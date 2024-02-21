Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Red States vs. Blue States: Who Has Most Lower, Middle, and Upper Class?

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
The east side of the US Capitol in the early morning.
drnadig / Getty Images

In America, the way money and wealth are spread out tells us a lot about the health of its economy and society. This picture gets even more interesting when we look at it through the political colors of red and blue states. To dive into this, we’ve crunched the numbers with data was source from U.S. Census Bureau, Business Insider, and Smart Asset to find: how many people live under the poverty line, the size of the middle class, average incomes, and how much homes are worth in each state.

With this info, we’re setting out to compare red states and blue states (depending on how the state voted in the last 2020 election) to see where the lower class, middle class, and upper class stand. This gives us a clearer view of how politics might play a role in people’s financial lives across the country.

Lower Class Populations

Mississippi (Red)

  • Poverty rate: 19.58%

Louisiana (Red)

  • Poverty rate: 18.65%

New Mexico (Blue)

  • Poverty rate: 18.55%

West Virginia (Red)

  • Poverty rate: 17.10%

Kentucky (Red)

  • Poverty rate: 16.61%

The data reveals that red states have a higher prevalence of lower-class populations, with Mississippi, Louisiana, and West Virginia featuring prominently. New Mexico stands out as a blue state with a significant lower-class population.

Make Your Money Work for You

Middle Class Households

Utah (Red)

  • Middle Class Households (%): 46.62%
  • Adjusted Household Income: $81,468

Idaho (Red)

  • Middle Class Households (%): 41.61%
  • Adjusted Household Income: $68,301

New Hampshire (Blue)

  • Middle Class Households (%): 44.10%
  • Adjusted Household Income: $77,966

Minnesota (Blue)

  • Middle Class Households (%): 43.10%
  • Adjusted Household Income: $76,561

Colorado (Blue)

  • Middle Class Households (%): 41.78%
  • Adjusted Household Income: $75,447

The middle-class segment shows a mix of red and blue states, with Utah leading the pack. Notably, blue states like New Hampshire and Minnesota also showcase strong middle-class populations, indicating a balanced distribution across the political spectrum.

Upper Class Households

Connecticut (Blue)

  • Average household income: $120,670
  • Median household income: $83,572

Maryland (Blue)

  • Average household income: $120,234
  • Median household income: $91,431

New Jersey (Blue)

  • Average household income: $124,626
  • Median household income: $89,703

Massachusetts (Blue)

  • Average household income: $123,174
  • Median household income: $89,026

California (Blue)

  • Average household income: $119,149
  • Median household income: $84,097

Blue states dominate the upper-class category, with Connecticut, Maryland, and New Jersey showcasing the highest average and median household incomes. This suggests that blue states may offer more lucrative opportunities for wealth accumulation.

Conclusion

The socioeconomic landscape across red and blue states reveals significant differences in the distribution of lower, middle, and upper-class populations. Red states tend to have higher rates of lower-class populations, reflecting greater poverty levels. In contrast, the middle class is more evenly distributed across both red and blue states, indicating a widespread presence of middle-income Americans regardless of political affiliation. However, blue states clearly lead in the upper-class segment, with higher average and median household incomes, suggesting that these states may provide more opportunities for achieving upper-class status. This analysis underscores the complex interplay between political leanings, economic policies, and socioeconomic outcomes across the United States.

Make Your Money Work for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

Does a Debt Go Away After 7 Years?

Wealth

Does a Debt Go Away After 7 Years?

February 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Ways To Deal With Making More (or Less) Money Than Your Friends

Money

5 Ways To Deal With Making More (or Less) Money Than Your Friends

February 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Red Flags To Look Out For When Taking Advice From Financial Influencers

Money

5 Red Flags To Look Out For When Taking Advice From Financial Influencers

February 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Healthcare Costs: A Financial Comparison Between Red States and Blue States

Money

Healthcare Costs: A Financial Comparison Between Red States and Blue States

February 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Much You Take Home from the Average Salary in Each State

Wealth

How Much You Take Home from the Average Salary in Each State

February 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Find Your Perfect Remote Career Match This Year: 7 Highly Rated Companies

Money

Find Your Perfect Remote Career Match This Year: 7 Highly Rated Companies

February 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 ‘Normal’ Money Habits That Are Actually Harmful to Your Financial Wellness

Money

10 'Normal' Money Habits That Are Actually Harmful to Your Financial Wellness

February 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth a Ton

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth a Ton

February 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How I Used AI To Increase My Income by $50K While Working Way Fewer Hours

Money

How I Used AI To Increase My Income by $50K While Working Way Fewer Hours

February 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

Wealth

See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

February 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

‘Ramsey Show’ Host: Why There Are More Millionaires — And How You Can Join Them

Wealth

'Ramsey Show' Host: Why There Are More Millionaires -- And How You Can Join Them

February 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

15 Most Affordable States for the Middle Class

Money

15 Most Affordable States for the Middle Class

February 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Wealth in America: 25 Cities Where the Rich Are Getting Richer

Wealth

Wealth in America: 25 Cities Where the Rich Are Getting Richer

February 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What Bank Does Cash App Use for Zelle?

Money

What Bank Does Cash App Use for Zelle?

February 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

4 Monthly Bills We Never Put on Autopay

Money

4 Monthly Bills We Never Put on Autopay

February 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Would You Spend on a Rare $10,000 Bill?

Wealth

How Much Would You Spend on a Rare $10,000 Bill?

February 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!