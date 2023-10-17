Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Auto

Dave Ramsey: Your Cars, Trucks, Boats, and Motorcycles Should Not Be Worth More Than Half Your Annual Income — Here’s Why

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
DAVE RAMSEY, BRENTWOOD, USA
Mark Humphrey / AP / Shutterstock.com

Financial guru and host Dave Ramsey shared another wealth-building tool: do not tie your wealth to things that depreciate and exceed half your income.

“Your cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, and other vehicles should not have a total value that exceeds half your annual income. Why? You don’t want too much of your wealth tied up in things that depreciate. And cars, trucks, and things with motors depreciate big time,” Ramsey posted on X, formerly Twitter.

According to a Ramsey Solutions article, if you wonder what type of car you can afford, the answer is simple: “The car you can afford is the car you can pay for in cash.”

“And as a general rule, the total value of all your vehicles combined shouldn’t be more than half your annual income,” according to the article.Why?

“Well, you don’t want too much of your wealth tied up in things that depreciate (or go down in value). And things with motors depreciate big time. So, make sure the car you’re looking at won’t push you over that line,” according to the article.

Save for Your Future

In a 2022 Facebook post, Ramsey also said that if your car is worth more than 50% of your annual income, it’s time to sell it.

“Better yet, add up the total of everything you own that has a motor in it (boat, lawnmower, motorcycle, cars, etc.), and make sure the total value of those things doesn’t exceed 50% of your annual income. If it is above 50%, that means you have too much of your net worth tied up in things that typically go down in value,” Ramsey wrote.

As he explained, that is a lot of wealth-building potential sitting in a garage or shed, instead of contributing to your financial success.

“And every day you hold onto it, it’s worth less and less. In other words, you’re losing money,” he wrote. “Of course, I want you to have nice things, but I also want you to be able to afford them.”

More From GOBankingRates

Save for Your Future

Related Content

Student Loans: 7 Steps Experts Say To Take If You Can’t Make Your Payments

Student

Student Loans: 7 Steps Experts Say To Take If You Can't Make Your Payments

October 16, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Biden’s New Student Loan Forgiveness Program Announced — Who Qualifies?

Student

Biden's New Student Loan Forgiveness Program Announced -- Who Qualifies?

October 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: Biden Cancels Another $9 Billion in Debt — Is Yours Among the $127 Billion Forgiven So Far?

Student

Student Loans: Biden Cancels Another $9 Billion in Debt -- Is Yours Among the $127 Billion Forgiven So Far?

October 15, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

These 10 Colleges Are Working To Eliminate Student Loans From the Equation: How It Succeeds in Keeping Students Out of Debt

Student

These 10 Colleges Are Working To Eliminate Student Loans From the Equation: How It Succeeds in Keeping Students Out of Debt

October 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: 33 Remote Work Companies That Will Help You Pay Off Your Debt

Student

Student Loans: 33 Remote Work Companies That Will Help You Pay Off Your Debt

October 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert With Student Loans: Here’s My Plan To Tackle Repayment

Student

I'm a Financial Expert With Student Loans: Here's My Plan To Tackle Repayment

October 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Biden’s New Student Loan Plans: 5 Things To Know in October About the Updated Debt Relief Proposals

Student

Biden's New Student Loan Plans: 5 Things To Know in October About the Updated Debt Relief Proposals

October 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

An Ancient Rule Allows Biden To Forgive Student Loan Debt — No Matter What the Supreme Court Says

Student

An Ancient Rule Allows Biden To Forgive Student Loan Debt -- No Matter What the Supreme Court Says

October 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

New Student Loan Bills Are Riddled With Errors — Here’s What To Watch Out For

Student

New Student Loan Bills Are Riddled With Errors -- Here's What To Watch Out For

October 10, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

3 Signs You’ll Get Preapproved for a Mortgage — and For How Much

Mortgage

3 Signs You'll Get Preapproved for a Mortgage -- and For How Much

October 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: How Ending Student Loans Would Lower the Price of a College Degree

Student

Dave Ramsey: How Ending Student Loans Would Lower the Price of a College Degree

October 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki: 3 Best Ways To Rid Yourself of Student Loan Debt

Student

Robert Kiyosaki: 3 Best Ways To Rid Yourself of Student Loan Debt

October 06, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: 4 Loans You Should Always Pay Off Early

Loans

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: 4 Loans You Should Always Pay Off Early

October 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Mortgage Applications Are Being Rejected as Rates Reach 8% — How to Get Approved

Mortgage

Mortgage Applications Are Being Rejected as Rates Reach 8% -- How to Get Approved

October 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Best Banks for Getting a Personal Loan

Personal

6 Best Banks for Getting a Personal Loan

October 05, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Mortgage Rates Have Hit 8%, Are We Near a Breaking Point in the Housing Market?

Mortgage

Jaspreet Singh: Mortgage Rates Have Hit 8%, Are We Near a Breaking Point in the Housing Market?

October 04, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Gold bars or ingots in a row.
Gold bars or ingots in a row. Financial and investment concept. 3d illustration

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!