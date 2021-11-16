New York Inflation Climbed 4.3% in the Past Year — and Many Major US Cities Fared Even Worse

Orbon Alija / iStock.com

Of 14 major cities reporting October data, consumer prices have climbed 4.3% in the New York area, according to Labor Department data.

The consumer price index surged 6.2% from a year ago in October, the most since December 1990, according to Labor Department data released November 10.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (CPI percent change from Oct. 2020 to Oct. 2021)

Consumer prices have climbed fastest in Atlanta, St. Louis and Phoenix. Residents of the Atlanta area are experiencing the worst inflation among major U.S. cities, with October prices up 7.9% from a year ago — more than double the rate in San Francisco.

The cities are above the national average of 6.2%, which itself was the fastest annual pace since 1990 in the county, according to Bloomberg.

“The numbers highlight a pandemic-era divide, with scorching inflation in regions that have attracted people during the Covid-19 crisis and more moderate increases in the East Coast and West Coast cities they fled,” according to Bloomberg.

Transportation costs were up 12.8% in the New York area, compared to a year ago, while the price of clothes was up 8.6%, according to the Labor Department data.

Jay Hatfield, founder and chief executive at Infrastructure Capital Advisors, told GOBankingRates that October’s numbers reiterates his belief that the Fed has “lost control of inflation.”

“We forecast that true run-rate inflation is currently over 10% as ultra-loose Fed policy has driven housing prices up at a record rate of 19.7% y/y and rents are increasing at over 10% per year for the first time since the 70s. In addition, energy prices are up 40% over the last 3 months and food prices are accelerating.”

