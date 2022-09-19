Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Cruise Line Offers Free 3-Day Trip to Active Military & Veterans

DisobeyArt / iStock.com

If you’re a fan of margaritas and eating cheeseburgers in paradise — and if you’re active military, a veteran, first responder, law enforcement officer or an educator — you might be able to sail free on a 3-day, 2-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island, thanks to Jimmy’s Buffett’s Margaritaville Cruise Line.

See: $2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

Find: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

The Heroes Sail Free offer is valid for verified members through the GovX ID platform, from Sep. 9, 2022, through Dec. 29, 2023, according to the cruise’s website. The ship leaves from the Port of Palm Beach and the cruise is dubbed “a floating island vacation” per the same site. The description continues to say that, “Margaritaville at Sea Paradise brings together the iconic Margaritaville lifestyle with the ability to escape and sea the world.”

Buffett’s latest venture, which he launched earlier this year, includes “non-stop entertainment” like “Tales from Margaritaville: Jimmy’s Ship Show” to “Margaritaville-inspired food and beverage options enjoyed by spectacular ocean views.” Amenities include several restaurants, pools, entertainment programming, retail stores, a spa and a fitness center.

The offer specifies that taxes, fees, port charges and gratuities are not included, and eligible customers might have to be very patient as the company says it is “experiencing significant call volume into our reservations center due to a high level of excitement for this program.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The ship, which started sailing on April 30, 2022, has 10 passenger decks and 659 cabins with various stateroom categories.

Discover: Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?

More: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

“To me, the only thing better than being on a beach by the ocean, is to be on the ocean. Now you can follow in our wake,” Buffett said in a press release.

More From GOBankingRates