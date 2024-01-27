Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Jaspreet Singh: How To Build a Profitable Business in 2024

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Smiling man and woman having a conversation.
pixelfit / iStock/Getty Images

Building a profitable business is more challenging than ever. However, with the right steps, it’s possible to identify lucrative opportunities and build a thriving business. Whether you’re a budding startup founder or an experienced business owner looking to scale, success is within reach. Here are Jaspreet Singh’s tips for establishing a profitable enterprise.

Understanding Your Product

During a recent episode of his show, Singh says entrepreneurs should start by gaining a clear understanding of their product. This could be a physical product, a service, or a digital offering. Each has its pros and cons, but the critical factor is scalability. Singh’s experience with various business models, from a sock company to his media venture, highlights the importance of choosing a product that aligns with your strengths and market needs.

Acquiring Customers

The next step is understanding how to acquire customers who are willing to pay for your product. With the rise of digital platforms, the game has changed significantly. Building an audience first can give you a direct line to potential customers. Singh emphasizes the value of organic growth through platforms like YouTube and podcasts before moving into paid advertising.

Earning and Managing Money

Singh stresses the distinction between earning money and managing it. For example, Singh says that if your business makes $100,000 a year with $40,000 in operational costs, what remains is not your personal income but the business’s profit. Distinguishing between personal salary and business profits is essential for sustainable growth. Also, understanding taxation, like the benefits of an S Corporation, can significantly impact your financial health.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Serving Your Purpose

Running a business that aligns with your life purpose is essential. Singh shares his journey from running an event planning company (during which he experienced feelings of moral conflict), to focusing on financial education, which he’s passionate about. Your business should not only be a source of income but also reflect your values and passions.

Scaling Your Business

Finally, to scale your business effectively, Singh advises investing in education and understanding the nuances of your business model. Learning from the right mentors and applying that knowledge to your unique situation is key. This approach can significantly reduce the time and effort required to achieve your business goals.

Bottom Line

Singh’s journey is an example of how understanding your product, acquiring the right customers, managing money wisely, aligning your business with your personal values, and continuously learning and adapting are vital for building a profitable business in 2024.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

8 Passive Income Ideas To Fund Your Next Vacation

Side Gigs

8 Passive Income Ideas To Fund Your Next Vacation

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places To Sell Expensive Clothes You No Longer Wear

Money

10 Best Places To Sell Expensive Clothes You No Longer Wear

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: Should You Give up Vacations To Attain Financial Freedom?

Money

Suze Orman: Should You Give up Vacations To Attain Financial Freedom?

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Ways You Can Get a Break on Your Bills If You’re Poor

Money

8 Ways You Can Get a Break on Your Bills If You're Poor

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Ramit Sethi: 7 Money Trends He Can’t Stand and How They Impact Your Wealth

Wealth

Ramit Sethi: 7 Money Trends He Can't Stand and How They Impact Your Wealth

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

In Less Than a Decade You Won’t Be Able To Afford These Schools

Wealth

In Less Than a Decade You Won't Be Able To Afford These Schools

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Barber Coins Are Worth Thousands: Here’s How To Spot Them in Your Spare Change

Wealth

Barber Coins Are Worth Thousands: Here's How To Spot Them in Your Spare Change

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Richest Small Town in Every State

Money

The Richest Small Town in Every State

January 27, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki: Why the Cheap Will Never Get Rich

Wealth

Robert Kiyosaki: Why the Cheap Will Never Get Rich

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 7 Major Cities in the UK

Money

How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 7 Major Cities in the UK

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: 4 Major Changes to SNAP Coming in 2024

Money

Food Stamps: 4 Major Changes to SNAP Coming in 2024

January 27, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

January 27, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Financial Plan To Eliminate America’s Debt in 5 Minutes

Money

Warren Buffett's Financial Plan To Eliminate America's Debt in 5 Minutes

January 27, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Says These 7 Habits Keep The Majority of Americans Poor

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh Says These 7 Habits Keep The Majority of Americans Poor

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran: Why I Live in a Mobile Home (and Why I Paid $1 Million for It)

Wealth

'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran: Why I Live in a Mobile Home (and Why I Paid $1 Million for It)

January 27, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Bills You Never Have To Pay as a Renter

Money

8 Bills You Never Have To Pay as a Renter

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!