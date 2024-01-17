9 Future Cars Worth Waiting For

elenaleonova / Getty Images

By the time consumers see next year’s new-model vehicles debut each fall, automakers have spent anywhere from three to five years bringing the showroom-ready sellers to market. Due to design and safety changes along the way, the life cycles and projected release years can fluctuate greatly.

But that doesn’t mean auto manufacturers keep all their near-future models under wraps. Here are nine future cars expected in 2025, 2026 and 2027 that are definitely worth waiting for. In keeping with the expectation that many manufacturers will begin to produce only electric vehicles in the next three to six years, it’s not surprising that some of the following are electric in both form and style.

2025 Models

Here are three vehicles you can expect to see in showrooms later this year.

Dodge Charger

Next year’s Dodge Charger is certain to blow some minds when it gets its official unveiling, but for now the “muscle coupe” is shrouded in secrecy, per MotorTrend. Specs are a mystery, and it’s not yet known if it will be produced as a gas-powered or hybrid version in addition to an all-electric model, but it looks gorgeous in pre-production pics.

Tesla Model 2 Hatchback

Finally starting deliveries of its “truck of the future” this year, 2025 could see Tesla bring an inexpensive hatchback, rumored to have similar lines as the Cybertruck, onto the market. If the popular EV builder can get an electric compact into U.S. car buyers’ hands at around $25,000, it could quickly become the most popular Tesla.

Save for Your Future

Chevrolet Corvette Z1 (Zora)

Do you need 0 to 60 in 2.5 seconds to pick up the kids at soccer? Probably not. But it could make the drive more interesting than the game. The “Zora,” named after Corvette engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov, is expected to have a supercharged 5.5-liter V8 that will produce 850-1000 horsepower. Corvette enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating a 2025 unveiling, but some sources think this is a little optimistic.

2026 Models

Automakers could have these models in showrooms late next year.

Fisker Ronin

For those with fat wallets and plump purses, newcomer automaker Fisker is anticipating beginning its production of a four-door, high-performance EV convertible, named Ronin, during the second half of 2025, according to Car and Driver. With an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price starting at $385,000, this halo car is expected to have a three-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain with 1000 horsepower and a 600-mile estimated driving range.

Toyota GR Electric Sports Car

Most 2026s will be more manageable in price for the typical American than the Fisker Ronin. However, according to Motor1.com, even Toyota — the brand synonymous with reliability — will be dipping its toe into the sports car pool. Toyota reportedly is including engine noises and a simulated manual gearbox to give this future GR a classic race car feel.

Honda Prelude

Do you remember the Honda Prelude? Well, it’s coming back. Shown at both the 2023 Japan Mobility Show and the Los Angeles Auto Show, 2026 should see the return of the Prelude coupe, although it hasn’t been confirmed if U.S. production is in the works. As Car and Driver reported, the new Prelude will most likely share components with the Civic and Accord and will come with a hybrid powertrain.

Save for Your Future

2027

Car manufacturers that plan to introduce new models for 2027 include Toyota, Mercedes and Polestar.

Toyota Carolla Pickup

The most-sold brand in the world, Toyota plans to jump into the compact pickup scene big time in 2027. Expected to compete with the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, Toyota’s Corolla-based truck likely will use a unibody platform and share components with the Corolla Cross SUV.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV

The venerable German company is expected to produce a battery-powered SUV for the U.S. in 2027, according to The Detroit Bureau. “There will be a smaller version of one of our most iconic shapes. Yes, there will be a little G,” said Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius. “Be assured, the little G will be electric, it will be capable, it will be instantly recognizable, and it will be a lot of fun to drive both on and off the road.”

Polestar 6

Where’s that dang “exploding head” emoji when you need it? With the potential to bring 884 horsepower and 663 lbs.-per-ft. of torque, Polestar is also promising a 0-to-60-mph time of 3.1 seconds, a top speed of 155 mph and an estimated EPA range of more than 300 miles, per MotorTrend.

More From GOBankingRates