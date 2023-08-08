Advertiser Disclosure
How To Tell if an Investment Advisor Is Ripping You Off

In an era where finances are complex, and markets can be unpredictable, many individuals turn to investment advisors to guide them through the investment landscape.

While a majority of these professionals operate with their clients’ best interests at heart, there are, unfortunately, a few bad apples in the bunch. So, how can you be sure your advisor is not taking you for a ride? Here’s how to spot potential red flags:

Frequent Buying and Selling

If your advisor is frequently buying and selling assets within your portfolio – a practice known as “churning” – they might be doing so to generate more commissions for themselves rather than for your investment’s growth. While some level of turnover is expected, unusually high activity can be a sign of trouble.

Lack of Transparency

A credible advisor will always be transparent about the fees they charge and the commissions they earn. If you find hidden charges or can’t get a clear breakdown of costs associated with your investments, it’s a red flag.

Overcomplicated Strategies

If your advisor suggests an overly complex investment strategy that’s difficult to understand, they might be trying to confuse you or hide the real risks involved. Simplicity often yields clarity and transparency.

Pushing Products

Be wary if your advisor is overly aggressive about promoting a particular financial product, especially if they stand to gain a significant commission from it. An advisor should prioritize your financial goals and risk tolerance over selling specific products.

Too Good to Be True Promises

As the adage goes, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. If an advisor promises consistent high returns with little or no risk, be cautious. Every investment has some degree of risk.

Lack of Credentials

Ensure your advisor has credible industry credentials such as CFP (Certified Financial Planner) or CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst). These designations show a commitment to professional growth and adherence to a code of ethics.

Not Tailoring Advice

Every individual’s financial situation is unique. If your advisor offers generic, one-size-fits-all advice, they might not have your best interests in mind. Your investment strategy should be tailored to your financial goals and risk tolerance.

Ignoring Your Risk Tolerance

An advisor who pushes you towards investments that don’t align with your risk tolerance or who doesn’t take the time to understand your comfort levels is not acting in your best interest.

Limited Communication

If your advisor doesn’t regularly check in with you, provide updates on market changes, or isn’t available when you need to discuss your investments, they might not be fully committed to your financial well-being.

Avoiding Questions or Providing Vague Answers

A trustworthy advisor should welcome questions and provide clear answers. If they dodge your questions, provide vague or evasive answers, or discourage you from seeking outside opinions, be wary.

Vetting your investment advisor is not just about safeguarding your finances; it’s about ensuring peace of mind. A good advisor can be invaluable, guiding you toward a secure financial future. On the other hand, an untrustworthy one can put your hard-earned money at risk.

Regularly reviewing your advisor’s actions, asking questions, and staying educated about investment basics will go a long way in ensuring you’re not being taken advantage of.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

