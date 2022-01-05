Want To Work From Home? These Are the Hottest Remote Jobs Right Now

Yannis Sfetkos / iStock.com

Remote work has become a much bigger part of the economy since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, as offices and other work sites have either been forced or have chosen to shut down. The result has been a surge in work-from-home arrangements that continues with each new COVID variant, including the arrival of Omicron in late 2021.

Many Americans like the arrangement — and many employers have little choice but to accept it — leading to rising demand for remote workers across many sectors of the economy.

A recent job analysis by internet service provider Ziply Fiber — based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Indeed.com and other employment sources — aimed to find out which types of employers are likely to do the most remote job hiring this year.

The AARP, using the Ziply Fiber findings, recently reported on which remote jobs should be in highest demand in 2022. Here’s a look at the Top 15, with projected job openings and average pay:

1. Customer Service Representative

Projected annual job openings: 361,700

361,700 Average hourly wage: $23.25

2. Virtual Administrative Assistant

Projected annual job openings: 195,100

195,100 Average hourly wage: $28.74

﻿3. Registered Nurse

Projected annual job openings: 194,500

194,500 Average hourly wage: $38.23

4. Software Developer

Projected annual job openings: 189,200

189,200 Average hourly wage: $55.14

5. Digital Marketing Specialist

Projected annual job openings: 96,000

96,000 Average hourly wage: $29.29

6. Tutor

Projected annual job openings: 53,000

53,000 Average hourly wage: $26.04

7. Computer Systems Analyst

Projected annual job openings: 47,500

47,500 Average hourly wage: $33.75

8. Graphic Designer

Projected annual job openings: 23,900

23,900 Average hourly wage: $24.33

9. Web Developer

Projected annual job openings: 17,900

17,900 Average hourly wage: $32.98

﻿10.﻿ ﻿Information Security Analyst

Projected annual job openings: 16,300

16,300 Average hourly wage: $39.50

﻿1﻿1. Speech Pathologist

Projected annual job openings: 15,200

15,200 Average hourly wage: $44.26

1﻿2. Translator

Projected annual job openings: 10,400

10,400 Average hourly wage: $21.85

​13. Operations Research Analyst​

Projected annual job openings: 10,200

10,200 ​Average hourly wage: $40.77​

14. Occupational Therapist

Projected annual job openings: 10,100

10,100 Average hourly wage: $39.50

15. Medical Writer

Projected annual job openings: 5,500

5,500 Average hourly wage: $34.47

