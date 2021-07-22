Robinhood, Dole and Four Other Companies With Summer IPOs

Dole

The produce giant filed on Monday, saying it expects the IPO price will be between $20 and $23 per share, according to the SEC filing.

Dole has been public before. Former CEO David Murdock took the company private in 2013, according to Barron’s.

Dole said it expects proceeds from this offering of approximately $472 million “or approximately $543 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional ordinary shares in full,” according to the filing.

The company also notes in the filing that the COVID-19 outbreak “continues to be an ongoing challenge for us and the wider fresh produce industry. The health and well-being of our people is our number one priority while at the same time recognizing the vital role in continuing to keep the supply chains open and supplying essential foodstuffs. Our strong presence in the global fresh produce industry, the diversity of its operations and products together with the exceptional response from our people have enabled us to meet these challenges.”