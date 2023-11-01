Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Real Estate

This Washington City Costs More to Live In Than Most Any Other Place in the US — Here’s Why

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit

California and New York are by far the most expensive states to buy a house. But the small Seattle suburb of Medina, Washington — home of Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos — is another popular choice for the wealthiest Americans.

A new study by online realtor RealtyHop found that out of the 100 most expensive ZIP codes to own a home in the country, 61 are in California and 18 are in New York. And out of the ten most expensive zip codes, the median listing price of a home is $4 million or more. For the fourth consecutive year, Atherton, California, topped the list as the most expensive ZIP code in the U.S. to own a home, according to the study, with a median list price of $7.95 million.

Washington is home to several major tech companies, including Amazon and Microsoft, and the state’s strong job market, high quality of life and beautiful outdoor scenery are major draws for buyers. Medina is an extremely small suburb with a population of around 3,000 people, but it came in at number seven on the list with a median home listing price of $4.75 million in 2023.

Medina sits directly across a lake from Seattle and next to the large city of Bellevue. Residents can take advantage of high-quality local amenities in Bellevue while avoiding the higher crime rates that come with city living.

Investing for Everyone

Medina’s school district is also top-quality, making it a prime location for families looking to raise their children in a safe, nurturing environment. Streets are lined with trees and planned landscaping, and there are also parks, beaches and views that look out over Lake Washington.

But Medina also has a very high cost of living. According to Neighbors Relocation Services Seattle, Medina is the most expensive community in the entire Seattle metropolitan area, with a high concentration of millionaires. The median household income is $208,500 per year, per U.S. Census Bureau data, and 85.7% of residents hold a bachelor’s degree or higher.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

I’m a Luxury Real Estate Agent: These Are the 5 Home Features That Turn Buyers Away

Real Estate

I'm a Luxury Real Estate Agent: These Are the 5 Home Features That Turn Buyers Away

October 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

20 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

Real Estate

20 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

October 31, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 5 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Winter

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 5 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Winter

October 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Many of America’s Most Expensive ZIP Codes Are in California — And It’ll Cost You Millions To Live There

Real Estate

Many of America's Most Expensive ZIP Codes Are in California -- And It'll Cost You Millions To Live There

October 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Real Estate Expert: Don’t Buy a Home Solely as an Investment — Here’s Why

Real Estate

Real Estate Expert: Don't Buy a Home Solely as an Investment -- Here's Why

October 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 12 Home Renovations Buyers Want the Least in 2023

Real Estate

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 12 Home Renovations Buyers Want the Least in 2023

October 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

16 Places in California Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Real Estate

16 Places in California Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

October 30, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

What a $1M Home Looks Like Across America

Real Estate

What a $1M Home Looks Like Across America

October 29, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Places in the US Where Rich People Own the Most Real Estate

Real Estate

10 Places in the US Where Rich People Own the Most Real Estate

October 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Money Moves You Should Absolutely Make as a First-Year Homeowner

Real Estate

7 Money Moves You Should Absolutely Make as a First-Year Homeowner

October 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

Real Estate

Housing Market 2023: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Places If You Want It To Gain Value

October 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

Real Estate

The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

October 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Least Expensive Cities To Live in Hawaii

Real Estate

8 Least Expensive Cities To Live in Hawaii

October 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

3 Kitchen Renovations That Could Hurt Your Home’s Resale Value

Real Estate

3 Kitchen Renovations That Could Hurt Your Home's Resale Value

October 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran: Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through The Roof’: Here’s When

Real Estate

Barbara Corcoran: Housing Prices 'Are Going To Go Through The Roof': Here's When

October 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Biden Unveils Plan To Increase US Homeownership — How It Benefits Low-to-Middle-Income Families Looking To Build Generational Wealth

Real Estate

Biden Unveils Plan To Increase US Homeownership -- How It Benefits Low-to-Middle-Income Families Looking To Build Generational Wealth

October 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!