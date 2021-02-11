How the Real Estate Market Was Impacted in These 25 Places Hit Hard by COVID-19

How the Real Estate Market Was Impacted in These 25 Places Hit Hard by COVID-19The pandemic's impact on home values might surprise you.
With a slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the U.S. and the country still divided on whether to wear masks and socially distance, the coronavirus pandemic has not yet begun to slow in the United States as we near the one-year anniversary of early shelter-in-place orders. Countrywide, over 27 million cases and more than 468,000 deaths have been reported, according to The New York Times. Rising cases have driven many people to sell their homes and flee to less COVID-19-impacted cities.
GOBankingRates used USAFacts data to find 25 counties with the highest known COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 21, 2021, and 25 counties with the highest known total deaths caused by COVID-19 as of Jan. 21, 2021. We then looked up the Feb. 29, 2020, home value and the Dec. 31, 2020, home value to show a change in home values. While the home value increased in many of these counties, like Queens County, New York, and Cook County, Illinois, that increase was very small.
Here are the 25 counties hardest hit by COVID-19 and its impact on the real estate market.
Franklin County, Ohio
- County population: 1,316,756
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 100,046
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $215,141
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $236,194
- % change in home value: 9.79%
Palm Beach County, Florida
- County population: 1,496,770
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 100,208
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $340,192
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $362,538
- % change in home value: 6.57%
Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania
- County population: 1,584,064
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 100,356
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $183,221
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $202,261
- % change in home value: 10.39%
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin
- County population: 945,726
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 100,680
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $152,675
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $169,945
- % change in home value: 11.31%
Bronx County, New York
- County population: 1,418,207
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 104,103
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $532,983
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $561,057
- % change in home value: 5.27%
El Paso County, Texas
- County population: 839,238
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 108,561
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $135,917
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $147,430
- % change in home value: 8.47%
Nassau County, New York
- County population: 1,356,924
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 117,371
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $571,268
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $606,053
- % change in home value: 6.09%
Salt Lake County, Utah
- County population: 1,160,437
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 124,688
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $399,002
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $449,360
- % change in home value: 12.62%
Suffolk County, New York
- County population: 1,476,601
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 131,309
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $555,130
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $612,374
- % change in home value: 10.31%
Kings County, New York
- County population: 2,559,903
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 155,424
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $823,567
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $851,615
- % change in home value: 3.41%
Bexar County, Texas
- County population: 2,003,554
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 155,588
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $194,991
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $206,243
- % change in home value: 5.77%
Queens County, New York
- County population: 2,253,858
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 158,865
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $711,439
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $730,656
- % change in home value: 2.70%
Broward County, Florida
- County population: 1,952,778
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 162,720
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $339,330
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $364,393
- % change in home value: 7.39%
Tarrant County, Texas
- County population: 2,102,515
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 199,521
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $226,983
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $242,536
- % change in home value: 6.85%
Clark County, Nevada
- County population: 2,266,715
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 204,369
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $305,996
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $327,304
- % change in home value: 6.96%
Orange County, California
- County population: 3,175,692
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 216,893
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $794,041
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $852,272
- % change in home value: 7.33%
San Diego County, CA
- County population: 3,338,330
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 218,553
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $640,218
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $713,471
- % change in home value: 11.44%
Dallas County, Texas
- County population: 2,635,516
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 239,683
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $219,499
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $238,710
- % change in home value: 8.75%
Riverside County, California
- County population: 2,470,546
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 248,686
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $411,002
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $449,862
- % change in home value: 9.45%
San Bernadino County, California
- County population: 2,180,085
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 255,921
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $374,427
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $413,231
- % change in home value: 10.36%
Harris County, Texas
- County population: 4,713,325
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 290,249
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $201,577
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $215,609
- % change in home value: 6.96%
Miami-Dade County, Florida
- County population: 2,716,940
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 352,495
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $354,745
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $377,003
- % change in home value: 6.27%
Maricopa County, Arizona
- County population: 4,485,414
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 434,337
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $303,808
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $345,093
- % change in home value: 13.59%
Cook County, Illinois
- County population: 5,150,233
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 439,118
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $253,906
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $269,802
- % change in home value: 6.26%
Los Angeles County, California
- County population: 10,039,107
- Total Cases as of Jan. 21, 2021: 1,015,608
- Feb. 29, 2020 home value: $671,012
- Dec. 31, 2020 home value: $728,937
- % change in home value: 8.63%
Methodology: In order to find the 50 places hit hardest by COVID-19 and its effect on the real estate market, GOBankingRates first used USAFacts data to find (1) 25 counties with the highest known COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 21, 2021, and (2) 25 counties with the highest known total deaths caused by COVID-19 as of Jan. 21, 2021. GOBankingRates then found for each of those 50 counties (3) the Feb. 29, 2020 home value; (4) the Dec. 31, 2020 home value; (5) the change in home value from February to December 2020; and (6)the percent change in home value from February to December 2020. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 22, 2021.
About the Author
Jordan Rosenfeld
Jordan Rosenfeld is a freelance writer and author of nine books. She holds a B.A. from Sonoma State University and an MFA from Bennington College. Her articles and essays about finances and other topics has appeared in a wide range of publications and clients, including The Atlantic, The Billfold, Good Magazine, GoBanking Rates, Daily Worth, Quartz, Medical Economics, The New York Times, Ozy, Paypal, The Washington Post and for numerous business clients. As someone who had to learn many of her lessons about money the hard way, she enjoys writing about personal finance to empower and educate people on how to make the most of what they have and live a better quality of life.
Methodology: In order to find the 50 places hit hardest by COVID-19 and its effect on the real estate market, GOBankingRates first used USAFacts data to find (1) 25 counties with the highest known COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 21, 2021, and (2) 25 counties with the highest known total deaths caused by COVID-19 as of Jan. 21, 2021. GOBankingRates then found for each of those 50 counties (3) the Feb. 29, 2020 home value; (4) the Dec. 31, 2020 home value; (5) the change in home value from February to December 2020; and (6)the percent change in home value from February to December 2020. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 22, 2021.
