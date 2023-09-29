Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

Real Estate 2023: Will Mortgage Rates and Home Prices Ever Become Affordable Again?

4 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Beautiful young couple hugging in front of their new house, outdoors stock photo
Prostock-Studio / iStock.com

There is still no sign of relief for homebuyers. Mortgage rates are continuing to soar and home prices have reached record prices. This, coupled with low inventory might still leave many buyers on the sidelines.

As of Sept. 28, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 7.31% — the highest level in 23 years, according to Freddie Mac.

“The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has hit the highest level since the year 2000,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, stated in a press release. “However, unlike the turn of the millennium, house prices today are rising alongside mortgage rates, primarily due to low inventory. These headwinds are causing both buyers and sellers to hold out for better circumstances.”

To put this latest figure in context, a year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.7%. And for the same time of the year in 2021, it averaged 3.01% (and 2.88% in 2020), according to Freddie Mac data.

At the same time, despite soaring mortgage rates, home prices not only continued to rise, but hit record highs in July — increasing 1% from a year ago — as demand outpaced supply, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, released Sept. 26.

What Can Homebuyers Expect in 2023 and 2024?

According to Selma Hepp, chief economist with CoreLogic, homebuyers in the market for a home can expect competition to wane through the remainder of the year given lower demand during winter months and continued increases in mortgage rates.

Investing for Everyone

“But, with rates expected to stay higher than 6% for the remainder of 2023, and through most of 2024, and the Federal Reserve not expected to change this any time soon, that means it may be easier to buy now than to wait until next year when home prices are likely to be higher,” she said, adding that buying in winter months generally means less competition and better deals for homebuyers.

Said sentiment was echoed by other experts, who said that mortgage rates continue to be a big wildcard for shoppers. Today’s rates make it challenging to predict the monthly cost of buying a home even, if home prices remain steady.

Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, said her expectation is that continued progress on inflation may allow the Fed to begin to normalize policy (resulting in mortgage rates eventually declining). Yet, she added that the decline won’t be quick — and we could still see further increases if progress in fighting inflation isn’t as quick as expected.

Where Will Rates Go and How Long Will it Take To Get There?

According to Hale, for mortgage rates to get back below 7%, there will need to be consistently positive inflation data in the months ahead. Confidence from the Fed that policy has been effective will also need to be evident.

Investing for Everyone

In terms of how long this outcome will take to arrive, she said she expects mortgage rates to settle in the 5.5-6% range in the longer run, “but we may not see that range in the market until 2025.”

What Can Homebuyers Do?

In the very near term, there are additional issues which could affect the market. A potential government shutdown could create some volatility in rates.

In turn, Hale’s advice is to focus on the things you can control more directly.

“When you set your budget, use a mortgage rate calculator like the one at Realtor.com to see how rate increases or decreases affect your monthly costs and how that fits in your budget,” she said.

In addition, she recommended building in some wiggle room in your price target. She also recommended having a contingency plan for mortgage rates increasing further, so that you can adjust quickly without derailing your search.

“For buyers ready to move now, mortgage rates are high, but there are other, predictable seasonal factors that make now a good time to be shopping for a home,” she said.

Investing for Everyone

Indeed, according to Realtor.com, the best week for buyers in 2023 is Oct. 1-7 because shoppers can expect a combination of seasonal price relief, relatively plentiful homes for sale compared to other times of the year and fewer buyers to compete with.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Want To Buy a House? Dave Ramsey Says This Is How To Tell Whether You’re Ready

Real Estate

Want To Buy a House? Dave Ramsey Says This Is How To Tell Whether You're Ready

September 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

11 Key Signs Your Home Will Hold Its Value

Real Estate

11 Key Signs Your Home Will Hold Its Value

September 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

September 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Home Equity Can Help You Pay for Fall Home Renovations

Real Estate

How Home Equity Can Help You Pay for Fall Home Renovations

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Get a Down Payment That You Might Not Have Tried

Real Estate

6 Ways To Get a Down Payment That You Might Not Have Tried

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Ways Costco Can Save You Money When You Buy a House

Real Estate

4 Ways Costco Can Save You Money When You Buy a House

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Top Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 4 Most Unexpected Housing Market Trends for 2024

Real Estate

I'm a Top Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 4 Most Unexpected Housing Market Trends for 2024

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Mortgage Rates Fall Again — Is This a Better Time To Buy?

Real Estate

Mortgage Rates Fall Again -- Is This a Better Time To Buy?

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Can You Roll Closing Costs Into Your Mortgage?

Real Estate

Can You Roll Closing Costs Into Your Mortgage?

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Says This Is the No. 1 Thing That Leads To Homebuyer Regret

Real Estate

'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Says This Is the No. 1 Thing That Leads To Homebuyer Regret

September 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Housing Market: Home Prices Hit Record Highs in July — Here’s the Main Factor Driving Them Higher (Despite High Mortgage Rates)

Real Estate

Housing Market: Home Prices Hit Record Highs in July -- Here's the Main Factor Driving Them Higher (Despite High Mortgage Rates)

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

31 Common Real Estate Myths Debunked

Real Estate

31 Common Real Estate Myths Debunked

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Why Retirees Are Expected To Sell Their Homes in These 10 Cities

Real Estate

Why Retirees Are Expected To Sell Their Homes in These 10 Cities

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through The Roof’: Here’s When

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran Says Housing Prices 'Are Going To Go Through The Roof': Here's When

September 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

What’s the Top City To Buy Property If You Want To Get Rich? Real Estate Agents Weigh In

Real Estate

What's the Top City To Buy Property If You Want To Get Rich? Real Estate Agents Weigh In

September 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!