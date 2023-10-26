Real Estate: 6 Home Features Boomers Should Never Sacrifice When Downsizing

FG Trade / Getty Images

Baby boomers looking to downsize to a smaller home in retirement usually just want a space that’s easier and cheaper to maintain. But that shouldn’t be the only consideration. You also want to make sure the new home meets your specific needs as you grow older. Moving to a smaller, less expensive home won’t bring you much joy if you sacrifice features that can make your life easier.

If you’re considering downsizing in retirement, experts recommend planning well ahead — and part of that planning should involve looking at homes with only one level.

“If it must be a multi-level home, then [find] one with the master suite on the ground floor,” Molly Shomer, head coach of The Eldercare Team, told HGTV. “This eliminates the need to go up stairs.”

When it comes to the home’s features, there are certain things you shouldn’t give up when downsizing. Here’s a look at six of them.

Casual Dining Area

Large, formal dining rooms might be a great feature when you are younger and have the energy to entertain large groups of people, but they can become an unnecessary burden when you age. In contrast, a smaller, casual dining area — preferably located either in or just adjacent to the kitchen — is easier to clean and maintain and also makes more logistical sense.

Extra Bedroom

Maybe you dream of having only a single master bedroom to keep up with when you downsize, but you never know when another one might come in handy — like when family or friends come to visit. Even if the extra bedroom is empty most of the time, it can still be useful as an office, library, storage area or meditation space. Just make sure it’s easily convertible to a sleeping space when you have visitors.

Ground Floor Entrance

If you think you’re in love with that cute beach cottage that requires climbing steep stairs to enter, think again. Make sure your new home has at least one entrance on the ground level so you’ll always be able to walk inside without having to climb up or down stairs.

Non-Slip Flooring

This can be a useful home feature regardless of your age, even though many people love their shiny (and slick) hardwood floors. But as you get older, non-slip flooring could literally be a life saver.

Handicap Accessible Bathroom

Sure, you might be a boomer in premium physical condition, able to play two hours of pickleball a day followed by a quick jog in the park. But there will come a time when the body does not do everything you want it to do. Handicap-accessible bathrooms are a must for many seniors. Even if you don’t need it now, some of your older friends and family members might.

Doors (That Close)

With just you and your spouse (or just you) in the house, you might decide that having to open and shut doors all the time is not worth the bother. Or, maybe you like the idea of a free and open space where rooms flow into one another without obstacles. But doors that close play an important role in safety.

As the LifeSavvy website noted, if you have your door open and your house catches on fire, the temperature will rise more quickly and reach your room faster, immediately exposing you to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and harmful smoke. It’s especially risky for seniors who can’t flee danger as quickly as younger folks.

