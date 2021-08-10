Advertiser Disclosure
Senate Passes $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill by 69-30 Vote

August 10, 2021
Mandatory Credit: Photo by JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12255998j)Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer walks off the Senate floor after voting for the infrastructure bill in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 10 August 2021.
The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in the Senate today by a 69-30 vote — a major win for President Biden. The bill will now go to the House of Representatives for final approval.

There were 19 Republicans who voted in favor alongside 50 Democrats. The Republicans include Senators Mitch McConnell of Kentucky; Roy Blunt of Missouri; Lisa Murkowski of Alaska; Rob Portman of Ohio and Richard Burr of North Carolina, according to CNN.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said in a statement: “Today is a day of progress, as the Senate has passed the bipartisan infrastructure package and paved the way for not only rebuilding but reimagining our infrastructure for the 21st Century Economy.”

“The leadership of President Biden has seized this once-in-a-century opportunity to Build Back Better for our country. This bipartisan package helps rebuild the middle class as it rebuilds our infrastructure — creating good-paying American jobs and turbocharging American competitiveness and growth,” she added in the statement. “The House will continue to work with the Senate to ensure that our priorities For The People are included in the final infrastructure and reconciliation packages, in a way that is resilient and will Build Back Better.”

“I just voted to pass this historic, bipartisan infrastructure bill, which makes crucial investments in Georgia. Congress has delayed action on infrastructure for decades. Under @JoeBiden’s leadership, Democrats and Republicans are uniting to get it done,” Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) tweeted.

The bill includes $110 billion for roads, bridges and major projects; $66 billion for passenger and freight rail; $65 billion to rebuild the electric grid; $65 billion to expand broadband internet access and $39 billion to modernize and expand transit systems.

The new bill also includes lesser-known programs: from street safety to wildfires and battery manufacturing to transit stations and the Americans with Disabilities Act, all of which the White House outlined in a fact sheet this week.

Last updated: August 10, 2021

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

