Housing Market 2024: 5 Reasons High Mortgage Interest Rates Shouldn’t Scare You Away From Buying Now

The 2024 housing market currently offers perks such as a larger inventory and less competition among buyers. However, high mortgage rates might make you rethink buying right now. Although experts expect slightly lower mortgage rates later this year, waiting might not save you significantly and could even make your house hunt harder.

Here are five reasons not to let the current rates scare you away from getting your home.

1. Higher Mortgage Rates Aren’t That Unusual

According to Freddie Mac data, the current average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is around 6.6%. When compared to the record-low 2% to 3% rates during 2020 and 2021, this seems very high.

However, historical mortgage rates of 6% or higher — and even double-digit rates — have actually been more common. When rates do fall, they likely won’t return to the historical lows. Through the end of 2024, they may remain above 6%.

2. Buying Could Still Make Sense Over Renting

Depending on your area, a monthly rent payment could cost you more than a mortgage payment. Plus, you have to account for potential rent increases and their effects on your financial stability.

Although buying comes with higher expenses, you might find it makes financial sense when you do the math. Buying a home now would also let you reap potential benefits such as building equity, getting tax deductions and being able to fully customize your space.

3. Refinancing Later Is an Option

If you’re financially ready to buy and can afford the mortgage payment, keep in mind you don’t have to be stuck with a high interest rate forever. Once rates drop enough, you might refinance your mortgage so you can save on interest and reduce your monthly payment. This option usually requires a certain amount of equity and may involve a waiting period.

In the meantime, you’d need to keep your finances in good shape since lenders look at your income, credit and debts to decide whether to approve you for refinancing. Closing costs usually also come with the process, so weighing those against potential savings and preparing for the expense will be essential.

4. Waiting Could Reduce Your Options

Waiting around for better mortgage rates could limit your property options and make the buying process more complicated. While higher interest rates usually push fewer people to buy homes, the opposite happens when rates fall. That means you could face a smaller home selection and end up in bidding wars with other buyers.

Also, home prices might keep rising, so waiting may require rethinking your home-buying budget. Although Fannie Mae expects only a 2.4% rise nationally for 2024, you could see double-digit increases in major cities. Especially if you want a home in an in-demand area, buying one at current prices might make sense despite higher mortgage rates.

5. You Have Options for Saving Money

You have several options for landing a more competitive mortgage interest rate right now. In addition to shopping around, you can opt for a 15-year mortgage, raise your credit score or buy points. Putting down a larger down payment lowers the amount borrowed and interest paid over time, and you might avoid the extra cost of mortgage insurance.

Special mortgage programs can help you save money as well. These include loans that offer reduced rates, special tax credits or down payment assistance. You can try researching first-time homebuyer programs through lenders and government agencies. Just note that income requirements and property price limits are common.

