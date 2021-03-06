What a Biden Presidency Means for Your Wallet

Wednesday, Jan. 6 will go down in history as an unprecedented day of violent unrest in the Capitol apparently encouraged by President Trump. But one day later, the electoral college votes for President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. have been formally certified by Congress, and the president has promised a peaceful transition of power for the first time in an official statement:

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

In his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention – a moment that may now feel like a lifetime ago, but was less than five months ago – Biden said his economic plan “is all about jobs, dignity, respect and community.” There are many ways the future president’s policies can affect your wallet beyond the taxes you pay. From fighting the coronavirus to lowering drug prices to his jobs plan, see how Biden’s planned programs will have a direct effect on how much you earn, spend and save.