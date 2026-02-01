Money / Economy
Advertiser Disclosure

New Timeline for $2K Dividend Check — What You Can Expect Now

3 min Read
Nicholas Morine Written by Nicholas Morine
Jenna Klaverweiden Edited by Jenna Klaverweiden
Wooden tariffs stamp is sitting on recycled paper background.
MicroStockHub / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Commitment to Our Readers

GOBankingRates' editorial team is committed to bringing you unbiased reviews and information. We use data-driven methodologies to evaluate financial products and services - our reviews and ratings are not influenced by advertisers. You can read more about our editorial guidelines and our products and services review methodology.

20 Years
Helping You Live Richer

Reviewed
by Experts

Trusted by
Millions of Readers

The timeline surrounding the promised $2,000 tariff dividend check initially promised by President Donald Trump late last year (and again shortly thereafter) can be difficult to untangle, but there have been a few recent clarifying comments that could be helpful to consider.

Here are some details on the possible tariff dividend check and its shifting timeline.

Also see seven fast ways to make $2,000 instead of waiting for Trump’s dividend check.

Does the Check Still Need Approval?

First, there appears to be some debate between Trump and White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett, with the latter suggesting that Congress would need to sign off on an issuance of a tariff-related dividend check, according to The Clarion-Ledger.

Trump, on the other hand, appears to disagree. Recent remarks made in an interview with The New York Times indicate that the president believes congressional approval may not be required in order to distribute the promised $2,000 dividend checks, as “we have [the funding] coming in from other sources.” As the outlet underscored, Trump did not elaborate further on the planned sources.

The Timeline: What We Know

The initial timeline suggested by President Trump in November of last year was targeting the delivery of the planned dividend checks by the midpoint of 2026.

As reported by CNN, Trump said this at the time: “We’ve taken in hundreds of billions of dollars in tariff money. We’re going to be issuing dividends … probably the middle of next year, a little bit later than that, of thousands of dollars for individuals of moderate income, middle income.”

In November, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested that the much-discussed dividend could also “come in lots of forms,” including tax cuts or other savings.

In that January 11 interview with The New York Times, however, Trump moved the timeline for the dividend payments. After being pressed on the subject by White House correspondents Katie Rogers and Tyler Pager, the president gave the following clarification: “The tariff money is so substantial. That’s coming in, that I’ll be able to do $2,000 sometime. I would say toward the end of the year.”

At least one third-party actor is taking advantage of the ambiguity surrounding this situation by advancing a false claim regarding the dividend checks. One group distributed emails claiming the checks are “live” and that Americans “must act” to claim theirs. As of the time of this writing, there have been no tariff checks approved, per WRAL. As the outlet noted, it’s unlikely Americans would have to “act” to receive the money, so be aware of any scams.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

You May Also Like

3 Things Retirees Say They Wasted Too Much Money on When They Were Younger

Money

3 Things Retirees Say They Wasted Too Much Money on When They Were Younger

January 27, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Trump’s Tariff Revenues Just Crashed by $3B: 5 Everyday Items That Will Cost Less

Money

Trump's Tariff Revenues Just Crashed by $3B: 5 Everyday Items That Will Cost Less

January 29, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT What Would Happen If Every Billionaire Gave Away 10% of Their Wealth Tomorrow

Wealth

I Asked ChatGPT What Would Happen If Every Billionaire Gave Away 10% of Their Wealth Tomorrow

January 28, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki’s Most Outdated Piece of Advice (But Can It Still Work?)

Money

Robert Kiyosaki's Most Outdated Piece of Advice (But Can It Still Work?)

January 30, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Upgrade These 10 Things Immediately Once You Make Real Money, According To Humphrey Yang

Money

Upgrade These 10 Things Immediately Once You Make Real Money, According To Humphrey Yang

January 27, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

7 Telltale Signs You’re Growing Wealth Like a Millionaire

Wealth

7 Telltale Signs You're Growing Wealth Like a Millionaire

January 30, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

6 Money Trends That Could Boost Your Income and Wealth in 2026

Wealth

6 Money Trends That Could Boost Your Income and Wealth in 2026

January 29, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Is Your Southern State Quietly Draining Your Wealth? 5 More Affordable States for Southerners To Grow Wealth

Wealth

Is Your Southern State Quietly Draining Your Wealth? 5 More Affordable States for Southerners To Grow Wealth

January 26, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Minimum Net Worth To Be Considered Upper Class in Your 60s

Wealth

Here's the Minimum Net Worth To Be Considered Upper Class in Your 60s

January 29, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

20 Best Midwest Cities for Young and Rich To Live

Wealth

20 Best Midwest Cities for Young and Rich To Live

January 29, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Minimum Net Worth Considered To Be Upper Middle Class at 52

Wealth

Here's the Minimum Net Worth Considered To Be Upper Middle Class at 52

January 26, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban Warns 4 Key Industries Could Crumble in the Next Recession

Money

Mark Cuban Warns 4 Key Industries Could Crumble in the Next Recession

January 29, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze Answers 8 Burning Money Questions

Money

Rachel Cruze Answers 8 Burning Money Questions

January 28, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Minimum Net Worth Considered To Be Upper Middle Class at 50

Wealth

Here's the Minimum Net Worth Considered To Be Upper Middle Class at 50

January 29, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

I Asked ChatGPT How the Rich Will Spend Their Money in 2026 — Here’s What It Told Me

Wealth

I Asked ChatGPT How the Rich Will Spend Their Money in 2026 -- Here's What It Told Me

January 28, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

9 Steps for Making More Money in 2026, According to Codie Sanchez

Money

9 Steps for Making More Money in 2026, According to Codie Sanchez

January 29, 2026

3 min Read

Read more

Learn More About The Economy

Questions Around The Economy

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Looks like you're using an adblocker

Please disable your adblocker to enjoy the optimal web experience and access the quality content you appreciate from GOBankingRates.

  • AdBlock / uBlock / Brave
    1. Click the ad blocker extension icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable on this site
    3. Refresh the page
  • Firefox / Edge / DuckDuckGo
    1. Click on the icon to the left of the address bar
    2. Disable Tracking Protection
    3. Refresh the page
  • Ghostery
    1. Click the blue ghost icon to the right of the address bar
    2. Disable Ad-Blocking, Anti-Tracking, and Never-Consent
    3. Refresh the page