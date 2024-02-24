10 Cheapest Cities To Live in Nevada

Whether you’re looking for an affordable place to retire or want to relocate to an area with a lower cost of living while you’re still working, you might find it in Nevada.

With no state income tax and a relatively low cost of living, not to mention a dry, warm climate, it’s no wonder people from nearby states like California are moving to Nevada. For every 100 people who moved out of the state last year, 134 moved in, according to statistics from moveBuddha, reported by the Reno Gazette Journal.

The bulk of people in the state live and work in either Washoe or Clark County, which, combined, employ 88.8% of the state’s workers, according to Movoto.com. Cities in these counties boast plentiful job opportunities, vibrant entertainment options, and plenty of leisure activities for the whole family.

While many people might consider a move to Reno or Las Vegas, other affordable options exist, as well.

If you’re looking to save the most money relocating to Nevada, consider relocating to one of these cities.