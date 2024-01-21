Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

How Much House the Middle Class Could Afford in the 90s Compared to Now

3 min Read
By Elizabeth Constantineau, AI Editor
Homeowners in the neighbourhood of their dreams.
PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The 1990s was a time of economic growth, but it looked quite different for the middle class, especially in terms of buying and owning homes. If you compare house prices and the costs involved in owning a home from back then to today, the differences are very clear.

Housing Prices Then vs. Now

In the 1990s, the median home value in the U.S. was approximately $79,100. Adjusted for today’s economy, this would be significantly higher, but still pales in comparison to the current median home price of around $426,056. The gap widens further in high-cost areas like New York or San Francisco, where housing prices now reach well beyond the million-dollar mark.

Costs Beyond Purchase

In the 90s, additional homeownership costs like HOA fees, property taxes and maintenance were more aligned with middle-class incomes. Today, these expenses have significantly increased. For instance, homeowners now often pay between $200 and $300 per month in HOA fees alone, a substantial part of monthly housing expenses.

Wages and Affordability

While house prices have soared, wage growth hasn’t kept pace. The disparity between income and housing costs has widened, making it tougher for the modern middle-class family to afford a home compared to their counterparts in the 90s.

Mortgage Rates and Market Dynamics

The mortgage landscape has shifted significantly from the 90s to the present. Here are some key takeaways to know:

  • In the 90s, the decade started with 30-year fixed mortgage rates at 9.83% and concluded around 8.06%.
  • Comparatively, current mortgage rates exhibit a different pattern:
    • The average APR for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is approximately 7.25%.
    • For a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average APR is around 6.43%.
    • The 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage stands at an average APR of 7.18%.
Investing for Everyone

These current rates, while lower than the early 90s, contrast starkly with the lower house prices of that era, reflecting the evolving economic landscape and its impact on housing affordability.

Long-Term Investment Perspective

Despite the stark differences in affordability, homeownership remains a coveted goal. It’s seen not just as a place to live, but also as a long-term investment. The increase in property values over the years, despite being a barrier to entry, also signifies the potential long-term gains for homeowners.

Final Take

The journey to homeownership has undeniably changed from the 90s to now. The middle class today faces higher barriers to entry, primarily due to the steep rise in housing prices and associated costs. This comparison sheds light on the evolving economic landscape and the shifting challenges in achieving the dream of homeownership.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Our in-house research team and on-site financial experts work together to create content that’s accurate, impartial, and up to date. We fact-check every single statistic, quote and fact using trusted primary resources to make sure the information we provide is correct. You can learn more about GOBankingRates’ processes and standards in our editorial policy.

Learn More About Real Estate Investing

Related Content

Millionaires Are Renting Homes Over Buying — Is This a Good Option for the Middle Class?

Real Estate

Millionaires Are Renting Homes Over Buying -- Is This a Good Option for the Middle Class?

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2024: 5 Places Tenants Should Be Concerned About Evictions

Real Estate

Housing Market 2024: 5 Places Tenants Should Be Concerned About Evictions

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through the Roof’ — But When?

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices 'Are Going To Go Through the Roof' -- But When?

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Cheapest Cities To Live in Florida

Real Estate

10 Cheapest Cities To Live in Florida

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Howard Lutnick: Real Estate Market Will Be ‘Very Ugly’ This Year and Next — How Can You Prepare?

Real Estate

Howard Lutnick: Real Estate Market Will Be 'Very Ugly' This Year and Next -- How Can You Prepare?

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Cities With the Most Homes Priced Below $250,000

Real Estate

10 Cities With the Most Homes Priced Below $250,000

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places for First-Time Homebuyers in 2024

Real Estate

10 Best Places for First-Time Homebuyers in 2024

January 18, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate: 6 Home Features Boomers Should Never Sacrifice When Downsizing

Real Estate

Real Estate: 6 Home Features Boomers Should Never Sacrifice When Downsizing

January 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Real Estate

20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

January 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

Real Estate

15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

January 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Best Place in Every State for Middle Class Homeowners

Real Estate

Best Place in Every State for Middle Class Homeowners

January 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2024: 4 Reasons To Avoid Buying New Construction Despite Housing Shortage

Real Estate

Housing Market 2024: 4 Reasons To Avoid Buying New Construction Despite Housing Shortage

January 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Much House the Middle Class Could Afford in the 1980s Compared to Now

Real Estate

How Much House the Middle Class Could Afford in the 1980s Compared to Now

January 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What a $1M Home Looks Like Across America

Real Estate

What a $1M Home Looks Like Across America

January 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Home Renovations That Will Pay You Back

Real Estate

Home Renovations That Will Pay You Back

January 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: 3 Basement Renovations That Will Add To Your Home’s Value

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: 3 Basement Renovations That Will Add To Your Home's Value

January 17, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!