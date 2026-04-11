7 Mistakes To Avoid When You File a Tax Extension

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Filing a tax extension can feel like a pressure release valve for taxpayers who are missing paperwork, dealing with complex income or simply need more time to prepare an accurate return.

But tax professionals say extensions are often misunderstood. The wrong assumptions can turn extra time into a more expensive tax bill.

Here are seven mistakes to avoid when you file a tax extension to save you on penalties, interest and unnecessary financial stress.

Assuming an Extension Gives You More Time To Pay

One of the most common and costliest mistakes taxpayers make is believing an extension postpones when your taxes are due, said Ruth White, enrolled agent (EA) and chief financial officer of White Sands Tax Services. “An extension gives you more time to file the return, but any taxes owed are still due by the original deadline — typically April 15,” White added.

If you do not pay enough by that deadline, interest and penalties can start adding up even if your extension was filed correctly.

Olivier Wagner, certified public accountant (CPA), EA and founder of 1040 Abroad, called this assumption a “huge trap” as the IRS “has not yet finished with their money even before the initial deadline.”

Filing an Extension Without Paying Anything

The next big mistake is filing the paperwork but sending little or no money, White said. “Another is extending without a plan, meaning no estimate of what they owe, no budget set aside and no clear timeline to finish the return.”

In Wagner’s work with expats, he has seen small tax bills mount quickly because of how long it took for the taxpayers to pay. “I do not get used to their horror-stricken faces when receiving the notice,” he said.

Underestimating How Fast Penalties and Interest Add Up

Many taxpayers are surprised to learn how quickly unpaid balances grow, even when an extension is properly filed, making the final amount owed “higher than it needed to be,” White said. “It can also create cash flow stress later because you are trying to catch up while the balance continues to grow.”

Interest and late-payment penalties apply to unpaid balances, not to whether the return itself was extended. Getting educated can help taxpayers understand the mechanics of these charges and avoid being caught off guard later in the year.

Treating an Extension as a Pause Button

An extension can increase risk if it leads to procrastination rather than better preparation, White warned. “Waiting can lead to missing documents, overlooked income or rushed assumptions later, which increases the chances of errors and IRS notices,” White said.

An extension works best when it is used as structured time to finish the return carefully — not as a reason to disengage from the process.

Not Using a Reasonable Estimate When Information Is Missing

Waiting for perfect information can also backfire. White recommended using the “best information you have” to make a reasonable estimate. She said a practical approach is to use last year’s return as a baseline, adjust for known changes like a new job, side income or major deductions or credits and then pay as much as you can with the extension.

Going forward, make estimated payments that pay even a little bit more than you think you owe to prevent late payment or penalty charges, Wagner said. “A small additional sending guarantees that the IRS does not jump off and start the time clock on fines. You will have any surplus refunded to you in the form of a check in the future.”

Forgetting Extensions Can Affect Real-World Financial Timing

Extensions can have ripple effects beyond the IRS, including delays in refunds or complications with lenders. While an extension does not increase audit risk by itself, it can delay your refund simply because you are filing later, White explained. It can also delay resolution if there are mismatches or missing information.

It can also have other real-world implications. “I once had a client lose a house due to his failure to file paperwork in October when a lender of a mortgage house could not confirm his income,” Wagner explained. When you leave filing to the last minute, you may miss a good interest rate or a closing date.

Avoiding Filing Because You Can’t Pay in Full

Not filing at all is often the most expensive mistake, even for taxpayers who cannot pay their full bill. “If you cannot pay in full, do not avoid filing,” White said. “Filing on time or extending on time is often the first step to minimizing avoidable penalties and keeping your options open.” There are separate penalties for failure to file and failure to pay and failure to file is typically the more expensive mistake.