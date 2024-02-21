Red States vs. Blue States: Who Has Most Lower, Middle, and Upper Class?
In America, the way money and wealth are spread out tells us a lot about the health of its economy and society. This picture gets even more interesting when we look at it through the political colors of red and blue states. To dive into this, we’ve crunched the numbers with data was source from U.S. Census Bureau, Business Insider, and Smart Asset to find: how many people live under the poverty line, the size of the middle class, average incomes, and how much homes are worth in each state.
With this info, we’re setting out to compare red states and blue states (depending on how the state voted in the last 2020 election) to see where the lower class, middle class, and upper class stand. This gives us a clearer view of how politics might play a role in people’s financial lives across the country.
Lower Class Populations
Mississippi (Red)
- Poverty rate: 19.58%
Louisiana (Red)
- Poverty rate: 18.65%
New Mexico (Blue)
- Poverty rate: 18.55%
West Virginia (Red)
- Poverty rate: 17.10%
Kentucky (Red)
- Poverty rate: 16.61%
The data reveals that red states have a higher prevalence of lower-class populations, with Mississippi, Louisiana, and West Virginia featuring prominently. New Mexico stands out as a blue state with a significant lower-class population.
Middle Class Households
Utah (Red)
- Middle Class Households (%): 46.62%
- Adjusted Household Income: $81,468
Idaho (Red)
- Middle Class Households (%): 41.61%
- Adjusted Household Income: $68,301
New Hampshire (Blue)
- Middle Class Households (%): 44.10%
- Adjusted Household Income: $77,966
Minnesota (Blue)
- Middle Class Households (%): 43.10%
- Adjusted Household Income: $76,561
Colorado (Blue)
- Middle Class Households (%): 41.78%
- Adjusted Household Income: $75,447
The middle-class segment shows a mix of red and blue states, with Utah leading the pack. Notably, blue states like New Hampshire and Minnesota also showcase strong middle-class populations, indicating a balanced distribution across the political spectrum.
Upper Class Households
Connecticut (Blue)
- Average household income: $120,670
- Median household income: $83,572
Maryland (Blue)
- Average household income: $120,234
- Median household income: $91,431
New Jersey (Blue)
- Average household income: $124,626
- Median household income: $89,703
Massachusetts (Blue)
- Average household income: $123,174
- Median household income: $89,026
California (Blue)
- Average household income: $119,149
- Median household income: $84,097
Blue states dominate the upper-class category, with Connecticut, Maryland, and New Jersey showcasing the highest average and median household incomes. This suggests that blue states may offer more lucrative opportunities for wealth accumulation.
Conclusion
The socioeconomic landscape across red and blue states reveals significant differences in the distribution of lower, middle, and upper-class populations. Red states tend to have higher rates of lower-class populations, reflecting greater poverty levels. In contrast, the middle class is more evenly distributed across both red and blue states, indicating a widespread presence of middle-income Americans regardless of political affiliation. However, blue states clearly lead in the upper-class segment, with higher average and median household incomes, suggesting that these states may provide more opportunities for achieving upper-class status. This analysis underscores the complex interplay between political leanings, economic policies, and socioeconomic outcomes across the United States.
