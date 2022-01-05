Advertiser Disclosure
Home Prices Expected to Increase 14% in 2022, According to Zillow

Vance Cariaga

If you live down South, be prepared to pay a lot more for your home in 2022. Average home prices overall in the United States are expected to rise 14.3% this year vs. last year, according to the latest figures from Zillow, with some cities in the South eyeing much higher increases.

Tampa tops the list of hottest housing markets, with average home prices there expected to rise 24.6% in 2022, Zillow reported in its latest housing forecast. The rest of the top 10, composed entirely of Sunbelt cities, should also see better-than-average gains this year and include (in order): Jacksonville, Fla.; Raleigh, N.C.; San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte, N.C.; Nashville; Atlanta; Phoenix; Orlando, Fla.; and Austin, Texas.

“Home buyers are attracted to markets in the Sun Belt that offer relative affordability, fast-growing economies and weather that allows them to enjoy the outdoors year round,” Zillow economist Alexandra Lee said in a statement.

In its report, released Tuesday, Zillow said each of the hottest markets have benefited from a combination of strong forecasted home value growth, robust economic fundamentals — including high job growth even during the COVID-19 pandemic — fast-moving home inventory and a large supply of likely buyers. In addition, these markets have been less sensitive to rising mortgage interest rates or a slowing stock market.

Meanwhile, the coolest housing markets for 2022 are expected to be New York, Milwaukee, San Francisco, Chicago, and San Jose, Calif. Each of these markets has suffered from fewer new jobs relative to the rest of the country, as well as less favorable demographic trends. Even so, they are all expected to see housing price gains in the coming year.

“All of the nation’s 50 largest markets are expected to grow healthily in 2022 and sellers nationwide should expect to remain in the driver’s seat,” Zillow’s Treh Manhertz wrote in the report.

He added that home value growth in 2021 “consistently broke records, both nationally and in many local markets,” driven by historically low mortgage interest rates, pandemic-influenced decisions on where Americans want to live, and demographic shifts that include aging millennials looking to buy a home and retiring boomers looking to downsize.

Prices have been further fortified by a limited inventory of available homes as builders “play catch-up” after years of underbuilding. The typical home value in the U.S. now stands at $316,368.

None of those trends is expected to change much in 2022 from 2021, and limited housing supply, coupled with sky-high housing demand, is a classic Econ 101 recipe for rising home values,” Manhertz wrote.

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

