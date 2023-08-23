Advertiser Disclosure
Investing / Strategy

Warren Buffett’s Advice for Millennials Who Want to Get Rich

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
'The Post' film premiere, Arrivals, Washington DC, USA - 14 Dec 2017
Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock.com

Warren Buffett, sometimes referred to as the “Oracle of Omaha,” has built an impressive fortune through his astute investment decisions. His wisdom and insights have been instrumental in guiding many toward financial success.

We’ll delve into the sage advice and principles that have catapulted Buffett to billionaire status. Here is Buffett’s advice for millennials aiming to build wealth.

Start Saving and Building Wealth Early

Begin accumulating wealth as soon as possible. This principle is derived from the concept of compounding, which Buffett says is the key to his wealth. Compounding involves earning returns on your investment’s earnings, resulting in exponential growth over time.

The earlier you start investing, the more time you give your investments to compound, which results in significant growth. Buffett’s emphasis on understanding the value of time is crucial. According to him, if you invest early in your education and accumulate knowledge that builds on itself, you can achieve powerful results in the future.

Investing for Everyone

Understand the Principles of Accounting

Buffett highlights the importance of understanding accounting principles. As the language of business, these principles provide invaluable insights into a company’s worth and progress. This is a key starting point for evaluating a business.

Be Selective With Your Investments

The billionaire’s approach to investing involves extensive research on potential stocks but selecting only a few to invest in. His philosophy is to be highly selective in choosing where to invest capital.

Avoid Excessive College Debt

Buffett cautions about the financial burden of a college education. He believes the value derived from advanced education depends more on the individual than on the school. He encourages thoughtful consideration of the cost and time involved in pursuing a college degree, suggesting that college isn’t for everyone.

Seize Opportunities Aggressively

Buffett urges millennials to seize opportunities when they arise. His philosophy is that when opportunities present themselves, it’s important to take full advantage, rather than being overly cautious. Buffett is known for saying, “Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble.”

Surround Yourself With Successful People

Buffett believes in the power of influence. He advises millennials to surround themselves with people who embody the qualities they aspire to have. He emphasizes the impact of one’s spouse on their life and aspirations. During a 2017 discussion with Bill and Melinda Gates at Columbia University, Buffett said, “You want to associate with people who are the kind of person you’d like to be. You’ll move in that direction. And the most important person by far in that respect is your spouse.”

Investing for Everyone

Take Care of Your Mind and Body

Buffett encourages millennials to take care of their mind and body, using the metaphor of treating your body like the only car you’ll ever own. This is a reminder to prioritize physical and mental health, as they are the foundation of any successful endeavor.

Seek a Financial Mentor

Buffett emphasizes the importance of having a mentor during your financial journey. He studied economics and finance in college and worked with Benjamin Graham, who greatly influenced his investing principles.

Invest in Reliable Companies

Buffett suggests investing in proven, reliable companies rather than risky, untested ones. He holds shares in well-known companies such as Coca Cola, Johnson & Johnson, and Proctor & Gamble.

Avoid Get-Rich-Quick Schemes

Buffett warns against the lure of get-rich-quick schemes. He maintains a skeptical view of cryptocurrencies, expressing concerns about their value and stability.

Following these principles can help you successfully navigate your financial journey. As Buffett’s journey illustrates, the road to wealth is not a sprint but a marathon that requires patience, discipline, and sound decision-making.

Investing for Everyone

More From GOBankingRates

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Related Content

Expert Declares ‘Banking Crisis Is Not Over’ — Where To Keep Your Cash as Value of US Dollar Diminishes

Strategy

Expert Declares 'Banking Crisis Is Not Over' -- Where To Keep Your Cash as Value of US Dollar Diminishes

August 21, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

How Rich Would You Be If You Invested in Tesla Stock Instead of Buying a Tesla?

Strategy

How Rich Would You Be If You Invested in Tesla Stock Instead of Buying a Tesla?

August 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

ChatGPT Was Given $20K To Invest in Stocks and Crypto — Here’s How It Made $2,000 in a Month

Strategy

ChatGPT Was Given $20K To Invest in Stocks and Crypto -- Here's How It Made $2,000 in a Month

August 20, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

There’s a Secret to Warren Buffett’s Investing Success — and It Has Nothing To Do With the Stocks He Picks

Strategy

There's a Secret to Warren Buffett's Investing Success -- and It Has Nothing To Do With the Stocks He Picks

August 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m an Investment Guru: Here’s Where You Should Put Your Money for High Returns in the Next 10 Years

Strategy

I'm an Investment Guru: Here's Where You Should Put Your Money for High Returns in the Next 10 Years

August 18, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor: Here’s Why I Don’t Have These 3 Investments in My Portfolio

Strategy

I'm a Financial Advisor: Here's Why I Don't Have These 3 Investments in My Portfolio

August 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

4 Budget Tricks That Earn You $5,198 a Year, According to a Financial Expert

Strategy

4 Budget Tricks That Earn You $5,198 a Year, According to a Financial Expert

August 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Warns Inflation Is Not Going Away — Here’s How You Can Take Advantage

Strategy

Kevin O'Leary Warns Inflation Is Not Going Away -- Here's How You Can Take Advantage

August 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

3 Ways Charlie Munger Got Rich Investing Tiny Amounts of Money

Strategy

3 Ways Charlie Munger Got Rich Investing Tiny Amounts of Money

August 17, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki: Use These 5 Key Tools for Managing Investment Risk

Strategy

'Rich Dad' Robert Kiyosaki: Use These 5 Key Tools for Managing Investment Risk

August 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Ideal Investment Strategy – The “2-Fund” Portfolio

Strategy

Warren Buffett's Ideal Investment Strategy - The "2-Fund" Portfolio

August 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jim Cramer Says Not To Invest in SPACS, Should You Listen?

Strategy

Jim Cramer Says Not To Invest in SPACS, Should You Listen?

August 16, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Houses and 5 Assets that Are Better Than Cash Right Now

Strategy

Houses and 5 Assets that Are Better Than Cash Right Now

August 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Index Fund vs. Real Estate — Which Will Actually Make You Rich

Strategy

Index Fund vs. Real Estate -- Which Will Actually Make You Rich

August 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

‘Get Rich Slow’: Dave Ramsey Offers the Key to Lasting Wealth

Strategy

'Get Rich Slow': Dave Ramsey Offers the Key to Lasting Wealth

August 15, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s 4 Favorite Sectors To Invest In — Should You Do the Same?

Strategy

Warren Buffett's 4 Favorite Sectors To Invest In -- Should You Do the Same?

August 14, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!