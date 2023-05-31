The Differences Between CDs and Stocks: Which Is Right for You?

undefined undefined / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When it comes to investing, there are various options available, including certificates of deposit (CDs) and stocks. CDs are known for their stability and fixed interest rates, while stocks offer the potential for higher returns but also come with more volatility.

Understanding the differences between these two investment options is essential to determine which is right for you.

Risk and Return

One of the fundamental differences between CDs and stocks lies in the level of risk and potential return. CDs are considered low-risk investments since they are typically offered by banks and credit unions, and your principal amount is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) up to certain limits.

CD interest rates are fixed for the duration of the term, providing predictable returns. On the other hand, stocks are more volatile and carry a higher level of risk.

The returns on stocks are not fixed and can fluctuate based on market conditions, potentially offering higher returns but also the possibility of losses.

Take Our Poll: Who Has Given You the Best Money Advice You Have Ever Received?

Investment Horizon

Another aspect to consider is your investment horizon. CDs are suitable for short to medium-term goals since they have specific maturity dates, ranging from a few months to several years.

Investing for Everyone

They are often used for saving money for a down payment on a house, a future expense, or as a low-risk part of a diversified portfolio. Stocks, on the other hand, are typically considered long-term investments. This is not necessarily always true, however — some people prefer to trade on shorter time horizons, as with day traders.

Usually, however, stocks call for a longer investment horizon to potentially benefit from the power of compounding — and to withstand short-term market fluctuations.

Liquidity

Liquidity refers to the ease of accessing your invested funds. CDs have specific terms and may have penalties for early withdrawals. While they offer stability, they may not provide immediate access to your money without incurring penalties. However, “no penalty” CDs do exist.

Stocks, on the other hand, offer higher liquidity since they can be bought and sold on stock exchanges. However, selling stocks may come with transaction costs and potential market risks.

Income Generation

CDs are known for providing regular and predictable interest income. This makes them suitable for investors who prioritize stability and consistent cash flow. Stocks, on the other hand, offer the potential for income through dividends.

Some stocks pay regular dividends, but the amount is not fixed and can vary based on the company’s performance. Stocks also provide the opportunity for capital appreciation, where the value of the stock may increase over time.

Investing for Everyone

Diversification

Diversification is an important aspect of investing to mitigate risk. CDs offer diversification benefits within fixed-income investments. By spreading your funds across multiple CDs with different terms and banks, you can manage risk.

Stocks, on the other hand, provide diversification within the equity asset class. Investing in a mix of stocks from different sectors and geographies can help spread risk and potentially enhance returns.

Personal Preferences and Goals

Ultimately, the decision between CDs and stocks depends on your personal preferences, financial goals, and risk tolerance. If you prioritize stability, preservation of capital, and predictable income, CDs may be the right choice for you.

If you are comfortable with market fluctuations and have a long-term investment horizon, stocks offer the potential for higher returns. It is also possible to create a balanced investment portfolio that includes both CDs and stocks to benefit from the advantages of each asset class.

Consulting with a financial advisor can also provide valuable guidance tailored to your individual needs.

More From GOBankingRates

Investing for Everyone

The article above was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of our editorial team.