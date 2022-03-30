How To File a Tax Extension With the IRS and What to Expect

If you’re feeling behind or waiting on documents, a tax extension gives you extra time to file — but not to pay. In this guide, you’ll learn how to file a tax extension, which forms you need, key deadlines and tips to avoid penalties.

What Is a Tax Extension?

Need more time to file your taxes? You’re not alone. The IRS estimated that about 20 million Americans filed for a tax extension in 2025 for their 2024 returns.

A tax extension gives you extra time to file your federal income tax return — not extra time to pay. For your 2025 taxes, an approved extension grants you six additional months, moving the filing deadline to October 15, 2026.

Keep in mind that any taxes you owe are still due by the regular deadline, April 15, 2026. Paying late can trigger penalties and interest, even if you file an extension.

Tax Extension Tip: Extra Time to File — Not to Pay Request your extension by April 15 by filing IRS Form 4868 to get six additional months to file.

by filing IRS Form 4868 to get six additional months to file. Pay any taxes owed by April 15 to avoid penalties and interest, even if you file an extension.

to avoid penalties and interest, even if you file an extension. Mark October 15 on your calendar — it’s the final deadline to submit your return with an approved extension.

— it’s the final deadline to submit your return with an approved extension. Use IRS Direct Pay, tax software, or mail to submit your extension and payment.

to submit your extension and payment. Save your confirmation records for both your extension request and payment.

Who Can File a Tax Extension?

One of the biggest benefits of filing a tax extension is that anyone can request one — no special qualifications required. Whether you’re an individual filer or a business owner, you can ask the IRS for extra time to file.

Here are the people and entities eligible for a tax extension:

Individual taxpayers

Self-employed individuals (freelancers, contractors, etc.)

Sole proprietors

Married couples (filing jointly or separately)

U.S. expats and citizens living abroad

Trusts, estates and businesses

The process is simple and open to everyone, so if you find yourself in a pinch, you’re not alone in requesting extra time.

When Is the Deadline to File a Tax Extension?

The deadline to request a tax extension for the 2025 tax year is April 15, 2026. If you miss this date, you won’t be able to request an extension.

Here’s a quick breakdown of key deadlines to remember:

Tax Deadlines for 2026

Event Date Details Tax filing deadline April 15, 2026 Standard due date for individuals to file their federal income tax return. Tax payment deadline April 15, 2026 Any taxes owed must be paid by this date, even if you file an extension. Extension request deadline April 15, 2026 Submit IRS Form 4868 to request a six-month filing extension. Extended filing deadline October 15, 2026 Final date to file your return if your extension is approved.

How to File a Tax Extension

To qualify for a tax extension, you need to follow a few steps:

Step 1: Estimate Your Tax Liability

Before filing for an extension, it’s important to estimate how much you owe. The IRS still expects payment by April 15, even if you request more time to file. You can use tax software or a tax professional to help estimate your tax liability.

Step 2: Fill Out IRS Form 4868

To request an extension, you’ll need to fill out IRS Form 4868. This form is for individual taxpayers, and it’s pretty simple — just provide your basic details and the amount you owe. If you’re filing as a business, you’ll use Form 7004 instead.

Step 3: Choose Your Filing Method

You have a few options for submitting your form:

E-file : Use tax software like TurboTax or H&R Block.

: Use tax software like TurboTax or H&R Block. Mail : If you prefer to mail it, send it to the correct IRS address based on your state.

: If you prefer to mail it, send it to the correct IRS address based on your state. Through a tax professional: If you have an accountant or tax preparer, they can file it for you.

Step 4: Pay Any Taxes Owed

Even with an extension, your tax payment is still due by April 15, 2026. If you owe, you can pay using:

IRS Direct Pay : No fee for paying directly from your checking or savings account.

: No fee for paying directly from your checking or savings account. Debit or credit card : Pay through an IRS-approved payment processor (fees apply).

: Pay through an IRS-approved payment processor (fees apply). Electronic Federal Tax Payment (EFTPS): Best for business owners or frequent filers.

Best for business owners or frequent filers. Check or money order: Send it with Form 4868 if you’re filing by mail.

