Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Cruise Line Offers Free 3-Day Trip to Active Military & Veterans

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Group of happy friends cheering with tropical cocktails at boat party - Young people having fun in caribbean sea tour - Youth and summer vacation concept - Focus on close-up hands glass stock photo
DisobeyArt / iStock.com

If you’re a fan of margaritas and eating cheeseburgers in paradise — and if you’re active military, a veteran, first responder, law enforcement officer or an educator — you might be able to sail free on a 3-day, 2-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island, thanks to Jimmy’s Buffett’s Margaritaville Cruise Line.

See: $2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin
Find: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

The Heroes Sail Free offer is valid for verified members through the GovX ID platform, from Sep. 9, 2022, through Dec. 29, 2023, according to the cruise’s website. The ship leaves from the Port of Palm Beach and the cruise is dubbed “a floating island vacation” per the same site. The description continues to say that, “Margaritaville at Sea Paradise brings together the iconic Margaritaville lifestyle with the ability to escape and sea the world.”

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Buffett’s latest venture, which he launched earlier this year, includes “non-stop entertainment” like “Tales from Margaritaville: Jimmy’s Ship Show” to “Margaritaville-inspired food and beverage options enjoyed by spectacular ocean views.” Amenities include several restaurants, pools, entertainment programming, retail stores, a spa and a fitness center.

The offer specifies that taxes, fees, port charges and gratuities are not included, and eligible customers might have to be very patient as the company says it is “experiencing significant call volume into our reservations center due to a high level of excitement for this program.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The ship, which started sailing on April 30, 2022, has 10 passenger decks and 659 cabins with various stateroom categories.

Discover: Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?
More: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

“To me, the only thing better than being on a beach by the ocean, is to be on the ocean. Now you can follow in our wake,” Buffett said in a press release.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work Better for You

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.