Red States vs. Blue States: Who Has Most Lower, Middle, and Upper Class?

In America, the way money and wealth are spread out tells us a lot about the health of its economy and society. This picture gets even more interesting when we look at it through the political colors of red and blue states. To dive into this, we’ve crunched the numbers with data was source from U.S. Census Bureau, Business Insider, and Smart Asset to find: how many people live under the poverty line, the size of the middle class, average incomes, and how much homes are worth in each state.

With this info, we’re setting out to compare red states and blue states (depending on how the state voted in the last 2020 election) to see where the lower class, middle class, and upper class stand. This gives us a clearer view of how politics might play a role in people’s financial lives across the country.

Lower Class Populations

Mississippi (Red)

Poverty rate: 19.58%

Louisiana (Red)

Poverty rate: 18.65%

New Mexico (Blue)

Poverty rate: 18.55%

West Virginia (Red)

Poverty rate: 17.10%

Kentucky (Red)

Poverty rate: 16.61%

The data reveals that red states have a higher prevalence of lower-class populations, with Mississippi, Louisiana, and West Virginia featuring prominently. New Mexico stands out as a blue state with a significant lower-class population.

Middle Class Households

Utah (Red)

Middle Class Households (%): 46.62%

Adjusted Household Income: $81,468

Idaho (Red)

Middle Class Households (%): 41.61%

Adjusted Household Income: $68,301

New Hampshire (Blue)

Middle Class Households (%): 44.10%

Adjusted Household Income: $77,966

Minnesota (Blue)

Middle Class Households (%): 43.10%

Adjusted Household Income: $76,561

Colorado (Blue)

Middle Class Households (%): 41.78%

Adjusted Household Income: $75,447

The middle-class segment shows a mix of red and blue states, with Utah leading the pack. Notably, blue states like New Hampshire and Minnesota also showcase strong middle-class populations, indicating a balanced distribution across the political spectrum.

Upper Class Households

Connecticut (Blue)

Average household income: $120,670

Median household income: $83,572

Maryland (Blue)

Average household income: $120,234

Median household income: $91,431

New Jersey (Blue)

Average household income: $124,626

Median household income: $89,703

Massachusetts (Blue)

Average household income: $123,174

Median household income: $89,026

California (Blue)

Average household income: $119,149

Median household income: $84,097

Blue states dominate the upper-class category, with Connecticut, Maryland, and New Jersey showcasing the highest average and median household incomes. This suggests that blue states may offer more lucrative opportunities for wealth accumulation.

Conclusion

The socioeconomic landscape across red and blue states reveals significant differences in the distribution of lower, middle, and upper-class populations. Red states tend to have higher rates of lower-class populations, reflecting greater poverty levels. In contrast, the middle class is more evenly distributed across both red and blue states, indicating a widespread presence of middle-income Americans regardless of political affiliation. However, blue states clearly lead in the upper-class segment, with higher average and median household incomes, suggesting that these states may provide more opportunities for achieving upper-class status. This analysis underscores the complex interplay between political leanings, economic policies, and socioeconomic outcomes across the United States.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

