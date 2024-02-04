Housing Market 2024: Zillow Predicts 5 Hottest Home Trends That Homebuyers Will Be Looking For

andresr / Getty Images

If you’re planning to sell your home this year, now’s the time to find out what buyers are looking for. Highlighting these features in the listing can help the right buyers find your property so it spends less time on the market –and hopefully gets you a top sale price. Analysts at Zillow examined listings to find out which features are on the rise. The data revealed some interesting trends both indoors and out.

Brutalism

Brutalist design — an approach known for the use of raw materials as focal points — started seeping into home interiors last year, and Zillow noted listings mentioning brutalist features increased more than 450%. The spaces tend to be large and stark, but the concrete floors and walls create a blank slate for customizing the space. Warm accents like brass fixtures, wood furniture and linen accents help soften the rooms, and the juxtaposition of plants against concrete looks cool.

Cold Plunge Pools

Today’s buyers are skipping the hot tubs and opting for cold plunge pools for a quick energizer. Proponents of cold stimulation enjoy a quick dip to help their muscles recover, increase circulation and lower inflammation in the body. According to Zillow, the number of listings mentioning cold plunge pools was up 130% over last year.

HGTV noted that plunge pools, also referred to as cocktail pools, can be as small as 6 ft. by 10 ft. It may be worth the effort to install your own to try out the trend for yourself and then leave it for the buyer.

Murals

Your real estate agent may suggest a few coats of neutral paint to make your home less personal, and that’s generally solid advice. You certainly want buyers to envision themselves living there, but you may not need to cover up that mural in the dining room or statement-making wallpaper in the bedroom. In fact, Zillow found murals referenced in 18% more listings than the previous year. Botanical motifs — especially tropical flowers and palms — tend to be popular.

Murano Glass Chandeliers

Tuscan-style kitchens are on the way out, but another Italian design is gaining traction in homes across the country. Handcrafted on islands in northern Italy, Murano glass chandeliers make a big statement in any room. They come in a variety of colors and styles, from glamorous candelabra shapes to quirky designs reminiscent of bird features and palm fronds. Also called Venetian glass, these chandeliers have appeared 58% more in listings this year as homeowners have embraced the trend.

Sensory Gardens

Buyers still want outdoor living spaces where they can relax at home and spend time with their loved ones. It’s no surprise, then, that Zillow found the number of listings including sensory gardens increased by more than 300%. Look for ways to stimulate the senses with a selection of plants with varying textures, features with the soothing sounds of water, carefully selected lighting and some edible plants like herbs, berries and vegetables.

You can create a sensory garden in any size space. Just be sure to select hardy plants and incorporate hardscaped elements in a variety of materials, the Penn State Extension advised.

Zillow’s data also revealed an uptick in listings mentioning how close the property is to community pickleball courts — and some homeowners have created their own courts on the property. This beginner-friendly game appeals to athletes of all ability levels, which is one reason Zillow noted a 64% increase in listings highlighting this feature.

