How the Real Estate Market Was Impacted in These 25 Places Hit Hard by COVID-19

With a slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the U.S. and the country still divided on whether to wear masks and socially distance, the coronavirus pandemic has not yet begun to slow in the United States as we near the one-year anniversary of early shelter-in-place orders. Countrywide, over 27 million cases and more than 468,000 deaths have been reported, according to The New York Times. Rising cases have driven many people to sell their homes and flee to less COVID-19-impacted cities.

GOBankingRates used USAFacts data to find 25 counties with the highest known COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 21, 2021, and 25 counties with the highest known total deaths caused by COVID-19 as of Jan. 21, 2021. We then looked up the Feb. 29, 2020, home value and the Dec. 31, 2020, home value to show a change in home values. While the home value increased in many of these counties, like Queens County, New York, and Cook County, Illinois, that increase was very small.

Here are the 25 counties hardest hit by COVID-19 and its impact on the real estate market.