Step 5: Wait for Confirmation

Once your form is submitted, you’ll receive confirmation. If you file electronically, you’ll get a confirmation number. If you mail the form, the IRS will stamp it with a date.

Step 6: File Your Return by October 15

After you’ve been granted an extension, you’ll have until Oct. 15, 2026, to submit your full tax return. Be sure to keep track of any documents that come in after your extension is approved.

How to Pay Taxes When Requesting an Extension

Although the IRS will give you a free six months to file your tax return, the extension doesn’t apply to the amount you owe. When you request an extension, you should be prepared to pay the amount you think you’ll owe.

Submit your payment by April 15, 2026, and choose one of these methods:

IRS Direct Pay: Pay from your checking/savings account with no fee.

Pay from your checking/savings account with no fee. Debit/Credit Card: Pay through an IRS-approved payment processor (fees apply).

Pay through an IRS-approved payment processor (fees apply). Electronic Federal Tax Payment (EFTPS): Best for business or frequent filers.

Best for business or frequent filers. Check or Money Order: Mail with Form 4868 and include your SSN and tax year.

What Happens If You Miss the Extension Deadline?

If you miss the October 15 extension deadline, the IRS will treat it like missing the original April 15 filing deadline. This can result in some serious penalties:

Late Filing Penalty : 5 percent of the unpaid tax per month, up to 25% of what you owe.

: 5 percent of the unpaid tax per month, up to 25% of what you owe. Late Payment Penalty : If you don’t pay by April 15, expect a 0.5% penalty per month on the unpaid amount, up to 25%.

: If you don’t pay by April 15, expect a 0.5% penalty per month on the unpaid amount, up to 25%. Interest Charges: The IRS charges interest, compounded daily, on any unpaid taxes from the due date (April 15) until you pay in full.



Pay what you can by April 15, even if you can’t pay the full amount. This can help reduce penalties and interest.

Tips for Filing a Tax Extension

The free IRS extension can provide relief if you’re dealing with unexpected life events or waiting for late tax documents in the mail. Here are some tips on managing the process.

Know the deadlines : The April 15 deadline can vary depending on the year, so always check the IRS website to stay updated.

: The April 15 deadline can vary depending on the year, so always check the IRS website to stay updated. File early : Give yourself some breathing room by filing for an extension early. This can save you from any last-minute issues.

: Give yourself some breathing room by filing for an extension early. This can save you from any last-minute issues. Use IRS Form 4868 : Make sure you’re using the correct form for individual tax extensions. You can easily find this form on the IRS website.

: Make sure you’re using the correct form for individual tax extensions. You can easily find this form on the IRS website. Estimate your taxes : Be as accurate as possible when estimating how much you owe. If you underpay, you may face additional penalties and interest.

: Be as accurate as possible when estimating how much you owe. If you underpay, you may face additional penalties and interest. Submit electronically or by mail : Filing electronically is the fastest way to get confirmation, but mail works too if you prefer a paper trail.

: Filing electronically is the fastest way to get confirmation, but mail works too if you prefer a paper trail. Keep a copy: Always keep a record of your extension confirmation, whether it’s a digital or a stamped copy of the mailed form.

Final Take: Filing a Tax Extension

You can request an extension by submitting IRS Form 4868 by April 15 if you’re an individual taxpayer. The extension will give you extra time to file your return, but you still must pay the amount you owe by April 15. If you owe taxes, pay what you can by the deadline to avoid penalties and interest.

If you need more information, check out our detailed guide on how to file your taxes or head to the IRS official website.

Use IRS Free File, tax software or mail to request your extension. Keep records of your payment and confirmation for your files.

FAQ About Filing a Tax Extension Here are some answers to frequently asked questions about filing tax extensions: Does a tax extension give me more time to pay? A tax extension gives you more time to file, but not more time to pay. You must pay your taxes by April 15.

What if I can’t pay my taxes by the deadline? You should still file your return or an extension to avoid late-filing penalties, then request a payment plan or pay what you can to minimize interest and late-payment fees.

Can I file an extension after April 15? No. You must file an extension before April 15.

Is the IRS extension automatic? If you properly file Form 4868 before April 15, you’ll automatically receive an extension.

Will filing an extension increase my audit risk? No. Filing an extension doesn’t increase your audit risk.

