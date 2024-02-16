Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Beyond Food Stamps: Over 9M Americans Qualify for Section 8 Housing — Do You?

3 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
girl in new house, planning house decoration.
yipengge / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Low-income households which need assistance paying monthly rent may qualify for Section 8 Housing. Although 38 million people in the U.S. lived in poverty in 2022, USAFacts noted that just over 9 million people receive housing subsidies through the HUD’s Section 8 program.

Section 8 Housing is a term derived from Section 8 of the United States Housing Act of 1937. The program offers financial subsidies to landlords who offer rental units to low-income people at below-market rents. Section 8 accounts for about 80% of housing units and participants in HUD housing assistance programs, USAFacts reported. According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which oversees and funds the program, eligibility is based on your household’s total annual gross income and family size.

Project-Based Rental Assistance vs. Housing Choice Vouchers

The HUD offers two types of Section 8 Housing: 

  • Project-Based Rental Assistance (PBRA): PBRA provides subsidies to private building owners who rent at below-market rates to eligible tenants. The government and building owners agree on a rental rate based on the HUD’s estimates of fair rent price for the market and adjusted for low-income tenants based on their resources. Tenants must contribute 30% of their monthly income toward rent or a minimum of $50, whichever is higher.
  • Housing Choice Vouchers (HCV): Under the HCV program, public housing agencies (PHAs) receive funds from the HUD to administer vouchers directly to low-income renters for a percentage of rental costs. HCV is a tenant-based program, and renters are not limited to specific buildings. However, the housing must meet health and safety standards, and the building owners must agree to receive a portion of the tenant’s rent from a voucher.
Make Your Money Work for You

According to USAFacts, over 2 million people received PBRA in 2022, and the average annual income was $14,405. Each year, about 40% of subsidized rental units are reserved for households with “extremely low incomes,” or incomes lower than 30% of the local median income.

In 2022, 5.2 million people received HCV, and recipients had an average annual income of $16,610. The maximum amount of the voucher is determined by the fair market rate for housing in the area and the family’s household income. Every year, 75% of new households accepted into the program qualify as extremely low-income.

You’ll be put on a waiting list once you apply and qualify for Section 8 Housing. According to Eligibility.com, HCV applicants are likely to wait on the list for up to two years, unless you have waiting list priority. PHAs may choose to put some eligible applicants at the top of the list if they are extremely low income, homeless, living in a shelter, have a disability or are elderly or a veteran, Benefits.com reported.

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

These 11 Rare Coins Sold for Over $1 Million

Wealth

These 11 Rare Coins Sold for Over $1 Million

February 16, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Side Gigs Just for Floridians

Side Gigs

7 Side Gigs Just for Floridians

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran: Why Donald Trump Is the ‘Best Salesman I’ve Ever Met’

Money

Barbara Corcoran: Why Donald Trump Is the 'Best Salesman I've Ever Met'

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things the Upper Middle Class Spends Money on That the Middle Class Can’t Afford

Wealth

6 Things the Upper Middle Class Spends Money on That the Middle Class Can't Afford

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs You’ve Made It to the Upper Middle Class

Wealth

8 Key Signs You've Made It to the Upper Middle Class

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Lawyer: Here’s What To Do If You Need To Sue Someone

Money

I'm a Lawyer: Here's What To Do If You Need To Sue Someone

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Wealth Triangle Rule: 3 Sides of Financial Success

Wealth

The Wealth Triangle Rule: 3 Sides of Financial Success

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

Wealth

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Top 10 US Jobs Getting a Raise in 2024

Money

Top 10 US Jobs Getting a Raise in 2024

February 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I Make Up To $9K a Month Taking Side Jobs on TaskRabbit: 4 Tips for Making the Most as a Tasker

Money

I Make Up To $9K a Month Taking Side Jobs on TaskRabbit: 4 Tips for Making the Most as a Tasker

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Net Worth for Retirees: How To Tell If You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Wealth

Net Worth for Retirees: How To Tell If You're Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Will Your Wallet Be Affected by the Uber and Lyft Strikes?

Money

Will Your Wallet Be Affected by the Uber and Lyft Strikes?

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What’s the Entry-Level Salary in Every State?

Money

What's the Entry-Level Salary in Every State?

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What Could Happen to the Economy if There Is Another Pandemic, And How Can You Prepare?

Money

What Could Happen to the Economy if There Is Another Pandemic, And How Can You Prepare?

February 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

‘$100K Is Not a Lot of Money’ — This 100-Year-Old Money Rule Still Applies Today

Money

'$100K Is Not a Lot of Money' -- This 100-Year-Old Money Rule Still Applies Today

February 14, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things You Must Do To Start Making $1K a Month in Passive Income

Money

7 Things You Must Do To Start Making $1K a Month in Passive Income

February 15, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!