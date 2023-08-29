Advertiser Disclosure
Loans / Student

Student Loan Debt: How Much Money Do These 47 US Politicians Owe?

5 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock (14000311b)Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez hosts Town Hall, The Bronx, New York, USA - 06 Jul 2023Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hosts a town hall for constituents of New York's 14th Congressional District.
Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock / Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Federal student loans became a major political issue last year after President Joe Biden proposed a loan forgiveness plan that would have canceled up to $20,000 in debt per borrower. Lawmakers almost immediately lined up on one side or the other, with Republicans generally opposing the plan and Democrats supporting it. The U.S. Supreme Court ended up killing the plan earlier this summer, notching a victory for the anti-forgiveness contingent.

But student debt itself doesn’t recognize partisan politics. Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle have taken out student loans to help pay for college, according to an analysis from The College Investor.

Some of the most high-profile members of Congress have student debt of some kind — including U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

The College Investor analysis found that 44 U.S. House members have student loans in their household, which includes their own debt as well as loans they might have co-signed for their children. Of those 44, 10 of the House members’ spouses had student loans. Only three members of the 100-member U.S. Senate have student loans, one of which belongs to a spouse.

Save for Your Future

To get its data, The College Investor analyzed the most recent financial disclosure statements (through 2022) for all members of Congress. Among its other key findings:

  • Only 10.1% of the House of Representatives has student loan debt, vs. 13.5% of Americans overall.
  • Only 3% of the Senate has student loan debt, vs. 13.5% of Americans.

The median amount of student loan debt reported by members of the House is $15,001 to $50,000. That compares to $19,281 for all student debt borrowers. Here’s a look at how student loans connected to Congressional members break down by loan amount:

Debt AmountHow Many Members
$10,000 – $15,0002
$15,001 – $50,00024
$50,001 – $100,00013
$100,001 – $250,0008
Data from The College Investor

McCarthy’s student loan debt falls into the $50,001 to $100,000 category, according to The College Investor. Cortez and Omar both have student loan debt of $15,001 to $50,000.

As The College Investor pointed out, it’s important to note that many Congressional members with student debt pursued advanced degrees. Most also make very good salaries. A “regular” House member earns $174,000 per year — well above the median U.S. income of $57,200 a year, according to Labor Department data – though House members also tend to have higher expenses than most Americans.

Save for Your Future

Considering that Congress has a lot of say over student loans and education funding, some wonder how well lawmakers can relate to the average borrower who earns less money and has a higher proportion of student debt.

“As we continue to ask our representatives to fix the higher education and student loan system, we also need to keep this relate-ability in mind – and maybe elect representatives that better reflect our circumstances,” The College Investor’s Robert Farrington wrote.

Here is the full list of how much each representative and senator owes:

NameStudent DebtNotes
Rep. Nanette Barragan (D-CA-44)$15,001-$50,000
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ-5)$15,001-$50,000Co-Signer for Private Loans
Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL-12)$100,001-$250,000Co-Signer for Private Loans
Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA-2)$15,001-$50,000
Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA-24)$15,001-$50,000Spouse’s Loan
Rep. John Carter (R-TX-31)$100,001-$250,000Co-Signer for Private Loans
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA-6)$15,001-$50,000
Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA-11)$50,001-$100,000
Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS-3)$100,001-$250,000
Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY-19)$50,001-$100,000
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL-19)$15,001-$50,000Both Rep & Spouse Loans
Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX-16)$50,001-$100,000Both Rep & Spouse, and Cosigner for Private Loans
Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-MN-7)$50,001-$100,000
Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI-5)$50,001-$100,000
Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY-2)$50,001-$100,000
Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME-2)$50,001-$100,000
Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA-34)$15,001-$50,000
Rep. Bob Good (R-VA-5)$15,001-$50,000Parent PLUS Loan
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-5)$15,001-$50,000Spouse’s Loan
Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT-5)$100,001-$250,000
Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY-17)$15,001-$50,000
Rep. Trent Kelly (R-MS-1)$15,001-$50,000
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8)$50,001-$100,000Spouse’s Loan
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX-18)$15,001-$50,000Spouse’s Loan
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA-23)$50,001-$100,000Parent PLUS Loan
Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA-4)$50,001-$100,000Parent PLUS Loan
Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY-6)$100,001-$250,000Spouse’s Loan
Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL-7)$15,001-$50,000
Rep. Joseph Neguse (D-CO-2)$10,000-$15,000Spouse’s Loan
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY-14)$15,001-$50,000
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN-5)$15,001-$50,000
Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT-4)$50,001-$100,000Parent PLUS Loan
Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-USVI)$100,001-$250,000
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX-21)$15,001-$50,000Spouse’s Loan
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH-13)$15,001-$50,000Spouse’s Loan
Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ-6)$15,001-$50,000
Rep. Jason T. Smith (R-MO-8)$15,001-$50,000
Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-PA-11)$100,001-$250,000Co-Signer for Private Loans
Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL-9)$15,001-$50,000
Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ-9)$10,000-$15,000
Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL-17)$15,001-$50,000Spouse’s Loan
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA-15)$50,001-$100,000
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI-13)$50,001-$100,000
Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA-5)$100,001-$250,000Spouse’s Loan
Sen. Christopher S. Murphy (D-CT)$15,001-$50,000
Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA)$15,001-$50,000Spouse’s Loan
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ)$15,001-$50,000
Data from The College Investor
Save for Your Future

