Taxes / Filing
Advertiser Disclosure

3 Tax Mistakes Boomers Are Most Likely To Make — and How To Avoid Them

3 min Read
Jamela Adam Written by Jamela Adam
Molly Sullivan Edited by Molly Sullivan
U.
Antonistock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

Whether you’re already retired or about to leave the workforce, your golden years are no time to make expensive mistakes during tax season.

If you’re older, there are certain tax laws that apply specifically to you or may be applied differently to you compared to younger taxpayers. So before submitting your tax returns, make sure you’re aware of these common tax errors that can cost you money or potentially get you in trouble with the IRS.

Not Maxing Your Retirement Accounts

If you’re nearing the age of retirement, now’s the time to beef up your retirement nest egg. If you’re not contributing the maximum to your tax-advantaged retirement accounts, you’re incurring unnecessary tax payments and losing money in retirement.

So throughout the tax year, make sure you’re putting enough money into your retirement savings and taking advantage of catch-up contributions. Catch-up contributions allow those age 50 and older to contribute additional money to retirement accounts beyond the standard limits. 

The IRA contribution limit for investors age 50 and older is $8,000 for 2025 and $8,600 for 2026. And starting in 2026, the standard employee 401(k) contribution limit is $24,500, with an additional $8,000 catch-up contribution available for anyone age 50 and older. 

Making Math Mistakes

Mathematical errors are one of the top reasons for IRS audits. Before hitting “submit” on your tax return, make sure to double-check all the numbers and consider using tax software like H&R Block that can handle all the calculations for you and minimize mistakes. 

If you’ve made a mistake on your return, you’ll need to file an amended return as soon as you realize it. The deadline to file an amended return is generally three years from the original date of filing or two years from when you paid the tax, whichever is later.

Missing Out on Key Deductions

Another common tax mistake baby boomers make is missing the additional standard deduction for age 65 and over. 

With the tax law updates from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, taxpayers 65 and older can now qualify for a new senior tax deduction. They can claim it regardless of whether they itemize or take the standard deduction. So if you’re eligible, you can claim an additional deduction of up to $6,000 on top of either the base standard deduction (available to all Americans) or itemized deductions. 

 To claim the new deduction for seniors, you must meet the following criteria:

  • Be 65 or older by the end of the tax year
  • Have a work-authorized SSN
  • Use any filing status other than married filing separately

More From GoBankingRates

You May Also Like

If You Make Under $200K, These 3 Tax Credits Could Apply To You This Year

Taxes

If You Make Under $200K, These 3 Tax Credits Could Apply To You This Year

March 24, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Middle-Class Workers: 4 IRS Rules That Help You Keep More Money

Taxes

Middle-Class Workers: 4 IRS Rules That Help You Keep More Money

March 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 Lesser-Known Tax Breaks Seniors Can Use To Maximize Refunds

Taxes

4 Lesser-Known Tax Breaks Seniors Can Use To Maximize Refunds

March 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

If Trump Replaces the Income Tax, Here Are 3 States That Would Suffer Most

Taxes

If Trump Replaces the Income Tax, Here Are 3 States That Would Suffer Most

March 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Your Tax Software Might Be Wrong — 5 Signs You’re Paying Too Much (or Too Little)

Taxes

Your Tax Software Might Be Wrong -- 5 Signs You're Paying Too Much (or Too Little)

March 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT Which Tax Credits Matter Most for Middle-Class Families: Here’s What It Said

Taxes

I Asked ChatGPT Which Tax Credits Matter Most for Middle-Class Families: Here's What It Said

March 23, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a CPA: Here’s What Happens if You Underpay Estimated Taxes

Taxes

I'm a CPA: Here's What Happens if You Underpay Estimated Taxes

March 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 Reasons Trump Likely Chose Florida as Residence — and Why You Should, Too

Taxes

4 Reasons Trump Likely Chose Florida as Residence -- and Why You Should, Too

March 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

4 Reasons High Earners Rarely Get Big Tax Refunds

Taxes

4 Reasons High Earners Rarely Get Big Tax Refunds

March 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

3 More of the Most Bizarre Tax Fraud Cases the IRS Has Ever Heard

Taxes

3 More of the Most Bizarre Tax Fraud Cases the IRS Has Ever Heard

March 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

The (Surprisingly Narrow) Roth Conversion Window Most Retirees Miss To Save on Taxes

Taxes

The (Surprisingly Narrow) Roth Conversion Window Most Retirees Miss To Save on Taxes

March 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a CPA: 4 Critical Checks Seniors Need To Make for Their Estate Taxes

Taxes

I'm a CPA: 4 Critical Checks Seniors Need To Make for Their Estate Taxes

March 19, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

5 Retirement Tax Myths That Sound Smart — Until You Do the Math

Taxes

5 Retirement Tax Myths That Sound Smart -- Until You Do the Math

March 19, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a CPA: 5 Disastrous Mistakes Senior Clients Make With Their Estate Taxes

Taxes

I'm a CPA: 5 Disastrous Mistakes Senior Clients Make With Their Estate Taxes

March 19, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

DIY Tax: Which Option Actually Saves You Money for Your Tax Bracket?

Taxes

DIY Tax: Which Option Actually Saves You Money for Your Tax Bracket?

March 20, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Reviewed 3 ‘Tax Hacks’ From Social Media — Only 1 Was Actually Safe

Taxes

I Reviewed 3 'Tax Hacks' From Social Media -- Only 1 Was Actually Safe

March 19, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More About Tax Filing

Frequently Discussed Tax Subjects

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page