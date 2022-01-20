Advertiser Disclosure
Nearly Half of Jobs Will Remain Hybrid or Remote Post-COVID, New Survey Says

The COVID-19 pandemic might one day come to an end (hopefully), but remote working arrangements that gained favor in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic won’t, according to new business-related surveys from WFH Research.

Post-COVID, about 30% of U.S. workers will have “hybrid” arrangements where they split time between the work site and home, and about 15% will be fully remote. That’s according to a WFH report titled “Why Working From Home Will Stick” that was released on Jan. 19, 2022.

A separate report from WFH — called “The Work-From-Home Outlook in 2022 and Beyond,” also released in January — found that the percentage of remote work being projected is even higher when you count the total number of work-from-home days. According to that report, work from home will account for nearly 28% of full paid working days after the end of the pandemic, up from 20% at the start of 2021.

The reports were based on surveys and research conducted by Jose Maria Barrero of the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México, Nicholas Bloom of Stanford University, and Steven Davis of the University of Chicago. Before the pandemic, researchers found that work-from-home arrangements accounted for about 5% of U.S. paid full workdays, Bloomberg reported. That percentage ballooned above 60% in the spring of 2020. It has held steady at a little bit more than 40% since May 2021, though it likely rose this month due to the persistence of the omicron variant.

Meanwhile, remote work expectations continue to change among employees. As Bloomberg noted, last spring workers who were surveyed said they expected to work from home on 21% of workdays. By December that figure had risen to 29%, and Barrero expects it to keep moving higher in coming months.

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

