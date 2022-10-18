Who Does Apple Give Political Donations To?

Cupertino, California-based Apple and its affiliates, including Beats By Dr. Dre, Braeburn Capital and DeskConnect, have given $1.3 million in political donations so far this year for the 2022 elections cycle, according to Open Secrets.

This places Apple at the 290th spot out of 27,872 spots in terms of largest donors, Open Secrets data shows.

Corporations and their affiliates have been playing an enormous role in elections, especially since Jan. 21, 2010, when the Supreme Court overruled the prohibition on corporate independent expenditures in the case Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (FEC). Since, corporations can contribute unlimited amounts to campaign spending, according to The Campaign Legal Center (CLC).

“The Court assumed that unlimited corporate campaign spending would pose no threat of corruption or the appearance of corruption because it would be “independent,” CLC said on its website, adding that “it has become clear in the years since that voters are not getting enough information about the true sources of campaign spending and this supposedly independent spending in support of candidates or their campaigns is often intentionally coordinated.”

The bulk of Apple and its affiliates’ contributions to congressional and federal candidates went to Democrats, with 88% and 89.2% of the total amount of dollars, respectively, Open Secrets data shows.

Just a few weeks before the November mid-term elections, let’s take a look at where and to whom Apple has donated to.

DNC Services Corp — $108, 721

Senate Majority Leader and New York Democratic Senator Charles Schumer — $101,732

National Republican Congressional Committee — $90, 221

Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock — $78, 270

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — $78,018

Democratic candidate for NY-19 Josh Riley — $55, 050

Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly — $43,854

Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee — $42, 407

California Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren — $33,225

Democratic Party of Wisconsin — $26,376

