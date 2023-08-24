Robert Kiyosaki Reveals McDonald’s Formula for Financial Success: “It’s Not the Hamburgers”

EllenMoran / Getty Images

Famed author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki, shed light on the business mastery behind one of the world’s most iconic brands, McDonald’s. He emphasized that while many perceive the fast-food giant’s success as stemming primarily from its delicious hamburgers, the true recipe for their financial triumph lies elsewhere.

A Lesson from McDonald’s Playbook

The surprising revelation Kiyosaki brought forward is in line with a statement made decades earlier by Ray Kroc, the mastermind behind McDonald’s international ascent: “We are not technically in the food business. We are in the real estate business.” At the crux of their operation, it isn’t just the Big Macs and Happy Meals, but a profound strategy in real estate.

McDonald’s Real Estate Empire

The brilliance of McDonald’s is rooted in the real estate it commands. Here’s a snapshot:

Company-operated Restaurants: While directly managed by McDonald’s, these establishments help the brand engage with market trends firsthand, letting them fine-tune their strategies accordingly. Franchise-led Dynamics: Most of McDonald’s outlets come under the franchise umbrella. Entrepreneurs sign on for the brand, paying rent and a portion of their sales to the company. McDonald’s either owns these lands or has a long-term lease, ensuring a consistent rental income, and more importantly, an appreciating asset. This model has franchisees shoulder most operational costs, from equipment to seating, making the cash flow leaner and more efficient for McDonald’s.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The Financial Education Behind It

Drawing parallels with Kiyosaki’s teachings, this strategy mirrors his constant emphasis on building and acquiring assets. Real estate, as Kiyosaki often notes, offers both passive income and appreciating value, an ideal combination for long-term financial growth.

For McDonald’s, this dual approach of managing direct outlets and franchises offers the following:

Operational Insight: Directly operating restaurants allows McDonald’s to stay on the frontline, understanding customer behaviors and preferences, thus evolving their offerings in real-time.

Directly operating restaurants allows McDonald’s to stay on the frontline, understanding customer behaviors and preferences, thus evolving their offerings in real-time. Steady Revenue Stream: The franchise model, based on real estate, ensures a steady income through rent and a percentage of sales, irrespective of market fluctuations.

Kiyosaki argues that this astute division between managing some outlets and franchising others encapsulates a broader lesson in financial intelligence: balance active income with passive income streams.

As Kiyosaki elucidated, the McDonald’s example offers a compelling lesson in financial prudence and strategy. By focusing not just on the product but on the underlying assets (real estate), McDonald’s has built a resilient, long-term financial model.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

In Kiyosaki’s words and through the McDonald’s model, aspiring entrepreneurs can glean a crucial lesson: true financial success often lies beneath the surface. It’s not just about the product you sell but the assets you build and acquire along the way. In the case of McDonald’s, it turns out, it’s not just about the hamburgers.

More From GOBankingRates

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.