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

National Student Loan Statistics: How Do You Stack Up?

Student

National Student Loan Statistics: How Do You Stack Up?

August 24, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Top Economist Predicts Student Loan Payments Will Spark Recession — Will That Happen?

Student

Top Economist Predicts Student Loan Payments Will Spark Recession -- Will That Happen?

August 23, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Will You Qualify for $0 Payments Under Biden’s New Plan?

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Will You Qualify for $0 Payments Under Biden's New Plan?

August 23, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

How Do I Release a Student Loan Co-Signer?

Student

How Do I Release a Student Loan Co-Signer?

August 22, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: 9 Ways To Keep From Falling Behind on Loan Payments

Student

Student Loans: 9 Ways To Keep From Falling Behind on Loan Payments

August 22, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Will Student Loan Debt Force Gen X To Depend on Dubious Social Security?

Student

Will Student Loan Debt Force Gen X To Depend on Dubious Social Security?

August 21, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

I Regret Taking Out $78,644 in Loans — Here’s How I’m Gaining Back Financial Control

Student

I Regret Taking Out $78,644 in Loans -- Here's How I'm Gaining Back Financial Control

August 16, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: 800K Borrowers Could See Debts Forgiven After Latest Lawsuit Falls Through — Who Qualifies?

Student

Student Loans: 800K Borrowers Could See Debts Forgiven After Latest Lawsuit Falls Through -- Who Qualifies?

August 15, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

How To Prepare for Your Student Loan Payments Beginning Again in October

Student

How To Prepare for Your Student Loan Payments Beginning Again in October

August 14, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

This Common Student Loan Decision Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

Student

This Common Student Loan Decision Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

August 14, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

There’s Some Good News If You Expect To Struggle When Student Loan Payments Resume

Student

There's Some Good News If You Expect To Struggle When Student Loan Payments Resume

August 11, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden’s Income-Driven Plan is Taking Applications — Here’s How to Apply

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden's Income-Driven Plan is Taking Applications -- Here's How to Apply

August 12, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Can Moving Abroad Help You Pay Off Student Loans Faster?

Student

Can Moving Abroad Help You Pay Off Student Loans Faster?

August 09, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Student Loans: 35 Remote Work Companies That Will Help You Pay Off Your Debt

Student

Student Loans: 35 Remote Work Companies That Will Help You Pay Off Your Debt

August 10, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Why Dave Ramsey Advises Against Student Loan Income-Driven Repayment Plans

Student

Why Dave Ramsey Advises Against Student Loan Income-Driven Repayment Plans

August 08, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden’s Latest Debt Cancellation Plan Under Attack — What a Lawsuit Could Mean

Student

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden's Latest Debt Cancellation Plan Under Attack -- What a Lawsuit Could Mean

August 07, 2023

5 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!