Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Likelihood of Buying vs. Renting a Home Decreases by Income: What Are the Most Common Reasons People Rent?

3 min Read
By Nicole Spector
Portrait of beautiful young woman holding cardboard box with plants and picture frames in her new apartment.
urbazon / Getty Images

Buying a home used to be an American rite of passage — now it’s not quite as common, largely because it’s become prohibitively expensive. In 1960, approximately 68 out of 100 Americans could afford to own a home — today, just 43 out of 100 can afford one, according to U.S. Census Bureau data explored by The Zebra.

See: Why Home Prices Are Plummeting in These 6 Cities
Find: 10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

Not being able to comfortably afford homeownership is the primary reason people rent instead of buy homes, but what are some more specific reasons?

Recently released research and analysis from the Federal Reserve, the “Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2022” report, shed light on common reasons why people rent homes instead of own them. Many, but not all, reasons are rooted in financial circumstances.

Can’t Afford a Down Payment

According to the Fed’s research, in 2022, 65% of Americans rented instead of owned because they couldn’t afford a down payment on a home. This figure was up from 62% in 2019. However, conflicting survey data from TheMortgageReports.com found that 39% of potential home buyers could not make a down payment of at least 5% in 2022.

Investing for Everyone

More Convenient or Flexible To Rent

In 2022, 56% of Americans found it more convenient or flexible to rent rather than own. This is up from 52% in 2019. It’s a definite perk that voluntary renters frequently praise.

Can’t Afford a Monthly Mortgage Payment

A monthly mortgage payment can be more than rent, particularly when you factor in the additional onus of property taxes and home insurance. Forty-four percent of renters rent for this reason. Data on this percentage for 2019 is not available in the Fed’s report.

Take Our Poll: Are You Planning To Buy or Sell a House This Year?

Cheaper To Rent

Renting can be cheaper than owning — but not always. Still, 44% percent of Americans rent because they think it’s cheaper than owning. Interestingly, this number is way down from 2019, when 55% of Americans rented for this reason.

Renting Is Less Financially Risky

Perhaps because of the serious fiscal commitment that home ownership suggests, 42% of Americans opt to rent instead of own their home. This number is also down from 2019, when 50% of Americans cited this as their reason to rent.

Investing for Everyone

Can’t Qualify for a Home Mortgage

Many Americans simply lack the financial standing to get a lender to consider them for a mortgage loan. According to the Fed’s research, 40% of Americans rent under this reasoning. In 2019, 41% cited these circumstances for renting.

Prefer To Rent

Some people (36%) simply prefer to rent rather than own. No data for this reason is available for 2019 in the Fed analysis.

Trying To Buy

With all of the above having been said, droves of Americans are still attempting to buy a home (though fewer than before): 32% in 2022 versus 35% in 2019.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

10 Small Towns Where You Should Buy Vacation Property

Real Estate

10 Small Towns Where You Should Buy Vacation Property

June 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why Home Prices Are Plummeting in These 6 Cities

Real Estate

Why Home Prices Are Plummeting in These 6 Cities

June 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

Real Estate

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

June 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone Debunks ‘Biggest Real Estate Misconception’

Real Estate

Grant Cardone Debunks 'Biggest Real Estate Misconception'

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Is It Cheaper To Build vs. Buy a Home in Today’s Economy?

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Is It Cheaper To Build vs. Buy a Home in Today's Economy?

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market: Should Older Americans Rent in Retirement Instead of Paying a Mortgage?

Real Estate

Housing Market: Should Older Americans Rent in Retirement Instead of Paying a Mortgage?

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Most Affordable Cities in Texas for Homebuyers in 2023

Real Estate

10 Most Affordable Cities in Texas for Homebuyers in 2023

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Historic Lighthouses You Could Buy Cheap

Real Estate

4 Historic Lighthouses You Could Buy Cheap

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Alternative Real Estate Investment Options That are Not Single-Family Houses

Real Estate

8 Alternative Real Estate Investment Options That are Not Single-Family Houses

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Home Renovations That Will Pay You Back

Real Estate

Home Renovations That Will Pay You Back

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Looking To Increase the Value of Your Home? New Research Shows You Need Go Dark

Real Estate

Looking To Increase the Value of Your Home? New Research Shows You Need Go Dark

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Exploding Housing Costs Are Forcing This State’s Residents Into Homelessness

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Exploding Housing Costs Are Forcing This State's Residents Into Homelessness

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Only Half of Americans Believe Their Credit Score Should Impact Whether They Qualify for a Home Loan

Real Estate

Only Half of Americans Believe Their Credit Score Should Impact Whether They Qualify for a Home Loan

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Things I Learned Buying a Home Sight Unseen

Real Estate

9 Things I Learned Buying a Home Sight Unseen

June 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the U.S. — 5 Are in Florida

Real Estate

These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the U.S. -- 5 Are in Florida

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why Nobody Is Buying Vacation Homes Anymore

Real Estate

Why Nobody Is Buying Vacation Homes Anymore

June 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!