Want To Work From Home? These Are the Hottest Remote Jobs Right Now

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Remote work has become a much bigger part of the economy since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, as offices and other work sites have either been forced or have chosen to shut down. The result has been a surge in work-from-home arrangements that continues with each new COVID variant, including the arrival of Omicron in late 2021.

Many Americans like the arrangement — and many employers have little choice but to accept it — leading to rising demand for remote workers across many sectors of the economy.

A recent job analysis by internet service provider Ziply Fiber — based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Indeed.com and other employment sources — aimed to find out which types of employers are likely to do the most remote job hiring this year.

The AARP, using the Ziply Fiber findings, recently reported on which remote jobs should be in highest demand in 2022. Here’s a look at the Top 15, with projected job openings and average pay:

1. Customer Service Representative

  • Projected annual job openings: 361,700
  • Average hourly wage: $23.25 
2. Virtual Administrative Assistant

  • Projected annual job openings: 195,100
  • Average hourly wage: $28.74

﻿3. Registered Nurse

  • Projected annual job openings: 194,500
  • Average hourly wage: $38.23

4. Software Developer

  • Projected annual job openings: 189,200
  • Average hourly wage: $55.14

5. Digital Marketing Specialist

  • Projected annual job openings: 96,000
  • Average hourly wage: $29.29

6. Tutor

  • Projected annual job openings: 53,000
  • Average hourly wage: $26.04

7. Computer Systems Analyst

  • Projected annual job openings: 47,500
  • Average hourly wage: $33.75

8. Graphic Designer

  • Projected annual job openings: 23,900
  • Average hourly wage: $24.33

9. Web Developer

  • Projected annual job openings: 17,900
  • Average hourly wage: $32.98

﻿10.﻿ ﻿Information Security Analyst

  • Projected annual job openings: 16,300
  • Average hourly wage: $39.50

﻿1﻿1. Speech Pathologist

  • Projected annual job openings: 15,200
  • Average hourly wage: $44.26

 1﻿2. Translator

  • Projected annual job openings: 10,400
  • Average hourly wage: $21.85

13. Operations Research Analyst​

  • Projected annual job openings: 10,200
  • Average hourly wage: $40.77​

14. Occupational Therapist

  • Projected annual job openings: 10,100
  • Average hourly wage: $39.50

15. Medical Writer

  • Projected annual job openings: 5,500
  • Average hourly wage: $34.47

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

