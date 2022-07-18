Live Richer Podcast, Episode 15: BiggerPockets Money Host Mindy Jensen Talks First-Time Homebuying During Inflation

In this episode, Jaime Catmull speaks with BiggerPockets Money host Mindy Jensen, about the ins and outs of buying a home during inflation.

Mindy Jensen is a published author, licensed real estate agent, and expert on the real estate market with experience in buying and selling homes since the late ’90s. Jensen shares ways first-time homebuyers can put a down payment for a house during inflation and the future of the housing market for the year.

Listen to the full episode to hear what you should do while investing in real estate during uncertain times according to Mindy.

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

