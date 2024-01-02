Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Auto

Why Money Expert Predicts 2024 Will Be Best Year To Buy a Car in Last 5 Years

3 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Happy smiling woman showing key from her new car.
elenaleonova / Getty Images

Those in search of a new car in 2023 faced significant hurdles. Between rising interest rates, low inventories and supply chain challenges leftover from the pandemic, new cars cost more than ever — if you could find the model you wanted with a reasonable delivery date.

An analysis by iSeeCars revealed that the average new car in June 2023 was priced 8.5% over the June 2022 sticker price, and only six cars — four of them electric vehicles or hybrids — came in below sticker price.

I’m a Mechanic: Here Are the 6 Best Luxury Cars I Recommend

But that’s about to change, according to experts in the field. Cox Automotive chief economist Jonathan Smoke recently told the Detroit Free Press, which is part of the USA Today network, that it could be the best year to buy a car since 2019.

“With supply normalizing and the economy stabilizing to hit a soft landing and not turn into a recession, it leads to an environment that is the most normal we’ve encountered since 2019,” he said.

Things have already started looking up in the last quarter of 2023, when Kelley Blue Book reported that the average transaction price for a new vehicle fell by 1.5%, year-over-year, in November.

However, even as vehicle prices fell, interest rates remained high, making financing a new car cost prohibitive for many people. The average interest rate on a new car loan in December 2023 was 9.5%, according to Smoke, down from a high of 10% in October but still nearly double the December 2021 average rate of just 5.2%.

Save for Your Future

Now, with interest rate hikes paused for at least the next month, consumers may be able to take a breath and finance that new vehicle. And auto dealers will be lining up the offers to help make it happen.

Although new-vehicle manufactured suggested retail prices may continue to rise in 2023, inventories should increase and dealers should be willing to offer incentives and price cuts to move cars off the lot.

Smoke said he has already seen vehicles discounted about 2% off the MSRP, and he believes that discount will rise to 3% — and eventually closer to pre-pandemic average discount of 6%.

“I suspect we will see that strength starting in the spring,” Smoke said. “Traditionally the tax return season is an important time of year in the vehicle market.”

Looking forward through 2024, Smoke predicted, “For consumers looking to buy a vehicle, it’s the best year by far since 2019.”

More From GOBankingRates

Best Loans

Related Content

Should You Co-Sign Your Partner’s Mortgage if You’re Not Married?

Mortgage

Should You Co-Sign Your Partner's Mortgage if You're Not Married?

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Your Cars, Trucks, Boats and Motorcycles Should Not Be Worth More Than Half Your Annual Income — Here’s Why

Loans

Dave Ramsey: Your Cars, Trucks, Boats and Motorcycles Should Not Be Worth More Than Half Your Annual Income -- Here's Why

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Can You Get a Mortgage After Bankruptcy? 4 Things To Know Before Buying a Home

Mortgage

Can You Get a Mortgage After Bankruptcy? 4 Things To Know Before Buying a Home

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Mortgage Broker: Why First-Time Homebuyers Shouldn’t Wait for Rates to Drop

Mortgage

I'm a Mortgage Broker: Why First-Time Homebuyers Shouldn't Wait for Rates to Drop

December 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Why Are Mortgage Rates So High?

Mortgage

Why Are Mortgage Rates So High?

December 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Accurate Is Capital One Auto Preapproval?

Loans

How Accurate Is Capital One Auto Preapproval?

December 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Electric Vehicles: 22 EVs Will Charge at Tesla Superchargers Starting in 2024

Loans

Electric Vehicles: 22 EVs Will Charge at Tesla Superchargers Starting in 2024

December 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance Your Mortgage With Interest Rate Hikes Paused?

Mortgage

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance Your Mortgage With Interest Rate Hikes Paused?

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Used Car Market: 6 Best Hybrid Cars To Buy Used

Loans

Used Car Market: 6 Best Hybrid Cars To Buy Used

December 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here Are the Best and Worst States for the Average Mortgage Across the U.S.

Mortgage

Here Are the Best and Worst States for the Average Mortgage Across the U.S.

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Apply for a Mortgage if You’re Self-Employed: 10 Tips To Know

Mortgage

How To Apply for a Mortgage if You're Self-Employed: 10 Tips To Know

December 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Car Repossessions on the Rise — Are You in Danger of Losing Your Ride?

Loans

Car Repossessions on the Rise -- Are You in Danger of Losing Your Ride?

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: How To Get a Late Payment Removed From Your Credit History After a Billing Error

Student

Student Loans: How To Get a Late Payment Removed From Your Credit History After a Billing Error

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Luxury Cars To Avoid Buying Until 2024

Loans

7 Luxury Cars To Avoid Buying Until 2024

December 20, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Restarting Student Loan Payments Will Benefit Your Taxes

Student

How Restarting Student Loan Payments Will Benefit Your Taxes

December 19, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here Are 8 Money Resolutions Every Person With Student Loans Should Make

Student

Here Are 8 Money Resolutions Every Person With Student Loans Should Make

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!