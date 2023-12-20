7 Luxury Cars To Avoid Buying Until 2024

elenaleonova / Getty Images

Car dealerships sometimes offer amazing deals and incentives in the final weeks of the year to boost sales figures. If the company is publicly held, a strong fourth quarter can also boost its stock prices. Consumers can take advantage of the savings to upgrade their vehicle to a 2024 model — or snag a 2023 model at a steep discount since dealers are trying to move them off the lots quickly.

But if cost is less of a concern or you have your heart set on a specific luxury vehicle, you may want to wait a few weeks. The following brands promise to only get better in 2024.

2024 Acura ZDX

Available now for pre-order reservations, the all-electric ZDX is a mid-size luxury crossover that’s returning after a 10-year hiatus. It’s Acura’s first fully electric vehicle, and it combines power with comfort and styling that will turn heads.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Dubbed “the most personal Mercedes ever” by the manufacturer, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class features a hybrid gas and diesel engine with an electric boost. The onboard entertainment system is unlike any other in showrooms today, with the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Superscreen at its heart.

2024 Cadillac Celestiq

At a jaw-dropping starting price of $340,000, the Cadillac Celestiq offers the ultimate in customization of color and features. However, the fully electric vehicle only offers one battery size, which gets roughly 300 miles of range on a single charge, according to DigitalTrends.

In addition to being a stylish, luxurious electric SUV, the Celestiq has standout features like a 55-inch digital display on the dashboard plus dual 12.6-inch infotainment screens in the back seats, making this the perfect luxury SUV for a family getaway. The car is expected to ship in early 2024.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63

A departure from prior models of this beloved sports car, the newest Mercedes-AMG C63 drops the V-8 engine in favor of hybrid performance from a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and two electric motors. Plus, the 2024 model adds all wheel drive, according to Rolling Stone.

2024 Lotus Eletre

Lotus is a British company that recently launched its first fully electric SUV for sale in the U.S. Rated #5 by Car and Driver when it comes to luxury electric SUVs, this full-size SUV has a range of roughly 315 miles on one charge and comes in three trim packages. The price is expected to range from $115,000 to $155,000, according to Car and Driver.

2024 Genesis G90

The Genesis G90 sedan now comes in a 409-horsepower version, new in 2024. An electric supercharger adds extra boost, according to a Car and Driver review. If you don’t need the extra horsepower or the electric supercharging, the 375-hp V6 with twin turbochargers might be enough for you. Rated #2 in full-size luxury cars, the G90 maintains its luxurious cabin with massaging front seats and wood trim, stylish exterior and a smooth ride, according to Car and Driver.

2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre

With a 10 out of 10 rating from Car and Driver, the Rolls-Royce Spectre is the company’s first all-electric vehicle. The luxury vehicle manufacturer said it is aiming to phase out all gas models by 2030, according to Car and Driver. With a price tag starting at roughly $423,000, this luxury sport coupe is designed to turn heads on the road and at EV charging stations.

It’s clear that top luxury vehicles are trending toward all-electric or hybrid models in 2024. While you can snag savings on a 2023 model now, sustainable technology has evolved rapidly in the past year when it comes to cars.

Drivers who don’t want to compromise on the latest style and features may have to wait a few weeks for the newer models. Check with your local dealer or shop online to see if you can pre-order the model and trim package you want now so you can be one of the first on your block to show off a new ride in 2024.

