are the Best Bargains Right Now

Real Estate

34 ZIP Codes Where Houses Are the Best Bargains Right Now

December 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2024: 6 Reasons Your House Isn’t Selling

Real Estate

Housing Market 2024: 6 Reasons Your House Isn't Selling

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in America — 5 Are in Florida

Real Estate

The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in America -- 5 Are in Florida

December 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: A Housing Market Recession Is Coming — What This Means for Homebuyers

Real Estate

Jaspreet Singh: A Housing Market Recession Is Coming -- What This Means for Homebuyers

December 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Says Now Is the ‘Best Time’ To Buy a House: Here’s Why

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran Says Now Is the 'Best Time' To Buy a House: Here's Why

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

In Less Than a Decade You’ll Be Able to Afford a Home in These Florida Zip Codes

Real Estate

In Less Than a Decade You'll Be Able to Afford a Home in These Florida Zip Codes

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Cities With the Most Homes Priced Below $250,000

Real Estate

10 Cities With the Most Homes Priced Below $250,000

December 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Cheapest and Safest Places to Live in Texas

Real Estate

8 Cheapest and Safest Places to Live in Texas

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate 2023: 20 Most Competitive Housing Markets in America

Real Estate

Real Estate 2023: 20 Most Competitive Housing Markets in America

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top 10 Real Estate Markets of 2024

Real Estate

Top 10 Real Estate Markets of 2024

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in 2023

Real Estate

10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in 2023

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran: ‘If You Buy a Home Now, It’s To Your Advantage’

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran: 'If You Buy a Home Now, It's To Your Advantage'

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

Real Estate

The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market: 10 Cities Where Your Home Gets the Most Bang for the Buck

Real Estate

Housing Market: 10 Cities Where Your Home Gets the Most Bang for the Buck

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!