Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Baby Boomers Could be the Answer to Netflix Subscription Woes – Here’s Why

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

"Alpharetta, GA, USA - September 29, 2012 - Amazon.
mphillips007 / Getty Images

When Netflix announced it lost 200,000 subscribers year-over-year, it was the first time the streaming service had a drop in subscribers in a decade, Forbes reported.

See: 50 Ways You’re Throwing Money Away
Find: 10 Dollar Store Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Buck

As Netflix considers revenue streams to make up for the loss, one area stands out: Viewers who are using the login and password from someone outside their household to watch Netflix.

According to a recent survey from Morning Consult, 10% of adults admit to using the Netflix password of someone outside their home. This translates to roughly 28 million people, according to Morning Consult’s estimates. In a letter to shareholders, Netflix similarly estimated that roughly 30 million households in the U.S. and Canada tap into the service from someone else’s account.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

The biggest culprits? Baby boomers.

The survey found that 16% of baby boomers said they don’t subscribe to Netflix but use someone else’s password. Meanwhile, 9% of millennials and GenXers, combined, admitted to the same, while only 7% of GenZ said they do so.

More than half (52%) of those polled said they would consider subscribing to the service if they could no longer use a friend’s password. Roughly one-third of all adults (both subscribers and non-subscribers) said they would pay a higher subscription fee to legally share their password with more people outside of their home.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

POLL: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?
Discover: No College Degree? That’s No Problem for Tesla, Netflix, Apple & These Other Companies

Within these two groups lies a potential solution to Netflix revenue problems: Crackdown on password-sharing and, simultaneously, find a way to convert those viewers into paid subscribers.   

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

See Today's Best Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.