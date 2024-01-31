8 Things Frugal People Always Do When Selling Their House

Selling your house can be a monumental task, especially when you’re aiming to maximize profit while minimizing expenses.

Frugal homeowners, known for their wise and efficient handling of finances, follow certain strategies to ensure they get the best deal out of their property sale.

Here are eight things frugal people always do when they sell their house.

Do Your Research

Knowledge is power, and this is particularly true in real estate. Frugal sellers educate themselves about the current market conditions, the value of their property, and the recent sales in their area.

They use online tools, consult with real estate agents, and sometimes even attend local open houses to understand pricing strategies. This research helps them set a realistic and competitive asking price, ensuring they don’t undersell or overprice their home.

Declutter and Depersonalize

Frugal sellers know the importance of making a good first impression. They start by decluttering their homes, removing excess furniture, and personal items to make spaces appear larger and more inviting.

This isn’t just about cleanliness; it’s about creating a blank canvas where potential buyers can envision their own lives. And the best part? It costs nothing but a bit of time and effort.

Opt for Cost-Effective Repairs and Upgrades

Instead of costly renovations, frugal homeowners focus on small, cost-effective repairs and upgrades that can significantly enhance the home’s appeal.

This could mean fixing leaky faucets, repainting walls in neutral colors, or updating cabinet hardware. These minor changes can have a major impact on a buyer’s perception and the home’s overall marketability.

Embrace DIY Where Feasible

Frugal sellers aren’t afraid to roll up their sleeves. They often take on DIY projects to save money, whether it’s painting, gardening, or minor repairs.

Of course, it’s important to know your limits; complex electrical or plumbing work should be left to professionals. But for the tasks within your skill set, DIY can be a cost-effective way to improve your home before a sale.

Utilize Free or Low-Cost Marketing Channels

Marketing a home doesn’t have to break the bank. Frugal sellers leverage free or low-cost marketing channels to reach potential buyers.

This includes listing the property on free online platforms, using social media, and word-of-mouth. They also ensure high-quality photos and descriptions accompany their listings, as these are crucial for attracting buyers’ attention.

Negotiate Commissions

Real estate agent commissions can take a significant chunk out of your sale profits. Frugal sellers negotiate these commissions or consider alternative selling methods such as For Sale By Owner (FSBO) or using a discount broker.

However, it’s crucial to weigh the pros and cons; while saving on commission is great, a good real estate agent can often secure a higher selling price.

Stage the Home Wisely

Home staging is a powerful tool in real estate, but it doesn’t have to be expensive. Frugal sellers often opt for minimal staging, using existing furniture and decor to highlight the home’s best features.

Sometimes, just rearranging furniture, adding some plants, or improving lighting can make a huge difference. The key is to create an inviting atmosphere without overspending.

Be Flexible and Realistic

Finally, frugal sellers are flexible and realistic. They understand that the market dictates the value of their home, not their personal attachment to it.

They are open to negotiation and willing to make compromises to seal the deal. This flexibility can sometimes lead to a faster sale and potentially even a better price.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

