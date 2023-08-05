Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Florida Retirees: Could New Property Law Make It Impossible To Buy Your Dream Home?

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Home for sale stock photo
nycshooter / iStock.com

Florida has consistently ranked as a top destination for retirees because of its sunny climate, tax-free retirement benefits, easy access to healthcare, and lack of inheritance and estate taxes. These advantages not only attract U.S. seniors, but also retirees from across the world — many of whom are lured by Florida’s cultural and ethnic diversity.

But for seniors from some countries, retiring in Florida could be a problem moving forward because of a new property law that bans certain foreign nationals from buying homes and other real estate in the state. Seven countries fall under the law’s umbrella, according to CoStar: China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria and Venezuela.

As CoStar noted, immigrants from those countries cannot own agricultural land or any other real estate in Florida near a military installation or critical infrastructure, such as airports, refineries, power plants and chemical manufacturing facilities. Florida governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis signed the law on May 8, and it became effective a couple of months later.

More than a dozen military installations are located in Florida. Many are located within five miles of major cities such as Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Pensacola, Panama City and Key West — all of which are attractive to retirees from overseas and elsewhere.

Investing for Everyone

China has been a particularly big player in U.S. residential sales over the last decade. From April 2022 to March 2023, China ranked first in U.S. residential sales dollar volume at $13.6 billion, according to new data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). This continued a trend that dates back to 2013.

“Home purchases from Chinese buyers increased after China relaxed the world’s strictest pandemic lockdown policy, while buyers from India were helped by the country’s strong GDP growth,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in an Aug. 1 press release.

The NAR also found that Florida remained the top destination for foreign buyers, accounting for 23% of all international purchases during the survey period.

“Florida, Texas and Arizona continue to attract foreign buyers despite the hot weather conditions during the summer and the significant spike in home prices that began a few years ago,” Yun said.

The new Florida property rule will make it difficult for retirees from China to relocate to the state. That’s also the case with the six other countries. Retirees from Cuba and Venezuela might be particularly attracted to Florida because of its large Latin American population.

Investing for Everyone

The wild card is whether the law will stick around. It is already being challenged in court after a group of Chinese citizens living in Florida sued the state. The plaintiffs, who are being represented by the ACLU, contend that the Florida law is unconstitutional and violates a federal law banning housing discrimination, Reuters reported.

For now, the law still has many unknowns, according to Luis Padilla, CEO of Oceanside Realty & Investment Inc./ Padilla Team in Florida.

“I think it’s a little bit beyond the real estate practitioner’s pay grade to really be playing national security agents,” Padilla told Yahoo Finance. “As a realtor, I think it’s a law that hurts and borders on redlining citizens just because of their ethnicity or citizenship. If I have to be on one side, I’m not for it.”

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Do Student Loan Borrowers Miss Out on Real Estate Investments? Here’s What Experts Say

Real Estate

Do Student Loan Borrowers Miss Out on Real Estate Investments? Here's What Experts Say

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

If You Live in These 10 Cities, Consider Renting Over Owning

Real Estate

If You Live in These 10 Cities, Consider Renting Over Owning

August 04, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Fewer Investors Are Buying Real Estate — Will This Give Way for Others To Buy?

Real Estate

Fewer Investors Are Buying Real Estate -- Will This Give Way for Others To Buy?

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Are Homes Cheaper in the City or Suburbs? New Study Finds Out

Real Estate

Are Homes Cheaper in the City or Suburbs? New Study Finds Out

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much It Costs To Live Comfortably in 20 Major Southern Cities

Real Estate

How Much It Costs To Live Comfortably in 20 Major Southern Cities

August 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Is Your Mortgage Rate Determined?

Real Estate

How Is Your Mortgage Rate Determined?

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

In Less Than a Decade, You’ll Wish You Bought a Home in These 14 Metros

Real Estate

In Less Than a Decade, You'll Wish You Bought a Home in These 14 Metros

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why Nobody Is Buying Vacation Homes Anymore

Real Estate

Why Nobody Is Buying Vacation Homes Anymore

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through The Roof’: Here’s When

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices 'Are Going To Go Through The Roof': Here's When

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate 2023: More Retirees Can Afford To Buy Homes in These Cities

Real Estate

Real Estate 2023: More Retirees Can Afford To Buy Homes in These Cities

August 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in 2023

Real Estate

10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in 2023

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

August 03, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Look at 3 Things To See How Big of a Home You Can Afford

Real Estate

Jaspreet Singh: Look at 3 Things To See How Big of a Home You Can Afford

August 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

First-Time Buyers Need To Earn At Least $64,500 To Afford Their First Home

Real Estate

First-Time Buyers Need To Earn At Least $64,500 To Afford Their First Home

August 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Experts: Should You Buy a Foreclosure? What It Really Costs

Real Estate

Experts: Should You Buy a Foreclosure? What It Really Costs

August 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How to Invest in Multifamily Real Estate on a Middle-Class Salary

Real Estate

How to Invest in Multifamily Real Estate on a Middle-Class Salary

August 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!