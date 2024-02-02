Advertiser Disclosure
3 Most Popular Jobs for Retirees in 2024

By Dawn Allcot
“Jobs for retirees” may sound like an oxymoron, but, in today’s economy, a second career, gig, or just a part-time job could be the smartest money move you’ll make. Thirty percent of retirees worked for pay in 2023. Since 1999, there were only five years when 30% or more of retirees held jobs, according to research from Statista.

In a separate survey from Resume Builder, 12% of retired Americans aged 62 to 85 said they plan to start working in 2024. Another 25% of respondents said they are currently working.

While working after retirement has several health benefits — including helping retirees stay active and the opportunity to forge new social connections that can ward off loneliness and depression — most respondents based the decision on finances. The survey suggested that 61% of those polled are returning to work because of inflation and the increased cost of living. Meanwhile, 34% said they didn’t save enough money for retirement, and 34% said they want to pay off debt. Combating boredom also made the list, with 34% of retirees citing that as their No. 1 reason.

If you’re looking for work this year, you might want to consider some of these top jobs for retirees in 2024.

Health Services

Healthcare jobs are growing much faster than the national average, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Being a home health aide may not be easy work, but it can be very fulfilling to help others. You can pursue this path even if you don’t have a medical background. Nearly 1.5 million seniors worked in healthcare in 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Administrative Services / Secretary / Virtual Assistant

The demand for office workers will decline roughly 10% over the next decade, but the Department of Labor predicted there will be roughly 316,000 job openings each year for roles like secretary or administrative assistant. If you like working with people and enjoy organization, writing, and spreadsheet work, you might consider a job in this field.

Technology has enabled many administrative assistants to work remotely as virtual assistants. Increasingly, office workers are deploying AI to assist in their daily tasks, so you’ll want to be tech-savvy to consider a role in administrative or office work. According to U.S. News & World Report, more than 1.4 million seniors worked in business services in 2022.

Retail

Forty-eight percent of retail store workers are aged 40 or up, the largest of any demographic, according to statistics from Zippia. Retail work can provide a fun and fast-paced environment for those who crave social connection during retirement. The pay may not be as high as other fields, with retail salespeople earning an average of $14 per hour. But you may enjoy part-time hours and a flexible schedule — perfect for retirement.

On Working During Retirement

Working in retirement can help keep your brain sharp and your body nimble. Plus, it can stretch your retirement savings and reduce the stress of wondering if you’ll have enough money to pay your bills — and you can take the opportunity to pursue a new career path in a fulfilling field.

