Could AI Lead to a Financial Crisis? The Chairman of the S.E.C. Thinks So

By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Recent developments in the world of artificial intelligence (AI) have sent ripples throughout various sectors. From healthcare to entertainment, AI has been a game-changer. But now, some experts, including Gary Gensler, the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (S.E.C.), are raising concerns about its implications for the financial world.

Gensler, known for his deep understanding of AI’s potential impact, has expressed growing concerns about its role in financial systems. His studies, spanning several years, particularly focus on the increasing influence of generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, which have shown their power to reshape the dynamics of businesses and broader society.

A significant worry highlighted by Gensler is the risk AI presents to financial stability. Drawing from research conducted in 2020, he emphasized that the technological landscape might soon be dominated by a handful of AI companies. These entities will construct foundational models that a majority of businesses will depend upon. Drawing parallels with the historical advantages enjoyed by tech behemoths, Gensler anticipates that the future may see only two or three such foundational AI models in the U.S.

Such a consolidation, according to Gensler, poses a systemic threat. With a majority relying on identical models or datasets, the financial world becomes more interconnected. This could result in a “herding” effect: organizations accessing the same data, deriving similar insights, and making analogous decisions. Gensler starkly warns that such homogeneity can set the stage for future financial crises, pointing to the inherent power dynamics at play due to scaling and networks.

Furthermore, Gensler expresses concerns about AI’s role in investor relations. Recent market trends, such as the meme stock wave and the ascent of app-based retail trading, underline the potential of AI-driven strategies to influence investor behavior. Gensler’s apprehension lies in whether firms, equipped with such powerful AI tools, will always act in the best interest of investors.

To combat potential misalignments of interest, the S.E.C. has proposed guidelines that focus on eliminating tech-induced conflicts. Gensler firmly believes that regardless of whether advice is human-generated or AI-driven, the priority should always be the investor’s benefit.

The legal landscape is still adapting to these new challenges. There’s ongoing debate regarding accountability if AI-driven advice leads to financial missteps. Gensler’s stance is clear: while AI tools play a crucial role, the onus remains on the humans behind these models. AI doesn’t absolve them of their responsibilities; they must ensure the systems they deploy act safely and in line with their obligations to the end-users.

As the world grapples with the ever-evolving landscape of AI, voices like Gensler’s are essential to ensuring a balance between innovation and security, especially in sectors as crucial as finance.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

