Don’t Know Your Student Loan Servicer? Track Down This Information Before Payment Pause Ends

No matter what happens to the Biden administration’s federal student loan forgiveness plan on the legal front, loan payments will soon resume following a pause that began more than three years ago.

Payments on federal student loans are scheduled to resume either on June 30, 2023, or 60 days after the U.S. Supreme Court issues its opinion on the forgiveness plan, whichever comes first. That puts the restart date sometime in late August.

When the payment moratorium ends, your loan servicer(s) will send you a billing statement or other notice. This notice should include your payment due date, upcoming interest and payment amount. The payment will be due no sooner than 21 days after your servicer sends the billing statement.

The wild card is whether servicers are prepared for the onslaught of new payments. After more than three years of pauses, servicers are currently dealing with staffing shortages as they prepare for some 44 million borrowers resuming payments in a matter of months.

“I think the real challenge is the resource constraint [on] the customer service side,” Scott Buchanan, executive director for the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, told The Hill in a recent interview. “Systemically, we can handle this, but that customer service component is going to be constrained, and that’s because the [Education] Department has continued to make cuts to the customer service funding for student loan servicers.”

To prepare for the resumption of federal student loan payments, the Education Department has announced multiple initiatives designed to make the transition easier for borrowers. These include making changes to the income-driven repayment (IDR) program so some borrowers might not have to make any monthly payment.

But the nationwide resumption of payments is still likely to lead to customer service problems. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic halted payments, student loan servicers received numerous complaints, The Hill reported. Many borrowers were confused about the process — and that confusion is expected to be even more widespread when payments resume.

“The [Education] Department has meaningfully reduced the amount of resources we have and people we can put on the phones,” Buchanan said. “That’s going to be a challenge where we will probably have longer hold time, and processing time for requests and applications could take a lot longer than usual.”

What To Do If Your Student Loan Payment Is Coming Due

If you have a student loan payment coming due, the best thing you can do is start preparing now. If you can’t remember who your servicer is, call one of the federal student loan servicers to see if they have your information on file. Here are the seven companies that currently service federal student loans and their phone numbers, according to the Credible website:

Federal loan servicer Phone number Edfinancial 1-800-236-4300 Great Lakes Educational Loan Services Inc. 1-855-337-6884 MOHELA 1-888-866-4352 Aidvantage 1-800-722-1300 Nelnet 1-888-486-4722 OSLA Servicing 1-866-264-9762 ECSI 1-866-313-3797

In the event that your servicer ended its contract with the Department of Education, you’ll need to contact the servicer that took over the loan. Credible cited these servicers:

FedLoan Servicing’s contract ended with Federal Student Aid on Dec. 14, 2022. The Department of Education transferred the loans it managed to MOHELA.

contract ended with Federal Student Aid on Dec. 14, 2022. The Department of Education transferred the loans it managed to MOHELA. Granite State’s (GSMR) contract ended after December 2021 with their loans transferring to Edfinancial.

contract ended after December 2021 with their loans transferring to Edfinancial. Navient ended their contract after December 2021 and their loans transferred to Aidvantage, a servicing arm of Maximus.

Another servicer, Great Lakes Educational Loan Services Inc., began transferring its loans to Nelnet in March 2022. The contracts for Nelnet, Edfinancial, MOHELA all expire in December 2023.

If your student loan servicer changes, look for an email or letter from your new loan servicer that includes its name and contact information. When the Department of Education completes your student loan servicer transfer, you should receive instructions from your new servicer about how to access your new online account and make payments. Student loan terms will remain the same.

