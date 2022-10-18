Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Who Does Apple Give Political Donations To?

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

New York, United States - May 19, 2016: Glass building of the Apple Store with huge Apple Logo at 5th Avenue near Central Park.
ozgurdonmaz / Getty Images

Cupertino, California-based Apple and its affiliates, including Beats By Dr. Dre, Braeburn Capital and DeskConnect, have given $1.3 million in political donations so far this year for the 2022 elections cycle, according to Open Secrets.

Learn: Who Does Chick-fil-A Give Political Donations To?
Discover: Can You Write Off a Political Donation?

This places Apple at the 290th spot out of 27,872 spots in terms of largest donors, Open Secrets data shows.

Corporations and their affiliates have been playing an enormous role in elections, especially since Jan. 21, 2010, when the Supreme Court overruled the prohibition on corporate independent expenditures in the case Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (FEC). Since, corporations can contribute unlimited amounts to campaign spending, according to The Campaign Legal Center (CLC).

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

“The Court assumed that unlimited corporate campaign spending would pose no threat of corruption or the appearance of corruption because it would be “independent,” CLC said on its website, adding that “it has become clear in the years since that voters are not getting enough information about the true sources of campaign spending and this supposedly independent spending in support of candidates or their campaigns is often intentionally coordinated.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The bulk of Apple and its affiliates’ contributions to congressional and federal candidates went to Democrats, with 88% and 89.2% of the total amount of dollars, respectively, Open Secrets data shows.

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?

Just a few weeks before the November mid-term elections, let’s take a look at where and to whom Apple has donated to.

  • DNC Services Corp — $108, 721
  • Senate Majority Leader and New York Democratic Senator Charles Schumer — $101,732
  • National Republican Congressional Committee — $90, 221
  • Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock — $78, 270
  • Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — $78,018
  • Democratic candidate for NY-19 Josh Riley — $55, 050
  • Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly — $43,854
  • Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee — $42, 407
  • California Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren — $33,225
  • Democratic Party of Wisconsin — $26,376

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work Better for You

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS