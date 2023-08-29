Student Loan Debt: How Much Money Do These 47 US Politicians Owe?

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock / Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Federal student loans became a major political issue last year after President Joe Biden proposed a loan forgiveness plan that would have canceled up to $20,000 in debt per borrower. Lawmakers almost immediately lined up on one side or the other, with Republicans generally opposing the plan and Democrats supporting it. The U.S. Supreme Court ended up killing the plan earlier this summer, notching a victory for the anti-forgiveness contingent.

But student debt itself doesn’t recognize partisan politics. Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle have taken out student loans to help pay for college, according to an analysis from The College Investor.

Some of the most high-profile members of Congress have student debt of some kind — including U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

The College Investor analysis found that 44 U.S. House members have student loans in their household, which includes their own debt as well as loans they might have co-signed for their children. Of those 44, 10 of the House members’ spouses had student loans. Only three members of the 100-member U.S. Senate have student loans, one of which belongs to a spouse.

Save for Your Future

To get its data, The College Investor analyzed the most recent financial disclosure statements (through 2022) for all members of Congress. Among its other key findings:

Only 10.1% of the House of Representatives has student loan debt, vs. 13.5% of Americans overall.

Only 3% of the Senate has student loan debt, vs. 13.5% of Americans.

The median amount of student loan debt reported by members of the House is $15,001 to $50,000. That compares to $19,281 for all student debt borrowers. Here’s a look at how student loans connected to Congressional members break down by loan amount:

Debt Amount How Many Members $10,000 – $15,000 2 $15,001 – $50,000 24 $50,001 – $100,000 13 $100,001 – $250,000 8 Data from The College Investor

McCarthy’s student loan debt falls into the $50,001 to $100,000 category, according to The College Investor. Cortez and Omar both have student loan debt of $15,001 to $50,000.

As The College Investor pointed out, it’s important to note that many Congressional members with student debt pursued advanced degrees. Most also make very good salaries. A “regular” House member earns $174,000 per year — well above the median U.S. income of $57,200 a year, according to Labor Department data – though House members also tend to have higher expenses than most Americans.

Save for Your Future

Considering that Congress has a lot of say over student loans and education funding, some wonder how well lawmakers can relate to the average borrower who earns less money and has a higher proportion of student debt.

“As we continue to ask our representatives to fix the higher education and student loan system, we also need to keep this relate-ability in mind – and maybe elect representatives that better reflect our circumstances,” The College Investor’s Robert Farrington wrote.

Here is the full list of how much each representative and senator owes:

Name Student Debt Notes Rep. Nanette Barragan (D-CA-44) $15,001-$50,000 Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ-5) $15,001-$50,000 Co-Signer for Private Loans Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL-12) $100,001-$250,000 Co-Signer for Private Loans Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA-2) $15,001-$50,000 Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA-24) $15,001-$50,000 Spouse’s Loan Rep. John Carter (R-TX-31) $100,001-$250,000 Co-Signer for Private Loans Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA-6) $15,001-$50,000 Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA-11) $50,001-$100,000 Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS-3) $100,001-$250,000 Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY-19) $50,001-$100,000 Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL-19) $15,001-$50,000 Both Rep & Spouse Loans Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX-16) $50,001-$100,000 Both Rep & Spouse, and Cosigner for Private Loans Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-MN-7) $50,001-$100,000 Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI-5) $50,001-$100,000 Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY-2) $50,001-$100,000 Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME-2) $50,001-$100,000 Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA-34) $15,001-$50,000 Rep. Bob Good (R-VA-5) $15,001-$50,000 Parent PLUS Loan Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) $15,001-$50,000 Spouse’s Loan Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT-5) $100,001-$250,000 Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY-17) $15,001-$50,000 Rep. Trent Kelly (R-MS-1) $15,001-$50,000 Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8) $50,001-$100,000 Spouse’s Loan Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX-18) $15,001-$50,000 Spouse’s Loan Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA-23) $50,001-$100,000 Parent PLUS Loan Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA-4) $50,001-$100,000 Parent PLUS Loan Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY-6) $100,001-$250,000 Spouse’s Loan Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL-7) $15,001-$50,000 Rep. Joseph Neguse (D-CO-2) $10,000-$15,000 Spouse’s Loan Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY-14) $15,001-$50,000 Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN-5) $15,001-$50,000 Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT-4) $50,001-$100,000 Parent PLUS Loan Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-USVI) $100,001-$250,000 Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX-21) $15,001-$50,000 Spouse’s Loan Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH-13) $15,001-$50,000 Spouse’s Loan Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ-6) $15,001-$50,000 Rep. Jason T. Smith (R-MO-8) $15,001-$50,000 Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-PA-11) $100,001-$250,000 Co-Signer for Private Loans Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL-9) $15,001-$50,000 Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ-9) $10,000-$15,000 Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL-17) $15,001-$50,000 Spouse’s Loan Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA-15) $50,001-$100,000 Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI-13) $50,001-$100,000 Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA-5) $100,001-$250,000 Spouse’s Loan Sen. Christopher S. Murphy (D-CT) $15,001-$50,000 Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) $15,001-$50,000 Spouse’s Loan Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) $15,001-$50,000 Data from The College Investor

Save for Your Future

More From GOBankingRates