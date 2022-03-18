Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Fannie Mae Updates Decline in Home Sales to 4.1 Percent After Fed Raises Rates

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Home for sale with red and white real estate sign during the fall season.
LifestyleVisuals / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Fannie Mae Economic and Strategy Research (ESR) Group projects a decline in home sales as interest rates rise and economic growth slows, according to a press release and associated commentary released by Fannie Mae on March 17.

See: Millennials Are Applying To Buy Homes More Often Than Boomers and Gen X in Red-Hot Housing Market
Find: As Home Prices Reach 34-Year Record, Mortgage Rates Could Be Final Nail in Coffin for Some Homebuyers

As a result of the war in Ukraine, increasing economic pressures and inflation in the U.S. — as well as rising interest rates — Fannie Mae projects home sales will decline 4.1% in 2022. This figure can be compared to their projections, made in February, of a 2.4% decline for the year. The projection follows the Federal Reserve’s announcement of raising interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point for the first time since 2018. The Fed also announced the potential for six more increases before the end of 2022.

Make Your Money Work for You

The ESR group also downgraded its projections for gross domestic project (GDP) growth from 2.8% to 2.3% for the year, and also noted that it still expects the Federal Reserve to raise the federal funds rate five times in 2022 — and another three in 2023 — in line with the Fed’s announcement.

“A slowing economy, decades-high inflation, expired fiscal stimulus, tightening monetary policy, and now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all weighing on the health of the U.S. economy,” Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae senior vice president and chief economist, said in the press release.

He added that housing is helping to support the economy, but a housing crisis is also contributing to rising inflation due to a lack of existing homes on the market. He called housing “an intermediate-term hedge against inflation.”

Learn: Thanks to Inflation, 64% of Americans Now Live Paycheck to Paycheck
Explore: 11 Important Questions To Ask a Real Estate Agent Before Working With Them

He said that the ESR group expects home loan volume to hold up, but refinance activity could slow with rising interest rates. As long as mortgage rates remain under 4% for a fixed-rate mortgage, the market will remain consumer friendly, Duncan concluded.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.