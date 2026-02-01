New Timeline for $2K Dividend Check — What You Can Expect Now

MicroStockHub / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The timeline surrounding the promised $2,000 tariff dividend check initially promised by President Donald Trump late last year (and again shortly thereafter) can be difficult to untangle, but there have been a few recent clarifying comments that could be helpful to consider.

Here are some details on the possible tariff dividend check and its shifting timeline.

Does the Check Still Need Approval?

First, there appears to be some debate between Trump and White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett, with the latter suggesting that Congress would need to sign off on an issuance of a tariff-related dividend check, according to The Clarion-Ledger.

Trump, on the other hand, appears to disagree. Recent remarks made in an interview with The New York Times indicate that the president believes congressional approval may not be required in order to distribute the promised $2,000 dividend checks, as “we have [the funding] coming in from other sources.” As the outlet underscored, Trump did not elaborate further on the planned sources.

The Timeline: What We Know

The initial timeline suggested by President Trump in November of last year was targeting the delivery of the planned dividend checks by the midpoint of 2026.

As reported by CNN, Trump said this at the time: “We’ve taken in hundreds of billions of dollars in tariff money. We’re going to be issuing dividends … probably the middle of next year, a little bit later than that, of thousands of dollars for individuals of moderate income, middle income.”

In November, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested that the much-discussed dividend could also “come in lots of forms,” including tax cuts or other savings.

In that January 11 interview with The New York Times, however, Trump moved the timeline for the dividend payments. After being pressed on the subject by White House correspondents Katie Rogers and Tyler Pager, the president gave the following clarification: “The tariff money is so substantial. That’s coming in, that I’ll be able to do $2,000 sometime. I would say toward the end of the year.”

At least one third-party actor is taking advantage of the ambiguity surrounding this situation by advancing a false claim regarding the dividend checks. One group distributed emails claiming the checks are “live” and that Americans “must act” to claim theirs. As of the time of this writing, there have been no tariff checks approved, per WRAL. As the outlet noted, it’s unlikely Americans would have to “act” to receive the money, so be aware of any scams.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.