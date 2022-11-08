Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These Southern States in November

Record rates of inflation have been hitting all parts of the country hard this year, but certain regions in the South may be experiencing some of the highest spikes. That has spurred some local governments to help residents with stimulus payments over the course of 2022, some of which are ongoing even now.

According to Pew Research Center, sourcing Consumer Price Index data, the geographic area that includes parts of Texas, Florida, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma saw some of the biggest price hikes over the summer (around 9.9%). That’s compared to the roughly 8% increases nationwide for items such as gas, food, shelter, and utilities. In fact, Tampa reported cost increases of 11.3%.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tried to offset inflationary effects with a stimulus package — part of the Hope Florida: A Pathway to Prosperity program. It offered roughly 59,000 families a check for $450 per child, though most payments wrapped up by August 7, per CNET. Georgia also gave a surplus of state budget money back to residents over the summer, with single tax filers getting $250 each and couples receiving $500. According to Forbes, those checks were mostly distributed by August.

However, there are two states in the South that are still distributing stimulus payments.

South Carolina: State Tax Rebates

A large portion of personal state income taxes are headed back to South Carolina residents starting later this month and into December. Amounts paid out will run up to $800, dependent on what the individual or couple filing jointly paid out of pocket.

Anyone who paid under $800 total (about 33% of residents, per CNET) will receive a full refund. Anyone who lives in the state that paid zero dollars in state income taxes will not get a refund.

Virginia: State Tax Rebates

Though most payments have now gone out to Virginia residents, there are still some people who will be getting their check for $250 per person or $500 for couples filing jointly. Payments to 3.2 million residents are planned to go out through the end of the year, particularly for those receiving paper checks or who submitted state income taxes in or after September. The Virginia Department of Taxation website has more information regarding the process.

On a national level, the IRS still has stimulus money for 9 million people, as GOBankingRates previously reported. For the most part, this includes people that have not filed their 2021 tax return and, as such, have not been able to take advantage of last year’s stimulus payments — as well as earned income tax credits, child tax credits and additional benefits, per the IRS.

The IRS mailed out letters to those eligible and is keeping their FreeFile platform open through Nov. 17 so those who are owed can easily get their documentation in. The recovery rebate credit claim could be worth $1,400 alone.

