Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Auto

15 Car Models That Will Have Massive Price Drops in September 2023

3 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
I think we can both agree that this is the car for us.
PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Car prices are declining across the board. According to Kelley Blue Book, average transaction prices are down 2.4%, or $1,212, from the start of the year — the biggest decrease in a decade. The average new car in America sold for $48,451 in August, while the average price for a used non-luxury car hovers around $20,000, according to Carfax data.

“After a tumultuous last few years in the automotive marketplace, now we are seeing new-vehicle pricing trends hold steady,” said Rebecca Rydzewski, research manager at Cox Automotive. “Dealers and automakers are feeling price pressure, and with high auto loan rates and growing inventory levels, new-vehicle prices seem to have hit a ceiling, at least for now.”

Similar factors are contributing to lower used car prices. According to Carfax, the slow rebuilding of new-car inventory, high prices on new cars, the ongoing microchip shortage and higher interest rates are among the biggest factors.

Save for Your Future

Electric vehicles experienced the largest price drop over the past year, falling over 22%, Carfax noted, followed by luxury car prices. Electric-vehicle price reductions were largely driven by Tesla. In July, the company said that lower raw-material costs and government tax credits reduce the cost per vehicle, Reuters reported.

A RealCarTips analysis revealed that several Tesla models had hefty price reductions. Tesla Model S is currently $82,490 after dropping 31.5% from January, Tesla Model Y is $47,853 after going down 27.5%, Tesla Model X is $84,990, down 26.6%, and Tesla Model 3 is currently $43,935, which is a 20.1% price reduction.

In addition to Tesla, here are car models with the most significant price drops as of September 2023, according to data on new and used cars from RealCarTips and Autoweek:

1. Nissan Leaf: $22,500, down 19% year-over-year (used)

2. Land Rover Range Rover: $75,481, down 18.5% year-over-year (used)

3. Land Rover Range Rover Velar: $46,269, down 17.5% year-over-year (used)

4. Dodge Durango: $36,899, down 17.4% since January (new)

5. Land Rover Discovery: $40,986, down 16.8% year-over-year (used)

6. Hyundai IONIQ 5: $41,315, down 16.2% since January (new)

7. Jaguar E-Pace: $33,213, down 16.2% year-over-year (used)

8. BMW’s 5-Series PHEV: $33,600, down 15.5% year-over-year (used)

9. Dodge Charger: $34,559, down 15.4% since January (new)

Save for Your Future

10. Kia EV6: $39,048, down 14.5% since January (new)

11. Dodge Challenger: $30,755, down 13.1% since January (new)

12. Chrysler 300: $34,020, down 12.8% since January (new)

13. Ford Edge: $41,955, down 12.5% since January (new)

14. Kia Niro EV: $37,542, down 12.1% since January (new)

15. Volvo XC90 Recharge: $69,532, down 11.9% since January (new)

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Student Loans: Use This Loophole to Lower Parent PLUS Payments

Student

Student Loans: Use This Loophole to Lower Parent PLUS Payments

September 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Debt: Throngs of Americans Have Started Making Payments — Here’s How Much They’re Saving in Interest

Student

Student Loan Debt: Throngs of Americans Have Started Making Payments -- Here's How Much They're Saving in Interest

September 12, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Resuming Student Loan Payments Will Rock the US Housing Market, Expert Says

Student

Resuming Student Loan Payments Will Rock the US Housing Market, Expert Says

September 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These States Will Pay Your Student Loans If You Move There

Student

These States Will Pay Your Student Loans If You Move There

September 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Happens If You Don’t Repay Your Student Loans?

Student

What Happens If You Don't Repay Your Student Loans?

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Cheapskate Secrets To Buying a New Car

Loans

10 Cheapskate Secrets To Buying a New Car

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Biden’s Latest Student Loan Plan Faces Major Opposition — How It Impacts Borrowers

Student

Biden's Latest Student Loan Plan Faces Major Opposition -- How It Impacts Borrowers

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

Student

What Is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for 2023: When Will Rates Go Back Down?

Mortgage

Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for 2023: When Will Rates Go Back Down?

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Dave Ramsey Mortgage Hack Could Save You Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars

Mortgage

This Dave Ramsey Mortgage Hack Could Save You Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Can I Get a Loan Without a Job?

Personal

Can I Get a Loan Without a Job?

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Payments Return After 3-Year Pause: 5 Important Details You Need To Know

Student

Student Loan Payments Return After 3-Year Pause: 5 Important Details You Need To Know

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Interest Resumes Sept. 1 — What This Means and How To Prepare for Payment Restart in October

Student

Student Loan Interest Resumes Sept. 1 -- What This Means and How To Prepare for Payment Restart in October

September 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: 3 Ways the IRS Says Your Employer Can Help Pay Your Debt Tax-Free

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: 3 Ways the IRS Says Your Employer Can Help Pay Your Debt Tax-Free

August 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Ways Record-High Mortgage Rates Are Changing the Real Estate Landscape

Mortgage

4 Ways Record-High Mortgage Rates Are Changing the Real Estate Landscape

August 31, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Myths About Paying Back Your Student Loans

Student

6 Myths About Paying Back Your Student Loans

September 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!